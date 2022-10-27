Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
The Good News from Apple (AAPL) is Being Overlooked
It has been quite a week in tech: There were disappointing results from Alphabet (GOOG: GOOGL), Meta (META), and Microsoft (MSFT) that prompted double digit losses in those stocks. Elon Musk finally completed the purchase of Twitter (TWTR), with a number of senior executives immediately being let go. Then after the close yesterday, Amazon (AMZN) beat on the bottom line but missed on revenue and, more importantly, issued much weaker-than-expected Q4 guidance and its stock dropped close to fifteen percent. AMZN has regained some ground this morning, but as I write this before the open, it still looks likely to open around twelve percent lower than it closed yesterday.
CNBC
Jim Cramer names 5 recession-resistant industries emerging as market leaders
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday told investors that a new group of market leaders is emerging amid tech stocks' downfall. "The market's finally in Fed-mandated slowdown mode, where what works are the recession-resistant stocks of profitable companies that tend to be pretty generous with their shareholders," he said. Here is...
NASDAQ
1 Beaten-Down Industrial Stock to Buy Before the Bear Market Is Over
There's no point sugar-coating things: Industrial giant and Dow member 3M (NYSE: MMM) is dealing with hard times these days. The performance of the business isn't the biggest issue, however -- it's the legal cases working through the courts that have investors so upset. Add in the negative sentiment of a bear market and the stock price has plunged, pushing the dividend yield up to more than 5%. That makes 3M look very attractively priced, historically speaking.
Tesla Stake More Than Quadrupled — This Fund Also Trimmed Bets On Apple
Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. has increased its holdings of Tesla Inc TSLA stock by over four times in the third quarter from the second quarter, the company’s 13F filings show. What Happened: During the quarter ended September, Desjardins added over 64,000 shares of the EV maker after taking...
NASDAQ
3 Supercharged Growth Stocks Set to Soar 89% to 216% According to Wall Street
There's no question that the best way to generate long-term wealth is investing in the stock market and holding on for years, if not decades. That doesn't mean investors won't have their resolve tested -- and the current downturn is a great example. Over the past year, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has cratered 34% from its November high and continues to languish in bear market territory.
Goldman Sachs Has 5 Stocks to Buy Under $10 With 100% to 800% Upside Potential
These are five stocks for aggressive investors looking to get share count leverage on companies that have sizable upside potential. While not suited for all investors, they are not penny stocks with absolutely no track record or liquidity, and Goldman Sachs does have research coverage.
NASDAQ
1 Growth Stock Down 73% to Buy Hand Over Fist
The metaverse has served as a proverbial punching bag over the last few months as Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META), has revealed more of his company's vision for the virtual world. It seems many commentators in the tech sector aren't impressed, casting doubts over whether spending...
US News and World Report
Chrysler Parent Stellantis Offering U.S. Salaried Buyouts
(Reuters) -Chrysler parent company Stellantis NV said Friday it has offered voluntary buyouts to some of its 13,000 U.S. salaried employees. Salaried workers age 55 or older who have been with the automaker at least 10 years are eligible. The world's No.4 carmaker, created early last year from the merger...
I'm already afraid of Apple's next iPad Pro
The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is pretty enormous when it comes to tablets. It's certainly the biggest (and perhaps, for that reason, best) Apple slate, and being the only model to pack a mini-LED display, it's arguably the best option out there for artists. But if rumours are to be believed, it could be dwarfed by what Apple has planned next – and I'm not sure how to feel about it.
Target Makes a Big Bet on Apple
Target (TGT) has been preparing for the holiday shopping season, since, well, the end of last holiday shopping season. Retailers have always put out their best deals for customers the day after Thanksgiving, and with more deals coming at customers at different times it's hard to know when to do your shopping.
daystech.org
The slow death of the iPad is Apple’s own doing
Welcome to our weekend Apple Breakfast column, which incorporates all the Apple information you missed this week in a helpful bite-sized roundup. We name it Apple Breakfast as a result of we expect it goes nice with a morning cup of espresso or tea, nevertheless it’s cool if you wish to give it a learn throughout lunch or dinner hours too.
Sony’s affordable OLED TV just got a massive price cut
The Sony A80J is a brilliant OLED TV, and now it's a whole lot cheaper
astaga.com
Amazon Plummets 20%, Bitcoin, Cardano Price Crash
After a robust rally over the week, the crypto market is crashing at present as soon as once more. The Bitcoin worth has fallen by over 2% within the final 24 hours and is buying and selling at $20,309. The crypto market is crashing as Amazon missed the mark on its earnings report. Consequently, Amazon’s shares have fallen by 13%. They fell to as a lot as 21% after lacking their fourth-quarter gross sales prediction by a large margin.
iPhone 15: release date news, price, features and spec leaks
The iPhone 15 is expected to drop in 2023 – read on for all the news, rumours and leaks concerning Apple's next iPhones.
New Car Prices Downshift After Summer Record
Car buyers could begin to feel less pain when paying for a new vehicle following a years-long spike in the price of new automobiles. That’s according to a Monday report from The Wall Street Journal (WSJ), which noted that the average price of a new vehicle has begun to dip after reaching a record of $46,173 in July.
CNET
Apple Is Latest to Show We're Getting Tired of Subscriptions
Apple is known for beating serious challenges. The Mac maker went from leader of the home computer revolution four decades ago to nearly insolvent in 1997. Its iMac and iPod survived the dot-com crash, after then the iPhone powered through the Great Recession. The iPad, Apple Watch and all manner of iPhone accessories have since helped turn Apple into the world's most highly valued company.
