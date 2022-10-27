Freeport’s mayor, Robert Kennedy, is proud of his village's Nautical Mile. Packed with bars, it’s a popular spot for nightlife and a good time. “It's called the fishing capital of the Northeast,” Kennedy said. “We have plenty of fishing charter boats here. They're all along Nautical Mile, and there are several fish stores here. The place is really built up over the past eight or nine years.”

FREEPORT, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO