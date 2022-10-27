Read full article on original website
Related
The Amarillo Pioneer
Mark Ash Requests Retraction of Op-Ed
On Wednesday, October 26, the campaign of Mark Ash, Libertarian nominee for Attorney General, sent in an op-ed for publication titled, “Libertarian Candidate for Attorney General Recommends Democrat Rochelle Garza.”. Today, the Ash campaign has requested the retraction of that op-ed. Ash’s campaign said he is not withdrawing from...
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?
I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
Going To Vote? Here’s Some Changes In Amarillo You Need To Know.
They call it our civic duty. A right that not everyone has due to some life choices (in most cases), which makes it even more important. I'm talking about your right to vote. With the way the political landscape has been the last 5-6 years or so, it feels like it's more important than ever to go out and vote.
Have You Seen The Disgusting Stuff Posted To This City Facebook Page?
The City of Amarillo really does try their best to make sure we have plenty of avenues to get information. There's the website, their main social media accounts, and then the social media accounts of the different departments. Have you seen the disgusting stuff posted to the Environmental Health Department...
Taking The Challenge To Hunt Down Amarillo’s 7 Gates Of Hell
The 7 Gates of Hell come up every year around Halloween. People debate on the location of the gates, what you're supposed to do when you get there, and what happens to you once you finally do. I took the challenge to hunt down Amarillo's 7 Gates of Hell. Here...
Another Mystery Location in Amarillo We Need to Have Solved
I got a phone call the other morning wanting to figure out what was going in at a location here in Amarillo. So me doing my best investigation drove out to the area in question. There has to be answers. I think I ended up with more questions. The area...
Popular Photography Company No Longer Allowed to Photograph AISD
When it comes to high school, there are so many activities that our kids take part in, and most of the time those events don't get captured, and if they do, it's a zoomed camera phone photo. Wild Skies Photography is a photography company that went to many events including...
Review: Get Ghosted at Amarillo’s Burger King for Halloween
I am a big fan of anything spicy. If you can melt my face then kudos to you. The spicier the better. So when I noticed the new whopper offered by Burger King I needed to give it a try. Now I know in the age of warnings. People are...
With High Costs Of Everything Now, Can Amarillo Renters Win?
Finding a place to rent in Amarillo can be tough. The cost of rent alone keeps going up, and it seems like you're getting less and less for your money. With the high cost of everything right now, can Amarillo renters ever win?. Frustrated Renters In Amarillo Texas. Facebook is...
The Amarillo Pioneer
Tanner Ducking Campaign Events in County Judge Election
Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner wants your vote this November — but don’t expect for her to ask for it in-person. On Tuesday night, Tanner skipped the Conservative Patriots 4 Texas meeting in which all local Republican candidates were invited to speak. Tanner’s skip of the meeting followed the Potter County Republican Party’s decision to endorse her write-in opponent, Tom Warren, after Tanner declined several invitations to speak to the body, and after she opposed adoption of a resolution put forward by the county party to allow local Republicans to vote on paper ballots for their March primary election.
A Full Arcade In An Airbnb? Yeah, Amarillo Has That
When it comes to booking an Airbnb, you usually want something nice that has something unique to it. The way its decorated, the age of the home, the architecture can all add to the experience. Basically, you want to get the most out of your money. How about a full...
What’s Your Opinion? Does Amarillo Need Another, New Hospital?
I've seen this question pop up more than once recently online. A post is made asking people to support the push for another hospital in the area. It begs the question... While everyone has their good and bad experiences at local hospitals, I'm not sure I'm sold on us needing to build another massive campus.
Why Is This Land Unique? It’s The Only One Of It’s Kind In Texas.
North of Amarillo, there's a swath of land that is incredibly unique. It sits near the Canadian River. If you've ever driven north on Dumas Road, you've passed by it. So, what makes it so unique?. It's the only one of its kind in the whole state of Texas. Say...
[Gallery] – A Slug Bug of a Good Time in Amarillo
There are just some events that I look forward to each and every year. One of them is the Slug Bug Car Show at Street Volkswagon. I have always loved slug bugs. I, like most children, grew a fondness for them when I knew about the slug bug game. Any chance that I could "lovingly" as I said, punch my little sister was a win. Especially when I wasn't going to get in trouble for it.
kgncnewsnow.com
Winners and Losers of the Dairy Industry
Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension/Alphamedia Amarillo. Bryce Hutson talks with Mike Schouten, owner of Mission Dairy, about some of the new reports for the Dairy industry of the week. They look into the winners and losers of dairy production for the month of September as well as Class 3s and 4s.
Terrifying Robbery At Amarillo Dollar General…With A Twist
Reddit is always a fun source of arguing and friend-finding these days. Truthfully, it's one of my favorite sites to go to when I need a laugh or entertainment. I just read a post on there though that was neither funny nor entertaining, it was just flat-out scary. Here's the...
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?
GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
Good News Another New Restaurant in Amarillo is Opening Soon
I got a message recently asking me why I haven't mentioned anything about this new place coming to Amarillo. I did message them back and said I would look into it. I hadn't heard the news yet. Sometimes that happens. So, I did look into it. Oh, and the news...
The Most Frustrating Time Of The Year. The Scammers Are Back!
The holidays are approaching quickly, and everyone is starting to get in a cheerful mood. You know, that one when the family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner. The one where the kids anticipate Christmas morning and all those presents under the tree. And that feeling when all of a sudden your...
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem
So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
Mix 94.1
Amarillo, TX
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 94.1 KMXJ plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Amarillo, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0