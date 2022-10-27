ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

House of the Dragon's finale death proves Aemond is nothing like we thought

House of the Dragon finale spoilers follow. Aemond Targaryen (Ewan Mitchell) has always had villain potential. He's just drenched in Tywin Lannister, Joffrey Baratheon vibes with just a dash of Ramsay Bolton for good measure. Up until now though, he's merely skirted the edges of the dark side. He wished...
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Guide to Kit Harington's Upcoming Return

House of the Dragon has given fans a triumphant return to Westeros, but one project in the works could be much more closely related to Game of Thrones. Back in June, fans were floored by the news that Kit Harington himself had pitched a sequel series about his character, Jon Snow. Here's a run-down of everything we know about the project, and how likely it is that we'll ever get to see it for ourselves.
NME

Maisie Williams says ‘Game Of Thrones’ “fell off at the end”

Maisie Williams has said she thinks Game Of Thrones “fell off at the end” in a new interview. Williams, who played Arya Stark in the show, discussed the show’s controversial ending during a Twitch livestream with her brother James Williams. The final season split viewers, with over...
thedigitalfix.com

The best scene in the House of the Dragon finale was Matt Smith’s idea

So, the latest adventure from the world of Game of Thrones is over, for now, as House of the Dragon episode 10 closes out a stunning first season of the fantasy series. One of the most important scenes of the finale though, was all thanks to an idea from Daemon Targaryen actor Matt Smith.
techunwrapped.com

Are these three eggs Daenerys’s dragons?

The eighth episode of The House of the Dragon has provoked contradictory reactions. While some have been impressed by Paddy Considine’s performance as King Viserys plagued by pain and illness, others have found this to have been a bit of a slow episode. If we skip over Daemon’s swordsmanship moment, there’s not much gory compared to what this series has accustomed us to. We have seen the prelude, the eve of what will be the war for the succession to the other. And it is that all the family dinner that we had to put up with was nothing more than a little farce to please Grandpa.
Popculture

'House of the Dragon' Finale's Unspoken Mystery, Explained

The House of the Dragon season finale featured an unexplained cameo that will have dire implications for the war to come. Fans may have been perplexed by the scene where Daemon (Matt Smith) stalked slowly into a cave to approach a large dragon we haven't seen before. Every clue we have indicates that it was Vermithor, one of the largest and most fearsome dragons left on Westeros at this time.
netflixjunkie.com

Henry Cavill Dons His ‘James Bond’ Look While Posing With Girlfriend Natalie Viscuso At ‘Enola Holmes 2’ Premiere

Within no time, Enola Holmes 2 will be gracing the viewers with the greatest detective endeavors of all time. And as the release date of the Netflix Original detective fiction is inching nearer, the Holmes siblings are hyping it up now more than ever. While Millie Bobby Brown is wholeheartedly preparing herself to witness the first independent case of her lifetime, Henry Cavill is having a good time promoting the period thriller with his beautiful Girlfriend, Natalie Viscuso.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Fantasy News: ‘The Witcher’ fans are convinced that Henry Cavill quit the series and not because of Superman as an unassuming cult classic garners new praise

The fantasy community is still picking up the pieces following the devastating news of Henry Cavill vacating the seat of Geralt after the third season of The Witcher on Netflix, and most of them are convinced this sudden shift has little to do with the actor’s busy schedule now that he’s returning to the DCEU as the Man of Steel.
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams makes admission about its ending after rewatch

Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams has given her thoughts on the final season of the show, admitting it didn't have the strongest ending. Revealing she had recently rewatched the series during a conversation with her brother on his Twitch channel, the actress, who rose to fame playing Arya Stark, discussed watching the show purely as a viewer.
Collider

House of the Dragon: This Tale of Balerion Is a Westeros Horror Story

Balerion the Black Dread is arguably the most famous dragon in Westeros' history. When Aenar Targaryen departed the Valyrian Freehold for the island of Dragonstone, he brought a total of five dragons along with him. However, Balerion outlasted all of his counterparts, and took part in some of the most pivotal events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms for generations. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror when he set out to take over Westeros. His flaming breath melted the swords of the conquered into the Iron Throne. He was an instrument of destruction during the reign of Maegor the Cruel, and was last ridden by Viserys I Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine. Fans have seen many a dragon in the spin-off's first season, but Balerion's legacy looms large over all that would come after him, as well as the realm itself.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: Dwayne Johnson incites a war on Thor while DC allegedly tries to poach the MCU’s biggest asset

Now that Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn has taken over as the new co-head of DC Studios, he’s attempting to bridge the gap between the fandoms of Marvel and its Distinguished Competition. But despite his valiant efforts, it seems some battles just cannot be stopped as Black Adam‘s Dwayne Johnson has inadvertently waged war on Chris Hemsworth’s Thor and a wild new rumor claims that Warner Bros. execs attempted to steal Marvel’s MVP to save their own flailing franchise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy