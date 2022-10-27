Read full article on original website
Sandy evacuated Fire Island. Ocean Beach is still fortifying against storms
Fire Island is essentially a big pile of sand with a whole lot of development. With less than a mile between the bayside and the ocean, hurricanes like the 2012 Superstorm Sandy have lasting impacts on the barrier island. The inhabited stretch of it is about seven miles long —...
Battered and burned, Freeport learned to rebuild after Sandy
Freeport’s mayor, Robert Kennedy, is proud of his village's Nautical Mile. Packed with bars, it’s a popular spot for nightlife and a good time. “It's called the fishing capital of the Northeast,” Kennedy said. “We have plenty of fishing charter boats here. They're all along Nautical Mile, and there are several fish stores here. The place is really built up over the past eight or nine years.”
Art exhibit taps Indigenous knowledge to save Long Island waters
Connecting art with science, an exhibition of sculptures, beadwork and video games questions where a culture can sustain itself when it no longer has access to the environment. Stony Brook University hosted a panel discussing the intersection of art, environmental justice and Indigenous knowledge on Thursday, Oct. 27. The exhibit...
10 years later
Local officials highlight progress in climate resiliency ten years after Superstorm Sandy. New York’s board of elections has started an investigation into Lee Zeldin, experts say this weekend will be great for checking out fall foliage, and how prepared is our region for future extreme weather events?
