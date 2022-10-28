ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here’s How The "Black Panther 2" Cast Honored Chadwick Boseman At The Premiere Last Night

By Lauren Garafano
Last night, Marvel's long-awaited sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered and cast, crew, and fans from all over the world came together to walk the purple carpet and celebrate the film.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s2Z1_0ipD1ReQ00
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney

Notably missing was Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died back in 2020 after four years of living with colon cancer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FCfAX_0ipD1ReQ00
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / BuzzFeed

But while he was missing in physical form, his spirit lived on through his castmates, who paid multiple heartfelt tributes to him throughout the night:

1. First, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wore a chain with Chadwick Boseman's face on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BaPKV_0ipD1ReQ00
Getty

He told Good Morning America that he's actually had the chain for a while and wore it while they filmed the movie. He explained, "It was a necklace I had made right when we were ready to start filming because I wanted to have him close to me."

@gma

Director Ryan Coolger hopes they made Chadwick Boseman proud with Wakanda Forever🖤 #ryancoolger #chadwickboseman #wakandaforever #blackpanther

♬ original sound - Good Morning America

"It felt like he was always with us. It felt like we were keeping him around by working...I just hope it made him proud."

He previously shared that the grief for Chadwick's death almost made him walk away from filmmaking altogether. He said , "I was at a point when I was like, ‘I’m walking away from this business,' I didn’t know if I could make another movie period, [let alone] another Black Panther movie, because it hurt a lot. I was like, ‘Man, how could I open myself up to feeling like this again?'”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QAYYu_0ipD1ReQ00
Anadolu Agency / Getty Images

2. Letitia Wright, Chadwick's onscreen sister, re-created Chadwick's iconic 2018 Academy Awards look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D6ML3_0ipD1ReQ00
Getty Images

She previously shared her hesitance with taking on a larger role in the sequel, saying , "I will always have moments on set of doubt, and I'll be like, 'Oh man, I don't know if I can do this.' I could just hear [Chadwick] be like, 'Sister, you're great. You got this. I'm proud of you.' That really just kept me moving forward."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EYLrk_0ipD1ReQ00
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

3. Several attendees — including Ryan Coogler and his wife Zinzi Evans, Chadwick's wife Taylor Simone Ledward, Lupita Nyong'o, and Tessa Thomspon — dressed in white, which is a color worn during some funerals in Africa.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eO5IG_0ipD1ReQ00
Getty Images

The color white is also worn by many characters throughout the film. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter said , “In the Ancestral Plane when T’Challa wakes up and sees his father, he’s wearing white. White is a color that’s worn in a lot of funerals in Africa — it’s either bright red or it’s white — and we chose white because it connects us to Chadwick, to T’Challa.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YUgGs_0ipD1ReQ00
Getty Images

4. During a red carpet interview with ABC 7 , Lupita Nyong'o said that this sequel is, first and foremost, meant to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. She said, "Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling, and because T'Challa is gone in this story, the real question at the heart of this story is how do you move on after tragedy, after loss? And that's what we needed."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vygl6_0ipD1ReQ00
Shahar Azran / WireImage / Getty

5. Danai Gurira also said , "[Chadwick] was the leader through the phenomenon that the first film became. So, really, it so feels grounded in him and rooted in the power of his spirit, his leadership, and generosity."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=416icz_0ipD1ReQ00
Presley Ann / Getty Images

6. Janeshia Adams-Ginyard wore body paint featuring Chadwick's image illustrated on her back.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3O7n2a_0ipD1ReQ00
Getty Images

Janeshia's look was also meant to pay tribute to her ancestors. On Instagram, in the caption to a video of her taking off a cloak on the red carpet, she said, "Full body paint like what my ancestors did to recognize events."

@hollywoodladyj / instagram.com

7. Finally, the film's lead single, "Lift Me Up," was cowritten by Tems, Ludwig Göransson, Rihanna, and director Ryan Coogler, and is described as "a tribute to Chadwick Boseman."

lift me up10.28.22

@rihanna 04:08 PM - 26 Oct 2022

In a statement, Tems said, "After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people who I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nKvJc_0ipD1ReQ00

He added, "Rihanna has been an inspiration to me, so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Marvel

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever comes out in theaters everywhere Nov. 11.

