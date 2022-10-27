ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 3

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer

Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Community invited to Hawaiian Database Workshop, Nov. 9

A Hawaiian Database Workshop is being offered free of charge to those interested in genealogy, land research, and old Hawaiian newspapers. Guests will learn how to search Hawaiʻi resources for information about their moʻokūʻauhau, or genealogical story. Participants will also be taught to look in non-traditional...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Firefighters extinguish Ocean View structure fire

Big Island firefighters were called to a West Hawai‘i structure fire late Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, firefighters arrived just before 5 p.m. to a two-story single family house at 92-8691 Pineapple Parkway in Ocean View. The unpermitted post-and-pier wooden house was fully engulfed in flames.
OCEAN VIEW, HI
mauinow.com

List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 4, 2022

The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on...
WAILUKU, HI
Washington Examiner

Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters

Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
ARIZONA STATE
mauinow.com

Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 30, 2022

Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace. Charlene “Sharon” Jan See, 69, of Pāhala, passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Jan. 4, 1953, in Pāhala, she was a retired nurse for the State of Hawaiʻi.
12 News

Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama

PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
ARIZONA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
KAILUA, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy