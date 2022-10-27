ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Teams inquiring about Patriots RB ahead of trade deadline

By Danny Jaillet
 3 days ago
Several teams are interested in current members of the New England Patriots as the trade deadline nears, and reportedly, running back Damien Harris is among the players that teams have been inquiring about.

Harris was drafted by the Patriots in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft. He has tallied 403 carries for 1,897 yards and 20 touchdowns in a little over three seasons of play. He currently has 60 carries for 265 yards and three touchdowns this season. His best game came against the Green Bay Packers on October 2, when he carried the ball 18 times for 86 yards and a touchdown.

Harris has taken a reduced role in light of injuries and the emerging performance of running back Rhamondre Stevenson. Pro Football Focus’ Doug Kyed reported on Thursday that teams were inquiring about the running back with the November 1 deadline nearing.

It will be intriguing to see if Harris is among the players who are not in New England come next Tuesday.

Studs and Duds from Week 8 vs Cardinals

The Minnesota Vikings found a way to beat the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday by a score of 34-26 but they did not make it easy on themselves. They set themselves up for success but also did the same for the Cardinals throughout the game, including a strip-sack of quarterback Kirk Cousins that kept the game close.
