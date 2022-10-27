Read full article on original website
taylorvilledailynews.com
Joyce Y. Snyder
Joyce Y. Snyder, 86 of Taylorville passed away on Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:39 p.m. at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL. She was born on August 28, 1936 in Taylorville, IL the daughter of Julian A. “Nip” and Vivian L. (Rine) Sautelet. She married Frank G. Snyder on May 2, 1959 in Jerseyville, IL. She worked as a homemaker. She was the owner of Snyder’s tropical Fish and Exotic Animals, having many different animals throughout the years. Towards the end of her life she loved her family and Dogs Jesse and Roxie.
WCIA
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center to host Barn Raising Event
The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a Barn Raising Event Weekend October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. each day at the Illinois Amish Heritage Center campus. The weekend will not only feature a traditional Amish barn raising for the first time in Central Illinois in 100 years, but local Amish food, Amish demonstrations, craft vendors and more!
Herald & Review
Decatur says goodbye to Fire House 3
DECATUR — Keith Wilson and his siblings were a few of the young family members allowed to roam through Decatur’s Fire Station 3 near Fairview Park nearly 30 years ago. “We were here quite often, since we lived on this side of town,” he said. The Wilson...
newschannel20.com
IHSA football playoffs first round highlights + scores
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The IHSA football first round match ups continued Saturday!. Maroa-Forsyth 69, Chicago (North Lawndale Charter) 8.
IDNR: Mountain lion detected near Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WCIA) — Mountain lions in Illinois are rare, with only eight confirmed sightings in the last 20 years. But the latest sighting was on Wednesday in western Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources said it is monitoring a mountain lion equipped with a GPS collar that has been traveling through the state […]
freedom929.com
STATE NEWS BRIEF (10/29/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the High Community Level for the coronavirus rose from 3 to 5 with another 33 counties at the Medium Level, according to guidelines set by the CDC. The IDPH is reporting over 13,000 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Illinois over the past week, with 67 additional deaths since a week ago yesterday. Health officials are urging residents to get booster and flu shots before the holiday season. More information and details are on the dph.illinois.gov website online.
IDNR captures mountain lion in Illinois
Update 1:33pm IDNR announced they have captured the mountain lion and are transferring it to a special feline sanctuary. Wildlife experts and law enforcement officials determined the cougar was too close to Springfield residents and property and needed to be relocated safely. The mountain lion was tranquilized by USDA Wildlife Services around noon. “Thank you […]
Herald & Review
Check out all the high school football playoff matchups in Round 1 from around Central Illinois
Ten Decatur-area teams are in action Saturday as the football playoffs begin. No. 4 Pana (8-1) and No. 1 Decatur Lutheran School Association/Mount Pulaski (9-0) played Friday night. Here is a look at Saturday's games:. CLASS 1A. No. 13 Brown County (5-4) at No. 4 Tuscola (7-2) WHEN: Sat. at...
starvedrock.media
Illinois quick hits: Gabbard to rally for Bailey; mountain lion captured in Springfield
The Illinois Department of Public Health is reporting an uptick in COVID-19 cases within the past week. The number of counties under the “high” community level for the virus rose from three to five, and there are another 33 at a “medium” level, per guidelines set by the CDC.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
Everyone was excited about a visitor to Springfield - who just stayed a couple of days. The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Work Continues at Taylorville Kroger
Kroger requires more time to complete its approved Asbestos Abatement and Remedial Action Design Plan to re-open the Taylorville location. Office of Attorney General Kwame Raoul says the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency issued a modified Seal Order. This modified seal order authorizes Kroger personnel to continue to work in the...
nprillinois.org
‘Why not in Springfield?’ Black Chamber leader opens innovation hub for minority entrepreneurs
Dominic Watson can describe his latest community initiative as executive director of The Springfield Project with just one word: access. Watson, who also serves as president of the Springfield Black Chamber of Commerce, has long envisioned an innovation hub meant to foster minority entrepreneurs. Next month, that vision is finally coming to fruition when Community Access Project (CAP) 1908 is fully up and running in downtown Springfield.
wmay.com
Businessman Hopes For Cannabis Consumption Lounge In Springfield Next Year
A Springfield cannabis entrepreneur says he thinks an on-site marijuana consumption lounge could come to Springfield… perhaps as early as next year. Chris Stone has worked with both Ascend and Maribis, the companies that operate the cannabis dispensaries in and near Springfield. Stone had once pushed for a cannabis lounge next to the Ascend dispensary downtown, but now says it’s more likely that one could go inside the converted west-side movie theater that now operates as a Maribis dispensary.
foxillinois.com
Food drive held at Central Illinois Foodbank
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Central Illinois Foodbank held a drive-thru food distribution on Friday. People received a variety of healthy and fresh produce. The food given out was purchased through a grant from the Arby's Foundation. The food bank says that they've seen an increase in people using their...
Man hurt in Springfield shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 31-year-old man was hurt in a shooting Thursday morning in Springfield. Officials said Sheriff’s deputies were among personnel from several local law enforcement agencies that responded to a shots-fired call at 2:45 a.m. Deputies arrived at the reported location, 3rd Base Sports […]
YUM! The Best Breakfast Joint In America Sits Right Here In Illinois
Okay, maybe my taste buds were freaking out when I wrote that headline, but trust me when I say Springfield, Illinois has some delicious, hidden gem breakfast joints. Over the weekend, my friend surprised me with a lovely breakfast at this adorable café during my trip to Springfield. If you have never been to 6 St. Café you are 100% missing out on the MOST DELICIOUS FOOD in the state.
wmay.com
Cougar Makes Its Way To West Side Of Springfield
A cougar that has been tracked all the way from Nebraska into Central Illinois has now been spotted on the west side of Springfield. The Illinois Department of Natural Resources confirms that information from the tracking device put on the mountain lion by researchers in Nebraska. Officials with IDNR have been talking with residents in the area near the sighting.
taylorvilledailynews.com
Taylorville Trick-or-Treat Sunday and Monday; Local Agencies Urge Safety
With Halloween right around the corner, HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital is talking safety. There are plenty of ways parents can get comfortable with basic safety tips that can make sure their kids stay safe on their way to getting treats. One of the biggest concerns with Halloween is traffic safety.
WAND TV
Shots fired outside 3rd Base Sports Bar in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — The Sangamon County Sheriff's Office was called to the 3rd Base Sports Bar after a report of shots fired outside the business around 2:45 a.m. on Thursday. According to a release, deputies from the Sheriff's Office and officers from the Springfield Police Department, Illinois State...
newschannel20.com
Filming begins at Springfield restaurant for popular show
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — D'Arcy's Pint is getting their time to shine. Filming began on Thursday for the popular restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants TV show. Officials say the additional attention from the show is doing great things for the restaurant. "The community's been a great...
