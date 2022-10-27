Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Soccer player injured in knife attack released from hospital
MILAN (AP) — The soccer player who was injured in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center has been released from hospital. Pablo Marí was one of five people who were stabbed in the attack on Thursday. One was killed. The 29-year-old Marí is on loan at Serie A club Monza from Arsenal. The Monza players will warm up for Monday’s match at home to Bologna wearing special shirts dedicated to Marí. There will also be a minute’s silence before kickoff in memory of Luis Fernando Ruggieri, the supermarket employee who was killed in the attack.
KEYT
Witnesses: Journalist killed after police in Haiti open fire
PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Witnesses say a Haitian journalist has died after being shot in the head when police opened fire on reporters demanding the release of a colleague who was detained while covering a protest. Reporters at the scene on Sunday identified the slain journalist as Romelo Vilsaint and said he worked for an online news site. His body was lying face down inside the parking lot of a police station in the capital of Port-au-Prince. A photographer working for Agence France-Presse told The Associated Press he saw police open fire and Vilsaint get hit. Police have confirmed Vilsaint was killed, but did not say how.
KEYT
Palestinian gunman, Israeli man, dead in West Bank attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says a Palestinian militant fired at the entrance to an Israeli settlement in the occupied West Bank, killing an Israeli man and wounding several civilians before a security guard shot him dead. Saturday’s shooting at the Kiryat Arba settlement near the Palestinian city of Hebron in the southern West Bank. Bloodshed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem that has been increasing since the spring. Israel’s emergency service Magen David Adom says four people were wounded, including an Israeli man who was in a severe condition. A far-right Israeli member of parliament claimed that the attack targeted his house in the settlement, but the military didn’t confirm that.
KEYT
At least 149 killed during incident at Halloween festivities in Seoul
At least 149 people are now reported to have been killed during an incident during Halloween festivities in Seoul’s Itaewon nightclub district Saturday night, according to Choi Seong-bum, chief of the Yongsan-gu Fire Department. At least 150 others were also reported injured, the chief added. Authorities are still investigating...
KEYT
Bolsonaro seizes on Brazil’s soccer glory during election
SAO PAULO (AP) — Soon after casting his vote in Brazil’s presidential election in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro was hoisting a silver trophy into the air alongside newly crowned soccer champions. The far-right leader posed for cameras and snapped selfies with players from the...
KEYT
Kidnapped French conservationist released in eastern Chad
PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign ministry has announced the release of a French citizen working in wildlife conservation who had been abducted two days before in northeastern Chad. The ministry said “France thanks Chadian authorities who worked towards the release.” It added that French diplomats remain “mobilized” to help Jerome Hugonnot and his family. The Chadian government spokesman said Hugonnot was working for the Sahara Conservation Fund in Chad’s Wadi Fara province that borders Sudan when he was abducted Friday by unknown kidnappers. A number of armed groups operate along the Chad-Sudan border.
KEYT
Pakistan: Oldest prisoner freed from Guantanamo, back home
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s foreign ministry says that a 75-year-old from Pakistan who was the oldest prisoner at the Guantanamo Bay detention center has been released and returned to his home country. The ministry says Saifullah Paracha was reunited with his family on Saturday, after spending more than 17 years in custody in the U.S. base in Cuba. Paracha had been held on suspicion of ties to al-Qaida since 2003, but was never charged with a crime. Last year in May, he was notified that he had been been approved for release. He was cleared by the prisoner review board, along with two other men in November 2020.
Comments / 0