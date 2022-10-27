TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.

TYLER, TX ・ 23 HOURS AGO