Here’s How The "Black Panther 2" Cast Honored Chadwick Boseman At The Premiere Last Night
Last night, Marvel's long-awaited sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiered and cast, crew, and fans from all over the world came together to walk the purple carpet and celebrate the film.
Notably missing was Chadwick Boseman, who tragically died back in 2020 after four years of living with colon cancer.
But while he was missing in physical form, his spirit lived on through his castmates, who paid multiple heartfelt tributes to him throughout the night:
1. First, Black Panther director Ryan Coogler wore a chain with Chadwick Boseman's face on it.
He told Good Morning America that he's actually had the chain for a while and wore it while they filmed the movie. He explained, "It was a necklace I had made right when we were ready to start filming because I wanted to have him close to me."
"It felt like he was always with us. It felt like we were keeping him around by working...I just hope it made him proud."
