Three children taken to hospital in Blackstone bus crash

BLACKSTONE, Mass. — A school bus with students on board crashed in Blackstone Thursday afternoon.

Blackstone Police say that a school bus and car crashed at the intersection of Main St and Mendon Street.

36 students were on board and everyone sustained minor injuries including the bus driver, police say.

Three students were transported to the hospital and the driver of the other car was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

“While the situation was jarring, all students involved are ok,” Superintendent Jason DeFalco said. “Our first responders and school staff did incredible work caring for the children while we waited for parents to arrive at the reunification site. We are so grateful that our students are safe and for all of the support our community showed during this difficult time.”

Both the bus and car have been towed and the cause of the crash is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

