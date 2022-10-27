Love Is Blind fans furious with show producers for the cast selection

Whenever Love Is Blind drops a new installment of the reality series on Netflix , somebody unfortunately emerges as the season’s villain. Viewers recall that in season 2 it was Shake , who managed to shake things up and earn the disapproval of show fans.

At first glance, it looked as if two guys in particular would be competing for the title as the most controversial individual of Love Is Blind season 3 , but fans decided to turn their attention to the producers.

Viewers have been taking to social media to call out the show’s producers for casting men they don’t deem fit to date, never mind wed, the beautiful women featured in season 3. Running down the list of guys, let’s start with Bartise and Cole , since fans seem to have similar issues with them both.

In most social settings, it’s never wise to continually tell your fiancé how "hot" the women are that you’ve previously dated. Furthermore, it’s downright rude to keep adding that your fiancé is not your usual type. Apparently, Bartise and Cole missed the memo on all of this as they are guilty of doing both.

Then there’s Matt, the sweet guy who sadly had been cheated on by his first wife. While the Love Is Blind audience initially found him to be endearing, that all changed the moment he and Collen got into an argument about Cole’s physical attraction to her. Viewers found Matt’s reaction to be very uncalled for, they were further bothered by his meltdown of sorts about Colleen going out to a club/bar.

If there is any hope of the guys, and therefore the producers, redeeming themselves among fans, it rests squarely on the shoulders of Brennon and SK. The two men have not only kept their foot out of their mouths, but they’ve also showered the women they’re engaged to with love and support. Brennon has especially won over fans for his clear affection for Alexa and his seemingly big heart.

Love Is Blind fans are not happy with producers and the men of the season 3 cast

Taking a look through social media, you can tell just how fatigued viewers are with most of the male contestants and their behavior. Furthermore, fans have not shied away from calling out producers. Take a look.

Love Is Blind season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.