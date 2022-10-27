3 shot in South Toledo, at least 2 incidents unrelated

Three people were reported shot in South Toledo on Thursday afternoon with at least two of the incidents unrelated.

Toledo crews were dispatched late Thursday afternoon to the 500 block of Elmdale Court, which is south of South Avenue.

One person was taken by life squad to the University of Toledo Medical Center, the former Medical College of Ohio Hospital, the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department reported.

The extent of the injuries was not immediately known, Pvt. Sterling Rahe, fire department spokesman, reported.

Later, the department reported transporting another person to a local hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the lower leg.

This person was found in the area of Airport Highway and Henderson Street. That person's condition was not known.

It also was not known whether this shooting was related to the one not far away a short time earlier at Elmdale Court. Both scenes are between Airport Highway and South Avenue.

The scene of the Elmdale Court shooting, reported at 4:44 p.m., surrounded the playground of the development, which is called Elmdale Court a Lucas Metropolitan Housing development. The crime scene tape area included part of the playground.

Earlier in the afternoon, police were at the scene of an unrelated shooting in an alley between Geneva and Toronto avenues, also in South Toledo.

A woman was shot and sustained what is believed to be a non-life-threatening wound, police said.

The call came in after 3 p.m.

No arrests were announced in any of the shootings, and the circumstances involved remained under investigation.

None of the victims' names were immediately known.