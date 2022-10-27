Read full article on original website
Matthew Perry reveals the surprising reason he dumped Julia Roberts
Matthew Perry revealed the heartbreaking reason why he dumped actress Julia Roberts after the two dated for a few months. When she appeared on "Friends" in season two, they were already a couple.
'Friends' Star Matt LeBlanc Reveals He Is 'Taking Some Time Off' From Acting: 'I'm Just Enjoying Not Having To Do Anything'
Although he's a familiar face on television, Matt LeBlanc revealed he won’t be taken any acting roles in the near future.When asked if he would join his former Friends costars in any upcoming television shows, the 55-year-old disappointedly responded, "I'm taking some time off right now.” "I'm just enjoying not having to do anything — it's been kinda nice,” LeBlanc continued. “Sorry, I'll let you know when I do."While Courteney Cox joined the cast of Shining Vale, Jennifer Anniston starred in The Morning Show and Lisa Kudrow acted in Space Force, LeBlanc has seemingly wanted to keep off the radar.'FRIENDS'...
Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals How Husband Brad Falchuk Feels About Her ‘Conscious Uncoupling’ Friendship With Ex Brad Pitt
No drama here! Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how husband Brad Falchuk feels about her decades-long friendship with Brad Pitt — and if he appreciates her ability to stay close with an ex. “Probably one of the things that he likes about me is that I believe in conscious uncoupling, whether...
Matthew Perry: How to tell which drugs I used during ‘Friends’
Matthew Perry writes in his forthcoming memoir that his changing appearance throughout 10 seasons of “Friends” serves as a dead giveaway for which drugs he was using at the time. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,” the actor writes in “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing,” out Nov. 1. “When I’m carrying weight, it’s alcohol; when I’m skinny, it’s pills. When I have a goatee, it’s lots of pills.” Perry, 53, shares that by the end of the third season of the hit NBC sitcom, on which he played Chandler Bing,...
ETOnline.com
Dax Shepard Shares Why He and Kristen Bell Decided to Have Another Kid After Initially Only Wanting One Child
Dax Shepard is a proud girl dad to his two daughters, Lincoln, 9, and Delta, 7, with Kristen Bell -- but he didn't always want to have two kids. In a recent appearance on The Endless Honeymoon podcast, the 47-year-old actor spoke with a caller who was trying to decide whether she and her husband should have a second child.
William Shatner Doesn’t Know Why ‘Star Trek’ Co-Star Leonard Nimoy Ignored Him Before His Death
William Shatner is opening up about his friendship with the late Leonard Nimoy. The two worked together on the iconic Star Trek series and became fast friends. However, William said that after decades of friendship, Leonard seemingly shut him out during the last few months of his life. Leonard passed...
Drew Barrymore recalls being ‘drunk’ and making out with George Clooney's friend after her divorce in 2002
Drew Barrymore is sharing details about a time she was "drunk" and "made out" with one of George Clooney’s best friends. Clooney is set to appear as a guest on "The Drew Barrymore Show" on Friday, and in a preview of the episode, Barrymore revealed that she had an intimate moment with Waldo Sanchez, Clooney's hairstylist friend.
Big Bang Theory's Jim Parsons Talks Fighting For Mayim Bialik, And Why Adding Amy Was Such A Brilliant Move
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons spoke about Mayim Bialik's early days on the sitcom, and wanting to fight for her to stick around.
ETOnline.com
'Bachelor in Paradise': Tyler Reveals Why He Didn't Want to Go to the Boom Boom Room With Shanae (Exclusive)
Tyler and Shanae were never going to end up in the Boom Boom Room. ET spoke with one of Bachelor in Paradise's latest arrivals and he revealed why he didn't want to pursue something more with Shanae after their date. On Tuesday night's episode, Tyler was one of five new...
Michael J. Fox’s Look-Alike Son Sam Is His Best Buddy! See Photos of the Actor’s Eldest Child
When it comes to showing support for their father, Michael J. Fox’s kids are always front and center. The Back to the Future star and his wife, Tracy Pollan, share four children together: Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé. He has a great bond with his only son, Sam, whom he often shares photos with on social media.
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
Famously Private Jennifer Aniston Always Buys Homes Away From the Hollywood Spotlight
'The Morning Show' star Jennifer Aniston has used her private real estate to escape the paparazzi and critical public eye.
Pete Davidson told Kim Kardashian his 'personal life' was 'scarier' than going to space and that he couldn't wait to be 'away from everybody' ahead of his canceled Blue Origin flight
Pete Davidson said that his "personal life" was "scarier" than going to space earlier this year. Davidson was set to travel to space on one of Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin launches in March. However, he eventually didn't travel to space on the launch.
‘Mortified’ Valerie Bertinelli reacts to Matthew Perry’s makeout confession
Valerie Bertinelli is “mortified” after Matthew Perry revealed their makeout in his memoir, “Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing.” The actress, 62, posted a TikTok video Wednesday set to Taylor Swift’s “Anti-Hero,” waving to the camera and smiling as the lyric “Hi, it’s me” played. “Anyone else misbehave in their 20’s and early 30’s?” she captioned the social media upload. “Are you mortified?” Perry’s book, out Nov. 1, describes his crush on Bertinelli as they filmed “Sydney” in 1990 while she was married to Eddie Van Halen. The “Friends” star writes that the “Hot in Cleveland” alum’s marriage was “clearly … troubled.” Perry recalls...
Matthew Perry Apologizes After “Keanu Reeves Walks Among Us” Statements In New Book Raise Eyebrows – Updated
UPDATED with latest: Matthew Perry has issued a statement to Deadline regarding his comments about Keanu Reeves, which raised some eyebrows earlier today. “I’m actually a big fan of Keanu,” Perry’s statement reads. “I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead.” The idea that Reeves’ name was picked at random seems odd. He is mentioned specifically in multiple passages in the book as an actor who “still walks among us” even as “the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die.” Perry did not elaborate further. PREVIOUSLY at 3 p.m.: “Why...
Drew Barrymore reveals she hasn’t had an ‘intimate relationship’ since 2016
Drew Barrymore has revealed she has not been in an “intimate relationship” since 2016. Writing on her personal blog, the actor said that having had two children and separating from their father, Will Kopelman, six years ago “has made me cautious” when it comes to relationships.
AOL Corp
Matthew Perry recalls 'scary' confrontation with Jennifer Aniston: 'She was the one'
Matthew Perry is opening up about his decades-long battle with addiction, and how Jennifer Aniston was the friend who really stepped-up and intervened. The revelations are coming in his upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," and an interview with Diane Sawyer set to air on ABC on Friday, Oct. 28.
Everything Kris Jenner Said About Her Health Issues: The Diagnosis and Surgery Explained
Addressing her health. While cameras were rolling during season 2 of Hulu's The Kardashians, Kris Jenner used the platform to candidly discuss a painful health issue. "I am finally biting the bullet. I am here to see the doctor because I have this excruciating hip pain. I got an extensive set of X-rays, an MRI […]
NYLON
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Matthew Perry Says His Changing Appearance On 'Friends' Indicated His Addiction Struggles
Though Friends may have recounted the misadventures of pals Rachel Green, Monica Geller, Phoebe Buffay, Joey Tribbiani, Chandler Bing and Ross Geller, it seems there was another plotline secretly playing out in the background of the iconic show — actor Matthew Perry’s battles with substance abuse. In his already-explosive forthcoming memoir, Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing, Perry revealed that his struggles with drugs and alcohol seemingly translated on the small screen, thanks to his changing appearance amid the series’ 10-year run. “You can track the trajectory for my addiction if you gauge my weight from season to season,”...
