Iconic Hunter Sullivan and His Band Own the Spotlight at the After Dinner Speakeasy at The Dallas Historical Society Centennial Gala Celebrating 100 Years of the Unique Heritage of Dallas and Texas

Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks IgnoredTom HandyDallas, TX
Dallas real estate agent threatens man and is sacked when his texts go viralAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Mark Cuban Considered Running with Hillary Clinton as the Vice PresidentTom HandyDallas, TX
Man Who Killed Two Dallas Hospital Workers Was Allegedly There to See if The New Baby Was Hisjustpene50Dallas, TX
Texas cop under fire for using 'force' during a school fightVictorIrving, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Dia de Los Muertos Parade Draws Thousands to Downtown Dallas
On an otherwise gloomy Saturday, Dallas City Hall was blanketed in color and alive with music and dance as thousands packed the plaza to celebrate the city's Dia de Los Muertos parade and festival. "It is fun to see what they're selling and try different foods and just to see...
KTRE
McLane Stadium welcomes bands from across Texas for marching band competition
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Bands from Dallas-Fort Worth, San Antonio, Austin and South Texas all made the trek to Central Texas for the Bands of America (BOA) – Waco Regional Championship. In total, 28 bands took to McLane Stadium to take part in the marching competition. “They’re all from...
thechalkreport.com
KENT RATHBUN’S KATY TRAIL BBQ RESTAURANT OPENS AT 11AM TODAY
Famed Dallas chef Kent Rathbun’s latest venture opens today at 11am. It is on the Katy Trail at Monticello. It is set in a trailer designed by the same architect who designed a trailer used in the construction of Frank Gehry's Guggenheim Bilbao. HOW DO I FIND IT?. Get...
papercitymag.com
Celebrity Chef Is Bringing His Michelin Stars to Fort Worth For Felipe Armenta’s High-Profile New Steakhouse — Graham Elliot Embraces Cowtown
Graham Elliot is DFW bound and bringing his two Michelin stars with him to Duke steakhouse. It seems Chef Felipe Armenta is rolling out restaurants in all directions. The biggest news is that Armenta now has not two but three new restaurants opening in Fort Worth alone and he’s bringing a powerhouse chef on to join his growing North Texas empire.
Visit The 5 Best Hidden Prohibition Style Speakeasy Bars In Texas
Ever wonder why bars are always dark with no windows to this day? It takes a long time to change things and even then we romanticize the past. When Prohibition started over 100 years ago hidden juice joints were a necessity, and are now becoming destinations. Some of these places are real holes in the wall; others are on the actual sites of speakeasies, and most are just hidden bar concepts.
whatnowdfw.com
Black Bear Diner Planning Another Fort Worth Spot
Black Bear Diner is growing its Texas presence. As several locations are set to open in the state in coming months, another Fort Worth diner is being planned. According to a state project filing, Black Bear Diner could open in the Southgate Marketplace at I-35 and FM 1187 in Fort Worth sometime in the summer of 2023. What Now Dallas earlier reported on the first Fort Worth location for the brand planned for 9501 N. Freeway in Fort Worth. That location has yet to open to the public.
Dallas Observer
World Food Championships Returns to Fair Park in November
More than 1,500 top chefs and home cooks will compete Nov. 9–13 for over $300,000 in prizes when the World Food Championships returns for its 10th year of competition. This event is the biggest of its kind, and it’s happening in Fair Park. Fans of shows like Chopped...
Dallas cookie shop ranked the best in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — One of the best desserts known to mankind is the humble cookie and none other than the globally loved chocolate chip cookie. Chocolate is the key to any one person’s heart no matter the age, gender, or background, chocolate really can bring out the best in people. It’s a good day to celebrate it as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate Day! Chocolate is the number one component that makes chocolate chip cookies what they are.
3 Great Burger Places in Texas
If you live in Texas and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger spots in Texas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impressive service and absolutely amazing food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Ranch Where ‘Dallas' Was Filmed Sold to North Texas Developer
The property made famous by the classic TV series "Dallas" has a new owner. Southfork Ranch in Parker just sold to Centurion American, one of the largest developers in North Texas. “We've got to preserve our history,” said Sean Terry, vice president of Centurion American. Southfork Ranch hosts hundreds...
whatnowdfw.com
Foxtrot Market Planned for Greenville Ave. in Dallas
It appears as though a fourth Foxtrot Market is coming to Dallas. According to a state project filing, the latest location for the upscale convenience store that offers delivery and pickup for a variety of items will be 3606A Greenville Ave. in Dallas. The stores offer a café menu of...
Best Chicken-Fried Steak in the World: Texas Has 12 Top Places
Chicken-fried steak is one of my favorite foods. In Central Texas, it's usually pretty easy to find, but not everyone understands how to make this dish properly. You wouldn't think it would be that difficult to make battered and fried steak, but you would be wrong!. According to Taste Atlas,...
Beto O'Rourke Made a Visit to See T. D. Jakes that the Major Texas News Networks Ignored
Beto O'Rourke and T.D. Jakes at the Potter's houseScreenshot from Twitter. Last Sunday, Beto O’Rourke was in Dallas and invited to a church that supported former President Donald Trump’s religious leader, Paula White. Local Dallas news didn’t mention O’Rourke’s recent visit. Even Dallas Morning News didn’t bother to cover this event.
How's the early voting turnout across Dallas-Fort Worth for the November 2022 midterms?
DALLAS — Early voting in the November midterms has already kicked off across the country -- and voter data in North Texas shows that tens of thousands of residents across the Dallas-Fort Worth region have already cast their vote since the polls opened on Monday, October 24. Through the...
Another Senior Housing Community Is On the Way in West McKinney, and We Have the Details
Another senior housing community is on the way in west McKinney. Integrated Real Estate Group recently announced plans to build the Watermere at McKinney community at 3351 Virginia Parkway. ‘The Southlake-based developer’s $42 million project will include 226 units and seven villas ranging from 1,600 to 1,800 square feet.
CW33 NewsFix
Need something sweet? These restaurants have the best chocolate desserts in Dallas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone needs something sweet in their life and chocolate is one of those things that can just make everything and everyone feel better. It’s a great time to highlight some dessert spots around Dallas as Friday, Oct. 28 is National Chocolate day!. “One study showed...
klif.com
$1-Billion Luxury Community Coming to Arlington
(WBAP/KLIF) — The next phase of Arlington’s $4-billion entertainment district project is underway. Arlington Mayor Jim Ross and Texas Rangers owner Ray Davis held shovels, Wednesday, in the groundbreaking ceremony for “One Rangers Way”, a planned 43,000 square food luxury residential community to be built adjacent to Globe Life Field. Ross says the $1-billion project will be state-of-the-art.
Dallas Observer
Win 2 tickets to Ron White!
Enter below for the chance to win 2 tickets to Ron White!. By entering this contest, you agree to receive more information from Live Nation.
dallasexpress.com
Councilwoman Mendelsohn Leads Effort Against Prop A
Early voting in Texas is underway, and one of the most talked about items on the ballot for Dallas residents is Proposition A, which would increase the Hotel Occupancy Tax to pay for a new convention center and some Fair Park improvements. Prop A would raise the hotel occupancy tax...
a-z-animals.com
The Most Haunted Places Near Dallas
If you’re a supernatural thrill-seeker, the third-largest city in Texas is the place to be! Dallas not only offers abundant dining and shopping experiences, but it also has a haunting reputation. Visitors to the city stand poised to encounter stories about everything from ghostly cyclists to spectral hitchhikers to rock-hurling phantoms. Read on to discover the seven most haunted places near Dallas!
