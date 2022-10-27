ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC News

Blinken in Canada: Haiti military force 'work in progress'

ABC News
ABC News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ylt18_0ipDIo0V00

The U.S. and Canada will work together to “cut the insecurity knot” that has allowed gangs to create a humanitarian crisis in Haiti , U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Thursday.

But neither Blinken nor Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly committed their country to leading a military force to the Caribbean nation.

“This is a work in progress and we are continuing to pursue it,” Blinken told a news conference in Ottawa during his first visit to Canada.

Blinken said Canada and the U.S. agree that “more likely needs to be done” to support the Haitian national police to restore their grip on security.

“We’ve been talking about what that might look like,” said Blinken. “We have both been talking to a variety of countries to gauge their interest in and willingness to participate in that.”

Joly said Canada has sent an “assessment mission” to gather information to find the solutions that are supported by Hattians.

Haiti’s interim government has operated in chaos since the July 2021 assassination of former president Jovenel Moise.

Since September, armed gangs have been blockading fuel access, leading to a shortage of basic goods, clean water and medical services, all during a cholera outbreak.

Canada and the U.S. have sent tanks, and the United Nations is considering a military intervention to restore order, which has been endorsed by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

Later, prior to a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Blinken said Canada and the U.S. “are the two most integrated countries in the world” and have a history of working together to solve issues.

“Not one of the problems that is having an effect on our own people or what we need to deal with around the world can be solved by one of us acting alone,” he said. “The more we find ways to cooperate, to work together, the more effective we’re going to be.”

During the news conference Blinken and Joly reiterated their support for Ukraine, condemned Iran for its treatment of women and for supplying drones to Russia, and pledged to work together to increase Arctic security.

Blinken called Russia’s use of Iranian drones to kill Ukrainian civilians and destroy infrastructure as “appalling.”

“We keep working with our allies and partners to deter and counter Iran’s provision of these weapons,” he said.

Joly said Canada said stands with the women and girls in Iran who are fighting against tyranny.

“Women’s rights are human rights,” she said. “We have a moral obligation to support the brave women of Iran and hold those persecuting them accountable.”

There have been protests across Iran sparked by the death of Mahsa Amini who died in police custody after being arrested for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”.

Blinken also touched on Canadian and U.S. citizens being held by other countries.

Canadians Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig were held in China for over 1,000 days in what was seen as a retaliation for the arrest in Canada of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou.

U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner is facing a nine-year jail term in Russia after being convicted of smuggling and possessing cannabis oil.

“We support Canada’s efforts to rally countries around the world in ending the unlawful practice of detaining innocent individuals and using them as political pawns,” said Blinken. “Both our countries have suffered from this.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Who’s behind Haiti’s most powerful gang alliance?

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.N. Security Council has approved a resolution that imposes sanctions on Jimmy Chérizier, leader of a powerful gang federation in Haiti, who is accused of threatening the country’s peace, security or stability. It also places a travel ban, asset freeze and arms embargo on Chérizier and would establish a committee to designate others to be put on a sanctions list.
The Associated Press

Israelis vote again, as political crisis grinds on

JERUSALEM (AP) — For the fifth time since 2019, Israelis were voting in national elections on Tuesday, hoping to break the political deadlock that has paralyzed the country for the past three and a half years. Although the cost of living is surging, Israeli-Palestinian tensions are boiling over and Iran remains a central threat, the foremost issue in the vote once again is former leader Benjamin Netanyahu and his fitness to serve amid corruption charges. His main rival is the man who helped oust him last year, the centrist caretaker Prime Minister Yair Lapid. “These elections are (a choice) between the future and the past. So go out and vote today for our children’s future, for our country’s future,” Lapid said after voting in the upscale Tel Aviv neighborhood where he lives. Polls have predicted a similar result: stalemate. But a powerful new player is threatening to shake things up. Itamar Ben-Gvir, a leading far-right politician, has surged in opinion polls recently and will be seeking a harder line against the Palestinians if he helps propel Netanyahu to victory.
US News and World Report

Canada's Trudeau Says Clear Action Plan Needed to Address Haiti Crisis

WINNIPEG (Reuters) - Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Friday said a clear plan of action was needed before any mission to help Haiti goes forward, a day after his government sent a delegation to assess the humanitarian and security crisis in the Caribbean nation. "I'm so pleased that there...
WPXI Pittsburgh

India PM to visit site of bridge collapse as families mourn

MORBI, India — (AP) — India's prime minister prepared to visit the site in western India where a newly repaired 143-year-old suspension bridge collapsed into a river, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 135 in one of the country's worst accidents in years. Narendra...
AFP

Israelis vote as Netanyahu seeks return to power

Israelis were voting Tuesday in their fifth election in less than four years, with the hawkish ex-premier Benjamin Netanyahu campaigning for a comeback alongside far-right allies. "Each year there's a new election, there's no political stability and it obstructs a lot of things," the 26-year-old told AFP. "I feel like it doesn't matter who you vote for, nothing will change."
getnews.info

Turkey Visa for Grenadian, Haiti, Kuwaiti and Jamaica Citizens

This Turkey e-Visa has been launched to allow visitors to easily obtain their visas online. The eVisa program for Turkey was launched in 2013 by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkey. To visit Turkey for up to 90 days for vacation, business, transit or medical purposes, Grenadian residents must apply for a Turkey e-Visa, commonly known as Turkey Visa. Any citizen of Grenadian who intends to travel to Turkey for a stay of less than 30 days must apply for a Turkey Visa for Grenadian before traveling there. The passport of Turkey e-Visa holders must be valid for at least 6 months after the departure date, i.e. the date they leave Turkey.
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan "devastated" by deadly stampede in Seoul, South Korea

BALTIMORE -- Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan expressed his condolences to the country of South Korea Saturday following a deadly stampede in Seoul that killed around 150 people and injured dozens more.The stampede occurred during the city's Halloween festivities. By Saturday night, South Korean officials said they had a tally of at least 149 deaths and 150 injuries."We are devastated by the awful events in Seoul, and the tragic loss of life," Hogan said. "The First Lady and I are thinking of everyone affected. We extend our deepest condolences to the grieving families and the Korean people."Officials have described the stampede as...
MARYLAND STATE
RadarOnline

Newsmax Cuts Ties With Far-Right Reporter Lara Logan After She Claims World Leaders 'Dine On Blood Of Children'

Newsmax has severed ties with far-right conspiracy theorist Lara Logan on their network after she claimed the world's elite "dine on the blood of children." Logan, who's a former CBS news correspondent and regularly appeared on Fox Nation after her departure, will no longer be welcomed on the network after making the shocking allegations, RadarOnline.com can report.As this outlet reported, Logan spouted off her conspiracy theory during an interview with Newsmax’s Eric Bolling on Wednesday. Not only did she make accusations about the most powerful people's bizarre eating habits, but she also claimed that "the open border is Satan’s way...
ABC News

ABC News

891K+
Followers
187K+
Post
506M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy