ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
94.3 The Point

Comments / 0

Related
Bella Smith

"We did nothing wrong." A husband lost his job and spent the night with his ex-wife, devastating his wife.

Unwillingness to communicate is a major warning sign that it may be time to end a marriage. No matter how much effort you put in, your partner just won't get involved. When one spouse is fed up enough to cut off all communication, it is called an emotional divorce. In most cases, the spouse will become indifferent to both their partner and the relationship at this point.
Alisha Starr

Man’s Ex-girlfriend’s Father Dies and Leaves Him an Inheritance but His Ex Thinks He Should Give It Back

Dealing with an ex is never an ideal situation but this story told by u/Following0k1026 is a level above the rest. The author dated his girlfriend for a lengthy seven years but ended things mere months ago when he realized things just weren't working out. He felt their futures didn't align anymore, which is actually one of the top reasons couples end things.
Tyla

Mum claims boyfriend left hospital minutes after 'traumatic' birth to have his phone fixed

A mum-of-five claims her boyfriend left hospital to get a phone screen repair just minutes after the birth of his daughter. Erinjade Rand from Sydney underwent a 'surreal' birth after her youngest daughter, now aged one, was delivered with the umbilical cord wrapped around her neck, leaving her unable to breathe properly. Thankfully doctors were able to quickly resolve the worrying situation.
Alisha Starr

Woman Ends Relationship With Fiancé After She’s Dished an Ultimatum to Support His Newly Orphaned Kid Brother or Leave

There are an estimated 153 million children worldwide that are orphans. One more child was added to that figure after his parents passed away in a "horrific accident." U/AITAfinanceskidbro created a post to share her involvement in this story. The newly orphaned child is her fiance's half-brother. She and her fiance are both in their late 20s and never planned to have kids. Aside from that, they currently live in a tiny studio apartment while he finishes college and they work on saving for a home.
The Independent

Father-in-law’s girlfriend prompts anger after walking down aisle in front of groom

A father-in-law’s girlfriend has sparked anger after she cut the groom off while he was walking down the aisle.In a post shared to the popular Reddit forum, r/weddingshamming, last year, one woman, who goes by the username u/Jessica826, posted a video of her husband at their wedding. As he went down the aisle with his fellow groomsmen behind him, a woman could be seen walking past him. In response to this guest’s behaviour, the groom had a disappointed look on his face and was shaking his head while appearing to say: “This is crazy.”The Reddit user gave more details...
The Independent

Man teases ‘condescending’ wife after she lost out on dream job, sparking debate

A man has sparked a debate online after revealing that he gave his “condescending” wife a taste of her own medicine when she lost out on her dream job.In a viral Reddit post shared to the popular forum “Am I The A**hole” on Monday, Reddit user Chemical_Eagle1007 spoke about a recent fight he had with his wife, which led to him getting called a “huge jerk”.The man, 33, described his wife, 27, as controlling, and detailed her need to be condescending towards almost his every action. “Very often when I do just about anything, whether it be a household...
Elle Silver

Woman Dumps Dinner on Floor After Boyfriend Calls Her Slur and Tries to Excuse It as a TikTok Trend

A young woman recently took to Reddit about dumping her boyfriend's dinner on the floor after he called her a gendered slur and then tried to excuse it as just a TikTok trend. The woman relates in her post: "I made pasta and a chunky sauce with meatballs and veggies. I told him dinner was ready and he goes 'what's for dinner tonight, B*TCH'... With like a lot of emphasis on the last word."
Abby Joseph

Husband Says That Wife Who Works From Home Was Being “Selfish” by Not Cooking for Her Stepkids While He Went to a Party

It's no secret that stepfamilies can be complex. In many cases, children must learn to navigate different dynamics and relationships, all while adjusting to a new living situation. And for stepparents, the task of forming a bond with their stepchildren can be daunting. Often, they are expected to fill the same role as the child's biological parent, even though they may have little in common with their lifestyles.
94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy