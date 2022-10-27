ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Citing ‘New Needs,’ Addiction Treatment Provider Aware Recovery Care Shakes Up C-Suite

Aware Recovery Care has had a total reset in its C-suite. The shakeup comes as it settles in under a new CEO and continues its steep growth trajectory. Since the beginning of the year, the in-home addiction treatment provider has seen 12 C-suite executives come and go — seven people leaving and five new people joining the leadership team. By the end of the year, the company will have had three different chief operating officers.
PE Firm Lee Equity Partners Acquires Substance Use Disorder Provider Bradford Health

Middle-market private equity firm Lee Equity Partners has acquired substance use disorder provider Bradford Health. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition includes 40 substance abuse treatment and recovery centers in the Southeast U.S. Birmingham, Alabama-based Bradford Health was founded more than 40 years ago. It has centers in Alabama, Tennessee, Mississippi, North Carolina and Arkansas.
