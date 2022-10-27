Read full article on original website
Related
Benzinga
Why Amazon Shares Are Diving
Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN shares are trading lower by 11.60% to $98.09 during Friday's pre-market session after the company reported worse-than-expected third-quarter sales results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance below analyst estimates. What Happened?. Amazon reported third-quarter revenue of $127.1 billion, an increase of 15% year-over-year. The total came in shy...
Stocks rise on Wall Street as earnings reports roll in
Crude oil prices rose slightly and European markets were mixed and Asian markets closed mixed overnight.
5 of Warren Buffett’s Top Dividend Stocks Crushed Q3 Earnings Expectations
These five top stocks are Warren Buffett Berkshire Hathaway holdings that pay solid dividends and that topped third-quarter earnings estimates. They make sense for worried growth and income investors with a long-term horizon.
geekwire.com
Amazon CFO says tech giant is preparing for ‘what could be a slower growth period’
Amazon founder and chairman Jeff Bezos last week issued a warning sign of sorts, tweeting that “the probabilities in this economy tell you to batten down the hatches.”. It seems Amazon is following that mantra to some extent with ongoing inflation and recessionary fears. Speaking to reporters following Amazon’s...
Zacks.com
4 MedTech Stocks Set to Outpace Q3 Earnings Estimates
The third-quarter 2022 reporting cycle of the Medical sector has just started. The sector primarily comprises pharma/biotech and medical device companies. The Earnings Trends report indicates that as of Oct 26, 23.2% of the companies in the Medical sector — representing 43% of the sector’s market capitalization — reported quarterly earnings. While 92% of participants beat on revenues, 84.6% outperformed on earnings. While revenues increased 7.5% year over year, earnings declined 1.8%. Overall, third-quarter earnings of the Medical sector are expected to fall 8.3%, while sales are expected to rise 3.8%.
Benzinga
AT&T, Tesla And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Thursday
With US stock futures trading mixed this morning on Thursday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects AT&T Inc. T to report quarterly earnings at $0.61 per share on revenue of $29.86 billion before the opening bell. AT&T shares rose 0.8% to $15.66 in after-hours trading.
'The recession may be here already': Amazon sees $120 billion in market value wiped out after mixed 3rd-quarter earnings, but Wall Street isn't turning bearish yet
Amazon plunged 13% on Friday after its third-quarter earnings results disappointed investors. But Wall Street is defending the e-commerce giant and calling the stock decline a buying opportunity. "We believe the pressures on Amazon's business are largely macro-driven, and not fundamental," JPMorgan said. Amazon's mixed third-quarter earnings results and weak...
Amazon stock plunges 14% after poor prediction for holiday quarter
Amazon shocked investors on Thursday after the company projected a drop in revenue for this holiday quarter, with shares dropping 14% in response during after-hours trading. The e-commerce powerhouse and other Big Tech companies are encountering the same issue — Americans are wary of spending freely with the looming threat of recession and investors are less willing to take risks as a result.
invezz.com
Amazon stock ‘overreacted’ to the Q3 report: buy the dip?
Amazon Web Services comes in well below the Street estimates in Q3. Gene Munster remains bullish on the Amazon stock for the long term. Shares of the tech behemoth tanked about 15% in after-hours trading. Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN), on Thursday, said its profit from the closely followed “cloud” business...
geekwire.com
Amazon stock tanks nearly 20% after lower than expected holiday quarter guidance
Amazon stock dipped nearly 20% in after-hours trading Thursday following the company’s third quarter earnings report. The Seattle company met expectations for third quarter revenue, reporting $127.1 billion, up 15% year-over-year. It reported a net income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share, which beat expectations. But its fourth...
Benzinga
Ameriprise Financial's Earnings Outlook
Ameriprise Financial AMP is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, 2022-10-25. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Ameriprise Financial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $5.86. Ameriprise Financial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga
Why Pinterest Shares Jumped Around 14%; Here Are 69 Biggest Movers From Friday
Quanergy Systems, Inc. QNGY jumped 153.9% to close at $3.30 on Friday. Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. AGLE surged 61.4% to close at $0.92 after jumping 15% on Thursday. Nuvalent, Inc. NUVL shares gained 60.6% to close at $35.34 after the company reported preliminary Phase 1 clinical data from the ARROS-1 trial that support the best-in-class potential of NVL-520 for patients with ROS1-positive NSCLC.
Carter's Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates; Cuts FY22 Forecast
Carter's Inc CRI reported a third-quarter FY22 sales decline of 8.1% year-on-year to $818.6 million, missing the consensus of $853.58 million. Lower sales were driven by declines in the U.S. Retail, International, and U.S. Wholesale sales of 12.3%, 6.7%, and 1.9%, respectively. U.S. Retail comparable net sales declined by 11%.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Apple, Amazon, Intel and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. – Shares of Amazon slipped 6.8% Friday after the retailer on Thursday reported quarterly revenue that fell short of Wall Street's expectations. The company also projected weaker holiday sales than analysts expected. – The pharma company's shares rose 12.9% after following...
Yahoo!
Stock market news live updates: Stocks surge as Apple boom outweighs Amazon miss
U.S. equities rallied Friday, as an earnings beat from Apple helped stocks elbow their way past a week of Wall Street misses for Big Tech. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) gained 2.5%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) bounced more than 800 points, or 2.6%, to a two-month high, as it also notched a fourth-straight week of gains and its best week of the year. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXI) rose 2.9%. The moves came even as Treasury yields climbed back above 4%.
Amazon Briefly Leaves the $1 Trillion Club
Amazon was not spared by Wall Street after the publication of its third-quarter results on Oct. 27. The company, which is one of the barometers of growth because it serves consumers as well as businesses and governments, was closely watched by investors worried about the state of health of the economy.
2 Risky Stocks to Avoid During Q3 Earnings Season
Since various headwinds, including high inflation and interest rate hikes, are expected to impact technology earnings in the third quarter significantly, investors are advised to steer clear of shares of...
Amazon Posts 15% Q3 Sales Bump but Misses Revenue Targets and Warns of Q4 Slowdown, Touts ‘Rings of Power’ Viewing
Despite inflationary headwinds Amazon pulled in a double-digit increase in third-quarter sales, which were up 15% to $127.1 billion, but still came in shy of Wall Street revenue expectations. The company expects growth to slow down considerably in Q4, projecting net sales for the year-end quarter to be between $140...
invezz.com
Amazon share price forecast after Q3 results
The company's management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported third-quarter results on Thursday, and the company’s management updated financial guidance for the fourth fiscal quarter. Third-quarter results missed estimates, while the e-commerce giant’s forecast for the holiday sales growth showed many of...
Amazon stock plummets 11%, threatening its trillion-dollar market cap after earnings warning about holiday sales
Amazon's stock price dropped 11% Friday as it warned of soft sales in the key holiday season. The online retailer's market cap is on course to fall below $1 trillion if those losses hold at the open. The world's biggest e-commerce company warned of an inflation-driven drop in spending and...
Comments / 0