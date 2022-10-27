Read full article on original website
Related
Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort To Get $1 Billion Upgrade
Built in 1999, the Venetian Las Vegas isn’t one of Sin City’s oldest resorts, by any means--though it certainly is one of the biggest, as it boasts 36 stories and is more than 475 feet. It also houses the world’s second-largest hotel, and a 200,000-square-foot casino. So...
Belmond Hotels Will Reopen the Riviera Maya’s Beloved Maroma Resort Next Year
The Mayan Riviera is about to get a lot more luxurious. One of the destination’s most popular hotels, Maroma, just announced it will reopen on the Mexican coastline by May 2023. The Belmond-owned hideaway closed last April to undergo renovations and will reopen next spring with the first, extensive transformation within the company’s North American portfolio. New and returning guests can expect to find 10 new waterfront suites, a nature-focused wellness spa and new gastronomic delights curated by Mexican-born executive chef Daniel Camacho. Renowned designer Tara Bernerd is leading the restoration, working closely with local artisans to honor the Mexican heritage. Maroma...
CNBC
This 23-year-old pays $1,100 a month in rent to live in an apartment the size of an average parking spot
In 2020, Alex Verhaeg moved into a 95 sq. ft. apartment in Manhattan's East Village. He paid $1,000 a month. "People might call this place just a room or a closet, but to me, it is home," Verhaeg told CNBC Make It. The 23-year-old barber, bike messenger, and content creator...
Thrillist
Southwest Is Offering One-Way Flights Starting at $29
It's time for another Southwest sale. The airline is offering one-way flights starting at just $29 until October 6. You'll have until 11:59 pm to book for travel dates between November 19, 2022 to February 15, 2023. Blackout dates for flights will be for December 16 to January 9. Here...
Legendary Pizza Restaurant Forced to Close
It's going to be a little harder finding that perfect slice of pizza.Sahand Hoseini/Unsplash. No publicity is bad publicity is a commonly uttered phrase in business. While that may not always prove accurate, for one local Phoenix restaurant, it’s been nothing but fantastic publicity. In fact, in the culinary world, it would be difficult to surpass the kind of attention and accolades received over the past six months. And yet, the restaurants are struggling, with difficult times ahead and are now forced to close down shop for multiple days a week.
Southwest Ruined My Trick To Get On The Plane First
There are different ways for you to improve your boarding position when flying with Southwest. You can pay for Early Bird which checks you in before the 24-hour mark, thereby getting you ahead of the rest of the passengers. If you’re a frequent flyer, you’ll get A-List, which checks you in 36 hours before the flight, 12 hours before those with Early Bird.
We sailed in an interior cabin on Carnival and an ocean-view room on Royal Caribbean. Here's the one we'd pick next time.
In July 2021, one reporter sailed on the Carnival Vista. This spring, another went on Royal Caribbean. The reporters each sailed for seven nights in an interior and an ocean-view stateroom, respectively. They agreed that the larger space and window were worth the extra $700 on Royal Caribbean.
Thrillist
Southwest Is Adding 3 New Routes to Its Expanded 2023 Schedule
Southwest Airlines is adding three new routes to its early Summer 2023 schedule. According to The Points Guy, three new weekly flights will be added, including two from Denver International Airport. There will be nonstop service from Denver to Myrtle Beach starting April 15, 2023. The flight will only be...
Thrillist
Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31
You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Thrillist
United Airlines Just Cut Service to This Major Tourist Spot
Getting around Hawaii is about to become even more difficult for many travelers. According to The Points Guy, United Airlines is planning to cut service to Hilo, Hawaii beginning on January 7. TPG confirmed this service change with a United Airlines representative. The United flight between Hilo and Los Angeles...
2 California hotels ranked among ‘Top 25 Hotels in the U.S.’ by Tripadvisor
Comfortable beds, fine dining, fantastic views and plenty of amenities are all factors to consider when searching for the perfect hotel. Luckily, residents of the Golden State may not have to travel too far to experience the ideal hotel stay. According to Tripadvisor, two California hotels ranked among the top 25 best hotels in the United States.
Maxim
Book A Luxury Train Trip On The Revamped Orient Express
The ritzy reboot incorporates 17 carriages from the original luxury train. Train travel often signifies a more simplified, historical and considered way of travel in today’s high-speed — and there’s no train more famous than the original Orient Express. Travelers who crave old-school luxury and a spirit...
Flying Magazine
World’s Largest Airplane Makes Talon-A Test Vehicle Flight
The world’s largest airplane made its eighth flight Friday, its first ever with the Talon-A Test Vehicle. [File Photo Courtesy: Stratolaunch]. Stratolaunch, the airplane with the world’s largest wingspan, conducted a first-ever captive carry test flight with a separation vehicle Friday over the Mojave Desert. The Talon-A is...
King Tut is a 100-year-obsession, especially at one Jersey restaurant
Crazes come, crazes go. Fidget Spinners, shoulder pads, Vanilla Ice are with us one season, gone the next. But one craze, about to celebrate its 100th anniversary, has never died. King Tut, whose tomb was discovered by archaeologist Howard Carter on Nov. 4, 1922 — a century ago Friday — was a sensation then. And he's a sensation now.
Houston Chronicle
The best time to book holiday travel? 'Basically now.'
According to the travel industry, it’s time to get nervous about the holidays, specifically Thanksgiving and Christmas travel. Travel’s recovery, while good for the economy, means that reservations and rates for everything from flights to hotels, vacation rental homes and rental cars will likely be higher than last year when the emergence of the omicron variant dashed many holiday plans, and in some cases even higher than in 2019.
Thrillist
Take a Look Inside This Trippy 'Curved Space' Home for Sale in Upstate New York
Whether you're house shopping or you're looking for some design inspiration, browsing through Zillow's weirdest and coolest listings can be of huge help. Luckily, there are even Twitter profiles that do the job for you, and highlight the platform's wildest findings for you to admire. The account Zillow Gone Wild recently shed a light on a particularly interesting house for sale in Woodstock, NY.
Another Airline Is Planning an All-You-Can-Fly Subscription
All-you-can-fly subscriptions have a mixed history. The most iconic experience of an unlimited flight subscription is still when one New York investment banker Steven Rothstein bought an unlimited American Airlines (AAL) pass for $250,000 in the 1980s and spent the next 25 years flying first class nonstop. The airline had...
vinlove.net
6 Vietnamese hotels in the top most luxurious in Southeast Asia
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Phu Yen, Quang Ninh, and Phu Quoc are the places where resorts and hotels were honored at the World Luxury Hotel Awards. The annual World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 on October 24 honored 6 hotels and resorts in the top most luxurious in Southeast Asia, after announcing the categories of the continent , the world and Vietnam .Grand Vista Hanoi , located in Giang Vo, Ba Dinh district,
tripsavvy.com
There's Now a Direct Flight Between the Caribbean and the West Coast
This November, upgrades are confirmed from two different airlines—Cayman Airways and American Airlines—for direct travel between the U.S. and the Caribbean, including the launch of the only commercial non-stop route between the West Coast and the Caribbean. Beginning Nov. 5, Cayman Airways, the national flag carrier of the...
Thrillist
Dog-Only Restaurant Opens in San Francisco with Multi-Course Meals for Your Pup
Your furry, four-legged child deserves only the best, and you know what? Dry kibble ain't it. Luckily, pet-friendly San Francisco is opening a restaurant exclusively for dogs, The Guardian reports. The luxe dining experience, dubbed Dogue, features a menu of only the finest. It's giving Michelin-starred. For $75 a pup,...
Comments / 0