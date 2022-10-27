ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

People

Bachelor in Paradise Alums Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt Officially Wed in Dreamy Florida Ceremony

Bachelor Nation stars Rachel Lindsay and Blake Horstmann were among those who helped celebrate the couple, who got engaged in August 2019 and welcomed their son August in November 2021 Astrid Loch and Kevin Wendt can finally say they're husband and wife. Following a whirlwind romance that began on Bachelor in Paradise in 2018, Loch and Wendt tied the knot on Friday at the Powel Crosley Estate in Sarasota, Florida. The relationship milestone comes after the twosome — who briefly split but later reconciled and got engaged in August 2019...
SARASOTA, FL
People

2 Women Return to Bachelor in Paradise — Only to Learn Their Connections Pursued Other Relationships

Host Jesse Palmer announced the end of the split-beach twist on Tuesday's episode of BiP This post contains spoilers from the latest episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The time has finally come for all of the singles to reunite on Bachelor in Paradise. Host Jesse Palmer informed the original ladies during Tuesday's episode that they could return to the beach, but warned, "You're going back to a very different beach." Jesse said the women didn't need to head back together and could start returning as soon as they desired. Shanae Ankney and Genevieve Parisi made the journey...
Reality Tea

Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio

A couple since the first day they met on the beach in Mexico, Michael Allio (from Katie Thurston‘s season of The Bachelorette) and Sierra Jackson (from Clayton Echard‘s season of The Bachelor) broke up this past week on Bachelor in Paradise. Many viewers were shocked, since they seemed to get along so well, but Michael said he felt […] The post Bachelor in Paradise’s Sierra Jackson Healing At Home After Shocking Split From Michael Allio appeared first on Reality Tea.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Daily Mail

Bachelorette star Garrett Yrigoyen is engaged! He has proposed to Alex Farrar after two years of dating: 'I can't wait to spend forever with you'

Garrett Yrigoyen and Alex Farrar are getting ready to tie the knot. The Bachelorette star, 33, asked his yoga instructor partner to marry him in San Diego on Sunday. He revealed the news of their engagement in an Instagram post, writing, 'Our engagement was exactly how I imagined it. I love you so much Alexandra. I can’t wait to spend forever with you lil Al.'
SAN DIEGO, CA
Us Weekly

Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Winners: Where Are They Now?

A final rose isn't forever. Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn't change the fact that the franchise is one of the most — if not the most — popular reality show on TV. When The Bachelor first debuted in 2005, not even then-host Chris Harrison would […]
E! News

Bachelor Nation's Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Are Married

Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have truly found their paradise. The Bachelor Nation couple—who are parents to son August William Wendt, 11 months—tied the knot in her home state of Florida on Oct. 28, according to People. Kevin shared a glimpse of himself writing his vows by the pool earlier in the day.
FLORIDA STATE
extratv

Bachelor Nation’s Casey Woods Reveals He Hasn’t Walked in 4 Months

Casey Woods is updating fans on his health after being shown suffering an injury on this week’s “Bachelor in Paradise.”. While filming in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico, over the summer, Woods fainted on the show and had a bad fall. At the time, he complained of an ankle injury before being taken away by ambulance.
People

Bachelor in Paradise Alum Krystal Nielson Is Engaged to Miles Bowles: 'For All the Right Reasons'

Nielsen and her boyfriend Bowles welcomed daughter Andara Rose Bowles in March 2021 Krystal Nielson is now a bride-to-be! The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, announced Tuesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Miles Bowles, alongside an Instagram reel which included photos of her engagement and the couple's waterfront proposal. "For all the right reasons. ♥️," she captioned the post, seemingly referring to the ABC dating show's popular catchphrase. Bowles was also tagged in the post and shared it on his Instagram feed. ...

