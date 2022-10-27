ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
easttexasradio.com

Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail

A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
FORNEY, TX
CBS19

Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
LONGVIEW, TX
ktoy1047.com

Texas man arrested in murder-for-hire plot

41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on October 21, nine days after a citizen told police Johnson had offered money in exchange for the murder of his wife. Johnson was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Louisiana.
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
easttexasradio.com

Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge

Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
DALLAS, TX
101.5 KNUE

Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor

It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
inforney.com

Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28

Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy