White Sox managerial buzz, part whatever
There were several managerial openings as the 2022 MLB season wrapped up. The White Sox, Royals, Marlins, Rangers, Blue Jays, and Phillies were all looking to find the perfect fit. Since that time, only the Royals and White Sox openings still remain. The Rangers hired Bruce Bochy to a three-year...
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Joe Kelly
He should stay Kelly was snake-bitten in so many ways, and his results (6.08 ERA) were a far cry from how he was throwing (3.06 FIP). As he gets further removed from injury, his excellent strikeout rate (31.2%) can still be an asset even with his relatively high salary. He’s a hard-nosed competitor with postseason credentials — both attributes the White Sox need.
Gamethread: Phillies at Astros (World Series Game 1)
Tonight, the Philadelphia Phillies and the Houston Astros start the 118th World Series in Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros. These two teams have not faced each other in the postseason since the 1980 NLCS, which proved extremely exciting. The Phillies won that series, three games to two, with four of those five games going into extra innings. The Phillies ultimately won the World Series that year over the Kansas City Royals. Here’s hoping the 2022 Phillies-Astros showdown will be equally as electrifying!
Bird App Recap: Astros 5, Phillies 2 (World Series Game 2)
It’s a perfect late autumn night in Chicago, and while most of White Sox Twitter was out enjoying it at concerts and Halloween parties, your friends here at South Side Sox have been toiling away, covering Game 2 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies.
Six Pack of Stats: Phillies 6, Astros 5 (10 innings)
Game 1 was an absolutely delightful thriller to kick off this weekend. The Astros were looking to continue to mow down their opponents this postseason, while the Phillies seem to be zoned in and just enjoying the ride. And wouldn’t you know, Philadelphia sealed the opener, winning a crucial road game and already putting themselves in a good spot to win the Series.
Should I Stay or Should I Go: Vince Velasquez
He should stay Veteran ballast is always welcome, and while Velasquez was undeniably bad, he was useful out of the bullpen in a multi-inning relief role and can probably gut out three or four mediocre innings as a spot starter. He still has a good four-pitch mix and should be affordable.
Phillies overcome five-run deficit to steal 6-5 victory in extras
The World Series is officially here, the grand finale of a season that Rob Manfred tried so hard to ruin. The 87-win Philadelphia Phillies prevailed, against almost all odds, to take down the big dogs of the National League and face the villainous, 106-win Houston Astros. Facing the second-largest gap...
Today in White Sox History: October 30
He was acquired before the start of the 1958 season, and part of the cost was trading the popular Minnie Miñoso, so pitcher Early Wynn didn’t start out on the right side of things with a lot of Sox fans. Compounding the issue was a mediocre season. In...
Grading the White Sox: Reese McGuire
At midseason, the SSS staff graded the 46-46 White Sox, from the head of the class Dylan Cease down to Dallas Keuchel. We invented a WARsss metric that could very well be just a cute way to trot out our special site grades — but really for all you know could be the product of years of research in a stats lab.
