Mark Ash Requests Retraction of Op-Ed

On Wednesday, October 26, the campaign of Mark Ash, Libertarian nominee for Attorney General, sent in an op-ed for publication titled, “Libertarian Candidate for Attorney General Recommends Democrat Rochelle Garza.”. Today, the Ash campaign has requested the retraction of that op-ed. Ash’s campaign said he is not withdrawing from...
AMARILLO, TX
Why is there So Much Hate Here in Amarillo?

I was just scrolling through Facebook the other day, just minding my own business. A post caught my attention and I didn't understand why there is so much hate in Amarillo. What is going on?. The Post in Question. Someone was mad. Yes, this seems to be an ongoing occurrence...
AMARILLO, TX
Tanner Ducking Campaign Events in County Judge Election

Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner wants your vote this November — but don’t expect for her to ask for it in-person. On Tuesday night, Tanner skipped the Conservative Patriots 4 Texas meeting in which all local Republican candidates were invited to speak. Tanner’s skip of the meeting followed the Potter County Republican Party’s decision to endorse her write-in opponent, Tom Warren, after Tanner declined several invitations to speak to the body, and after she opposed adoption of a resolution put forward by the county party to allow local Republicans to vote on paper ballots for their March primary election.
POTTER COUNTY, TX
[Gallery] – A Slug Bug of a Good Time in Amarillo

There are just some events that I look forward to each and every year. One of them is the Slug Bug Car Show at Street Volkswagon. I have always loved slug bugs. I, like most children, grew a fondness for them when I knew about the slug bug game. Any chance that I could "lovingly" as I said, punch my little sister was a win. Especially when I wasn't going to get in trouble for it.
AMARILLO, TX
Winners and Losers of the Dairy Industry

Photo Courtesy: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension/Alphamedia Amarillo. Bryce Hutson talks with Mike Schouten, owner of Mission Dairy, about some of the new reports for the Dairy industry of the week. They look into the winners and losers of dairy production for the month of September as well as Class 3s and 4s.
AMARILLO, TX
What Happened to the Amarillo Rug Guy on Georgia?

GeorgiaThe area around 34th and Georgia is growing and changing, and some things that seemed permanent aren't anymore. A brand new Toot n Totum was built and several buildings were torn down. A new chicken place is going up by that Toot n Totum. The shopping strip was finally torn down after the fire that destroyed most of it years ago. Scooter's Coffee is now being built on the corner of 34th and Georgia catty-corner from Toot n Totum.
AMARILLO, TX
The Most Frustrating Time Of The Year. The Scammers Are Back!

The holidays are approaching quickly, and everyone is starting to get in a cheerful mood. You know, that one when the family gathers for Thanksgiving dinner. The one where the kids anticipate Christmas morning and all those presents under the tree. And that feeling when all of a sudden your...
AMARILLO, TX
Amarillo And Its Growing SWAT Problem

So crime is nothing new in Amarillo, this we know. Between the drug busts, theft, and shootings we aren't exactly strangers to seeing stories about crime in the 806. It's the SWAT team I feel we rarely see, and let's be honest, that's a good thing. They only come out when it's some serious stuff.
AMARILLO, TX
