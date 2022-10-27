Read full article on original website
Lufkin Police Give Update on Manhunt, Capture of Assault Suspect
A massive, multi-agency manhunt took place Friday night in Garrison, Texas, as law enforcement officials were trying to locate a man suspected of an aggravated assault that had occurred just before lunchtime Friday at the Cash Now located at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint. The suspect, described as a...
KLTV
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off. The Tyler Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Agency will host a drug take back event tomorrow to allow the public to safely dispose of unwanted prescription drugs. Updated: 3 hours ago. Area high school students paid a visit...
2 arrested after East Texas robbery, accused of holding man at gunpoint
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two East Texans were arrested after a home invasion and robbery in Rusk County, according to officials. Officials said on Oct. 10 a man was held at gunpoint by two people who robbed him. The investigation was apart of the sheriff’s office new S.P.E.A.R. initiative. “During the continued follow-up investigation, […]
Man arrested in East Texas in connection to murder of woman, kidnapping of 5-month-old
EDGEWOOD, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested Wednesday in East Texas and charged with murder, endangering a child and evading arrest, according to authorities. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail, said the Edgewood Police Department. Hicks was accused of leading East Texas law enforcement on a pursuit from Edgewood […]
5 arrested after Rusk County investigators recover stolen property from 3 East Texas counties
RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Five people have been arrested after Rusk County investigators recovered multiple stolen items, such as sports memorabilia, a truck and trailer, from across three East Texas counties. The Rusk County Sheriff's Office Facebook page said deputies responded to a recent home invasion robbery, where a...
easttexasradio.com
Forney Murder Suspect Released From Hospital, Tranferred To Jail
A hospital released a Forney man charged with murder, endangering a child, evading arrest, and then they booked him into the Van Zandt County Jail. Edgewood Police say 22-year-old Braylon Diamente Hicks was taken into custody on Aug. 12 following a shooting incident, highway chase, and self-inflicted gunshot wound. There is no bond set.
Man accused of killing woman, kidnapping infant in Van Zandt County jailed
VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas — A Forney man accused of killing a woman, kidnapping her infant and leading police on a high speed chase in Van Zandt County in August has been arrested. Braylon Diamente Hicks was booked into the Van Zandt County Jail Wednesday on charges of murder,...
Police: Shooting victim drove himself to hospital, leading to suspects arrest
MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – Marshall Police arrested Marshall resident, Demon Bray on Tuesday for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting investigation. Marshall Police officers were called to the 1700 block of East End Boulevard North in reference to a shooting. Witnesses reported that a man in a white pickup truck had fired […]
Police: Jacket at root of Super 1 stabbing case in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A 68-year-old man is suspected of stabbing another man in a dispute over a jacket. Charles Tarrance, who was identified as a transient in a report on the incident, remained in the Gregg County Jail on Thursday following his Sunday arrest. His bond was set at $10,000 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The incident occurred outside of the Super 1 Foods store at 2301 W. Loop 281.
15 injured in Texas school bus rollover Friday
Officials announced Saturday, that an infant, 12 students and two faculty members were all injured and transported to Palestine Regional Hospital after the Elkhart school bus rollover on Friday.
Longview teenager arrested for allegedly making threat against high school
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK)- A Longview teenager was arrested for allegedly making a threat toward a school campus. On Monday, Michael Crosby, 17, was arrested around 3:10 p.m. and charged with exhibition, use or threat of exhibition or use of firearms regarding the LEAD Academy High School Campus, according to the Longview Police Department. Law enforcement […]
ktoy1047.com
Texas man arrested in murder-for-hire plot
41-year-old Jarred Johnson was arrested by the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department on October 21, nine days after a citizen told police Johnson had offered money in exchange for the murder of his wife. Johnson was arrested without incident and is awaiting extradition from Texas to Louisiana.
Bond reduced for man accused of drunk driving in crash that killed Smith County deputy
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The bond for a Texas man charged with intoxicated manslaughter in connection to the death of Smith County Deputy Lorenzo Bustos was reduced on Wednesday. Daniel Nyabuto, 21 of Grand Prairie, was originally being held on a $750,000 bond, but the court has since reduced his bond to $500,000. During a […]
Tyler police, fire department responding to reported fire at historic Ramey House
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Dept. is assisting the Tyler Fire Dept. on a reported structure fire near downtown Tyler. Tyler police say the fire broke out at the intersection of E. Houston St. and S. Broadway Ave., which is the location of the historic Ramey House. The...
easttexasradio.com
Man Jailed In VZ County On Dallas Capital Murder Charge
Grand Saline Police arrested a teen fugitive wanted on a Dallas warrant for capital murder. U.S. Marshal and Police took 17-year-old Julio David Falcon into custody without incident. They booked him into the Van Zandt County Justice Center. The investigation is continuing.
KLTV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being hit by multiple vehicles in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A man is in the hospital after being hit by at least two vehicles. It happened in the 14,000 block of Highway 31 east of Loop 323 in Tyler at about 5:50 a.m. Highway 31 is shut down in both directions from CR 24 to FM...
Six Arrested in East Texas for Online Solicitation of a Minor
It’s been a few years since that Dateline NBC special was taking place called “To Catch a Predator”, but it seems like something similar to that show took place here in East Texas. Last week the Texas Department of Public Safety released details about six people who were arrested after they conducted an undercover investigation into predators soliciting minors online for sexual purposes.
inforney.com
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Oct. 27 – Oct. 28
Deputies charged Dennis Earl Berry, 55, of Winona, with unlawful possession firearm by felon, possession controlled substance penalty grade 1 less than 1 gram, possession marijuana less than 2 ounces, and deadly conduct discharge firearm. Berry was in the Smith County Jail on Thursday on bond totaling $301,000. Deputies charged...
KLTV
Traffic lights out at intersection of Front Street and Palmer Avenue after crash
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A vehicle crashed into a signal box at the intersection of Front St. and Palmer Ave. around 5 a.m. Sunday causing the lights to go out. The signal box will need to be replaced and officers on scene say the lights at the intersection could possibly be out until tomorrow. Motorists are encouraged to seek alternate routes. If you have to drive with care in the area they ask you do so with extra care.
Tyler man indicted for murder in shooting of 2 at family gathering
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A Tyler man was indicted for murder and aggravated assault, and is accused of shooting two men at a family gathering in June. According to court documents, the shooting happened on Moore Street around 9 p.m. on June 25 while the family had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a deceased […]
