Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor signs law making it harder for CPS to seek child support from parentsRobert J HansenCalifornia State
Homeless man in Los Angeles gives new hope to you and meMark StarLos Angeles, CA
Jemele Hill Stuns In Inglewood At Book Release Party For Uphill: A MemoirSlauson GirlInglewood, CA
This is the best Cheeseburger in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
4 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Expects To Use More Lineups With LeBron James At Center
With Anthony Davis sitting out and Thomas Bryant still recovering from injury, the Los Angeles Lakers were lacking in size against the Minnesota Timberwolves who boast a ‘Twin Towers’ lineup featuring Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert. With little else to turn to, head coach Darvin Ham went small down the stretch, playing LeBron James at the center position.
Lakers News: LeBron James & ‘The Shop’ Partner With Amazon’s Thursday Night Football For Alternative Broadcast
The Los Angeles Lakers have started the season poorly, still searching for their first win going into their fifth game. History is not on the Lakers’ side after the 0-4 start too. No team has ever won the NBA championship beginning the year with that record. Frustration is already...
Lakers News: LeBron James Urges Russell Westbrook To Not Rush Back From Hamstring Injury
Last season, Russell Westbrook played in 78 games for the Los Angeles Lakers, being one of the only players to not deal with any serious injury. But already this season, Westbrook is dealing with a hamstring issue that popped up in the preseason and kept him out of Wednesday night’s loss to the Denver Nuggets.
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Looks Forward To Seeing More Of Russell Westbrook In Bench Role
Coming into the Los Angeles Lakers’ Friday night contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the biggest news was undoubtedly that head coach Darvin Ham had decided to bring Russell Westbrook off the bench. While the Lakers’ losing streak to start the season continued, Westbrook had a relatively positive showing on the night.
Lakers Video: LeBron James Explains Why He Switched NFL Fandom From Cowboys To Browns
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has played for three different NBA teams in the Lakers, Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers twice. Like his professional basketball career, James has rooted for a few NFL teams. The King is famously known for being a hardcore fan of the Dallas Cowboys but he has also rooted for his hometown Cleveland Browns.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Will Play Against Nuggets On Sunday
The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a poor start to the 2022-23 NBA season, and to make matters worse, Anthony Davis is already dealing with injury issues. Davis dealt with back soreness in the preseason that he aggravated in home opener against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite missing...
Lakers News: Russell Westbrook Accepting Of Bench Role Although Admits Sacrificing Is Tough When Losing
In a move that many expected to see at some point this season, Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham decided to bring point guard Russell Westbrook off the bench in Friday night’s contest against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Though they were unable to get their first win of the season, Westbrook did make an impact in the game.
Lakers Nation
Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
504K+
Views
ABOUT
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.https://lakersnation.com
Comments / 0