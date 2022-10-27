ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
okcfox.com

Halloween in full swing at Scissortail Park with Treat Trail event

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Halloween festivities were in full swing at Scissortail Park on Saturday. The park held a Treat Tail event ahead of Halloween on Saturday. The event featured special activities, roller skating at the Sky Rink, and live music. There were also candy stations, face painting, cookie...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
visitokc.com

EXPERIENCE THE WIDE-EYED WONDERMENT OF OKC ZOO’S SAFARI LIGHTS WITH NEW DINNER WITH SANTA SERIES

Have dinner with the big guy himself and take in the views of OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS during Dinner with Santa, an all-new, family-friendly event series. The Oklahoma City Zoo is inviting guests of all ages to experience the ultimate dinner feast with the big guy himself – Santa Claus. This brand-new event series offers guests a chance to create a new holiday tradition that promises festive fun and togetherness amidst the Zoo’s wildly unique seasonal setting, OKC ZOO SAFARI LIGHTS. Dinner with Santa hosted in the Zoo’s Canopy Restaurant includes a delicious holiday buffet, kids’ activities like ornament making and, of course, a meet and greet with Santa.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Metro Brewery Hosts Pet Adoption Event

The Oklahoma City Animal Shelter wants to clear out their kennels, and Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt is stepping in to help. “Maps 4 has a new $40 million shelter, and that's going to be spectacular, but in the meantime we're kind of busting at the seams, and we've had a tough year. I mean, if you follow this issue, you know that we've had real overcrowding there at the shelter,” Holt said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
405magazine.com

7 Things to Do in OKC This Weekend: October 27-31

Keep your Hallow-weekend open to attend these haunting events! Celebrate All Hallows Eve and the final days of spooky season with us in Oklahoma City. Visit the Fred Jones Jr. Museum of Art on Norman’s OU campus for an after-hours Halloween party, only for adults. Prizes will be given out for the best costumes while you experience Factory Obscura’s newest Synesthesia installation, created to touch, climb on and immerse oneself within the museum’s exhibits. 7–9 p.m., 555 Elm Ave., Norman, OK.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma children at homeless shelter celebrate spooky holiday

OKLAHOMA CITY — Some Oklahoma children at a local homeless shelter celebrated the spooky Halloween holiday. City Rescue Mission hosted its annual Halloween Spooktacular and the shelter said it’s all thanks to you at home. Earlier this month, KOCO 5 asked you to donate Halloween costumes for the children living at the shelter.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okcfox.com

Yonutz! Newest Donut Spot in OKC

Donut lovers are celebrating the recent opening of the famous donut and ice cream shop Yonutz right here in Oklahoma City! They have all the flavors and toppings you could dream of and then some!. Yonutz! Fantastical Donuts and Ice Cream is located at 1001 W Memorial Rd. Suite 103...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Oklahoma City 7th grader rings bell after cancer scans come back clean

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Oklahoma City 7th grader got to ring the bell after his cancer scans came back clean. Senior night is a big deal for high school athletics, but at an OKC high school, the seniors let 7th grader Ethan Evans have the spotlight. He’s been battling cancer and spent the last year going to doctor’s appointments and treatments.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Made in Oklahoma: Orange cranberry bread

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Celebrate the changing season with this delicious, sweet quick bread. Fresh orange juice and fresh cranberries set this bread apart while Knight Creek Farms pecans add texture and interest to the bread that’s equally good for breakfast as it is for an after-dinner treat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
chainstoreage.com

Tropical Smoothie Cafe opens new format

Tropical Smoothie Cafe is seeing double. The quick-serve restaurant brand has opened its first-ever double drive-thru location, in Oklahoma City. The site features two drive-thru lanes, one standard and the other designated for online, third party and curbside ordering pick-up. With just a few interior dining tables, the small building...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Stay alert for Yukon trick-or-treaters

With skies darkening earlier, Yukon parents are being advised to make sure their children have sufficient visibility while canvassing the community seeking Halloween candy. The City of Yukon’s official trick-or-treat night is 6-8 p.m. next Monday, Oct. 31 – on Halloween. Some neighborhood homeowners’ associations also will allow...
YUKON, OK
KFOR

A little more rain now, big storm next week

Parts of the state have seen a good 1″+ of rainfall from Thursday night through Friday and we aren’t completely done yet!. Look for showers to continue the rest of the day Friday in southern Oklahoma before moving a bit further north into OKC Friday night. Additional rainfall totals of a few tenths of an inch can be expected.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

MetroShoe Warehouse Gives OKCPS Students Free Shoes

Fillmore Elementary's nearly 700 students received a new pair of fitted shoes Friday. 30 volunteers made every kid feel like they're at a store, from sizing the child's foot to letting them pick out their favorite colored shoe. On average, two-thirds of children wear shoes the wrong size. In a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
okctalk.com

The Standard opens in downtown Norman

Opening today, The Standard is a huge indoor/outdoor beer garden in downtown Norman. Operated by Community Through Beer which has brought us The Patriarch, 1884, Social Capital and The Joinery, in addition to dozens of local beers on tap they also serve buttermilk fried chicken, burgers, sides, salads and ice cream.
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy