El Paso, TX

UTEP Weekly Football Press Conference Transcript: Oct. 31

UTEP head coach Dana Dimel recapped UTEP’s 24-13 loss against Middle Tennessee and previewed the Miners’ contest at Rice on Nov. 3. The Miners and Owls will kick off at 5 p.m. MT in Rice Stadium on Thursday night. Head coach Dana Dimel’s opening statement. It was...
Together Again! Awadagin Pratt and Zuill Bailey in Concert

Zuill Bailey was named the Artistic Director of El Paso Pro-Musica in 2002, and his first Concert for EPPM featured pianist Awadagin Pratt. They are together again in El Paso, marking the 20th anniversary of this monumental first Concert on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m at UTEP’s Fox Fine Arts Recital Hall.
Mobile Oilfield Learning Unit brings hands-on, energy education to EPISD campuses

Students at three EPISD campuses will learn about STEM education and careers when the Mobile Energy Learning Unit (MELU) – an exhibit made possible through a partnership between Marathon Petroleum Corporation’s El Paso Refinery and the Texas Oil & Gas Association (TXOGA) – begins a weeklong tour of El Paso on Monday, Oct. 31, at Hawkins Elementary School.
Animal Services Offers Spooky-Free Halloween Safety Tips For Pet Owners

With Halloween around the corner, the City of El Paso Animal Services has helpful pet tips to keep our furry friends safe during the spooky day. “Halloween can be a scary and frightening time for our pets, there are many precautions that pet owners can take to keep their animals safe,” said El Paso Animal Services Director Terry Kebschull. “It is important to consider the needs of our pets, so they won’t have any unexpected scares or additional stress.”
