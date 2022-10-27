Read full article on original website
Citing ‘New Needs,’ Addiction Treatment Provider Aware Recovery Care Shakes Up C-Suite
Aware Recovery Care has had a total reset in its C-suite. The shakeup comes as it settles in under a new CEO and continues its steep growth trajectory. Since the beginning of the year, the in-home addiction treatment provider has seen 12 C-suite executives come and go — seven people leaving and five new people joining the leadership team. By the end of the year, the company will have had three different chief operating officers.
US Chicago PMI Might Improve Slightly To This Level In October, Here Are The Major Macro Issues For Monday
U.S. stocks closed mixed on Friday with the Nasdaq Composite gaining more than 300 points amid gains in Apple Inc. AAPL and Microsoft Corporation MSFT shares. Let’s have a look at the major economic events scheduled for today. The Chicago PMI for October is scheduled for release at 9:45...
Fidelity Macro Expert Puzzled With Fed's Extreme Actions: 'Inflation Will Presumably No Longer Be Clear, Present Danger'
Jurrien Timmer, the director of global macro in Fidelity's Global Asset Allocation Division, has raised questions on why the U.S. Federal Reserve is committing to an extreme policy when inflation will no longer pose danger. What Happened: Timmer pointed out that the Treasury Inflation-Protected Security market and the Federal Reserve’s...
PE Firm Lee Equity Partners Acquires Substance Use Disorder Provider Bradford Health
Middle-market private equity firm Lee Equity Partners has acquired substance use disorder provider Bradford Health. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition includes 40 substance abuse treatment and recovery centers in the Southeast U.S. Birmingham, Alabama-based Bradford Health was founded more than 40 years ago. It has centers in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and Arkansas.
