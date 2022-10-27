Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oklahoma City billionaire is giving away his companyAsh JurbergOklahoma City, OK
Wedding Ring Lost at Texas State Fair Found and Finally ReturnedLarry LeaseTexas State
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
Related
okcfox.com
Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
KOCO
Oklahoma small businesses offer tricks, treats and fun for Halloween weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — Halloween is full of frights and fun for Oklahomans, but this weekend can also be a big deal for small business owners. "We got a lot of new shows scheduled, new talent coming in for the midway. Lot more actors coming in," said John Pagonis, who owns the Halloween attraction Guthrie Haunts.
visitokc.com
EXPERIENCE THE WIDE-EYED WONDERMENT OF OKC ZOO’S SAFARI LIGHTS WITH NEW DINNER WITH SANTA SERIES
Have dinner with the big guy himself and take in the views of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS during Dinner with Santa, an all-new, family-friendly event series. The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises festive fun and togetherness amidst the Zoo’s wildly unique seasonal setting, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa.
Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event
The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
405magazine.com
7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 27-31
Keep your Hallow-weekend open to attend these haunting events! Celebrate All Hallows Eve and the final days of spooky season with us in Oklahoma City. Visit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on Norman’s OU campus for an after-hours Halloween party, only for adults. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes while you experience Factory Obscura’s newest Synesthesia installation, created to touch, climb on and immerse oneself within the museum’s exhibits. 7–9 p.m., 555 Elm Ave., Norman, OK.
KOCO
Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday
OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
Scissortail Park To Celebrate Dia De Los Muertos With Festival
This weekend Scissortail Park will host a special Day of the Dead festival. Organizers told News 9 this is going to be the biggest festival yet with authentic Mexican food and community ofrendas to celebrate loved ones that have passed. Dia de Los Muertos is a celebration of life while...
okcfox.com
Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC
Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
Oklahoma City Police Department reminding families of Halloween Safety Tips
With thousands of kids out on the streets for Halloween Monday, the Oklahoma City Police Department wants to make sure you and your children are safe while trick-or-treating.
KOCO
Oklahoma City 7th grader rings bell after cancer scans come back clean
OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City 7th grader got to ring the bell after his cancer scans came back clean. Senior night is a big deal for high school athletics, but at an OKC high school, the seniors let 7th grader Ethan Evans have the spotlight. He’s been battling cancer and spent the last year going to doctor’s appointments and treatments.
Did surveillance video record a ghost at Stillwater’s Atherton Hotel?
Video installers couldn't explain the phenomena.
KFOR
Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
visitokc.com
MAPS 4 to host open house events to gather input on beautification projects
The City of Oklahoma City is seeking public input on the MAPS 4 Beautification projects at two open house events. Residents are invited to learn about and weigh in on which beautification projects they would like to see implemented as a part of MAPS 4. Thursday, Nov. 3 from 4...
chainstoreage.com
Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format
Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
yukonprogressnews.com
Stay alert for Yukon trick-or-treaters
With skies darkening earlier, Yukon parents are being advised to make sure their children have sufficient visibility while canvassing the community seeking Halloween candy. The City of Yukon’s official trick-or-treat night is 6-8 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 31 – on Halloween. Some neighborhood homeowners’ associations also will allow...
KFOR
A little more rain now, big storm next week
Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKCPS elementary students get free shoes thanks to Metro Shoe Warehouse
Hundreds of Oklahoma City Public Schools elementary students are walking into the weekend with a new pair of shoes.
Neighbors claim $50k in road repairs fall flat
A metro neighborhood calls In Your Corner, claiming $50,000 in road repairs have fallen flat in a matter of months.
News On 6
MetroShoe Warehouse Gives OKCPS Students Free Shoes
Fillmore Elementary's nearly 700 students received a new pair of fitted shoes Friday. 30 volunteers made every kid feel like they're at a store, from sizing the child's foot to letting them pick out their favorite colored shoe. On average, two-thirds of children wear shoes the wrong size. In a...
okctalk.com
The Standard opens in downtown Norman
Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
Comments / 0