FOX Sports
Broncos' Chubb eyes Denver 'long-term' amid trade rumors
HARROW, England (AP) — Broncos outside linebacker Bradley Chubb is flattered by trade rumors but said Friday that he’d “love to be in Denver long-term.”. Chubb has recorded 5.5 sacks and two forced fumbles this season heading into Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium.
FOX Sports
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Alvin Kamara scored his first three touchdowns of the season, and the New Orleans Saints shut out the Las Vegas Raiders 24-0 on Sunday. Kamara converted short receptions into touchdowns of 36 and 16 yards. He also rushed for a 3-yard score. Andy Dalton justified...
FOX Sports
NFL Week 8: Should you bet AGAINST the Giants vs. the Seahawks?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week eight matchup between the New York Giants and the Seattle Seahawks. He believes Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker III will have a big impact on the their offensive game and he likes the Seahawks -3.
FOX Sports
Vikings' Peterson, Hicks get their revenge against Cardinals
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As soon as Minnesota's Harrison Smith began his interception return, Patrick Peterson turned to the Arizona sideline with his arms in the air and his legs dancing to celebrate. Sunday was personal for the former Arizona cornerback. Peterson celebrated several big plays, often jawing with the...
FOX Sports
Panthers RB Hubbard ruled out; Foreman to start vs Falcons
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have ruled out starting running back Chuba Hubbard for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons due to an ankle injury. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 118 yards in Sunday's 21-3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, will start in his place and rookie Raheem Blackshear will serve as his backup. It's possible the team could sign Spencer Brown off the practice squad to add some depth at the position.
FOX Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State tightens hold on No. 1
Ohio State continues to show me that it's the best team in the country. With C.J. Stroud throwing for 354 yards, Marvin Harrison Jr. catching 10 passes for 185 yards, and J.T. Tuimoloau putting together the best individual defensive performance by any FBS player this season, the Buckeyes earned their first AP top-10 win of the season. On top of that, they did it on the road after falling behind by five early in the fourth quarter.
FOX Sports
Where will Deion Sanders end up coaching in 2023?
It was a quote that sent shock waves across the college football universe. Less than two weeks ago, Deion Sanders appeared on CBS’ 60 Minutes and was asked if he would consider leaving Jackson State, where he currently coaches, for a Power 5 program. "I’m gonna have to entertain...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud's late-game barrage could be prelude to a Heisman
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — There is so much time between now and Dec. 10, between the wild and wacky and breathtaking game at Beaver Stadium on Saturday and this year’s Heisman Trophy ceremony in New York for which Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud will very likely be in attendance.
NFL news: Chiefs add another weapon ahead of AFC playoff push
Regardless of the Buffalo Bills’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6, KC is still a top-level threat in the AFC. They’re making moves like it, too. On Thursday, the Chiefs (5-2) made a deal ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline on Nov. 1. Kansas...
FOX Sports
Pickett orders Steelers to 'study more' after loss to Eagles
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Eagles coach Nick Sirianni knows Steelers fans often take over an opposing stadium and offer a slice of Pittsburgh with thousands of waves of their Terrible Towels. Sirianni scanned the Linc and spotted few of the ubiquitous rally towels. He gave credit to Eagles fans who...
FOX Sports
In Patriots’ win over Jets, Bill Belichick shows he still owns Zach Wilson
East Rutherford, N.J. — This was not a quarterback duel. But nobody expected one, right?. The New England Patriots defeated the New York Jets 22-17 Sunday at MetLife Stadium. And New England's defense and special teams dictated the outcome of this game — with some egregiously bad decision-making from Zach Wilson sprinkled in.
FOX Sports
Williams throws for 5 TDs, No. 10 USC outlasts Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Caleb Williams threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns, and No. 10 Southern California scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to outlast Arizona 45-37 on Saturday night. The Trojans (7-1, 5-1 Pac-12) had an extra week to shake off their first loss of the...
Steelers trade demands for Chase Claypool are way too high
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool has been mentioned in trade rumors of late, but the organization’s ask may be too great for any potential suitor. The Steelers are willing to trade Chase Claypool for the right asking price. A recent surge in production is sure to help that asking price, which as of right now is reportedly a second-round draft pick, per Jordan Schultz on The Score.
FOX Sports
Tennessee surpasses Ohio State in Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings
An exciting Week 9 of the college football season provided no shortage of entertainment, and the shakeup on the field has caused a shakeup in the highest levels of Joel Klatt's Top 10 list. FOX Sports' lead college football analyst will elaborate on his rankings in the next episode of...
FOX Sports
College football Week 9 top plays: Kansas State blanks Oklahoma State
Week 9 of the college football season is off to a thrilling start, and there is plenty more to come. Undefeated No. 2 Ohio State kicked off the day with an impressive win over No. 13 Penn State, while Oklahoma earned a hard-fought victory over Iowa State. Later on, No....
FOX Sports
No. 4 Michigan routs Michigan State, bad blood spills over into tunnel scuffle
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said that Michigan State players roughed up defensive back Ja’Den McBurrows in the Michigan Stadium tunnel following their game Saturday night. After the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7, social media posts showed at least three Michigan State players pushing, punching and kicking McBurrows in and near a hallway that does not lead to either locker room.
FOX Sports
How DC Josh Boyer has helped the Dolphins secondary avoid disaster
When Noah Igbinoghene took the field after an injury to Nik Needham in Week 6, Igbo wore fluorescent orange sleeves. The creamsicle wardrobe choice accidentally screamed: Target me!. So that's what Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins did. After all, Igbinoghene might have been a first-round pick, but he has since...
Report: Jets Tried to Trade For This Running Back Before Acquiring James Robinson
New York was investigating a trade for this Pro Bowl running back before they acquired James Robinson, replacing an injured Breece Hall
