Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
First Maui Holomua Marine Initiative talk story draws 140+ recreational fishers
More than 140 recreational fishers were in attendance at the first in a series of talk story events held Friday night on Maui. The four hour talk story session focused on marine management and was hosted by the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, Division of Aquatic Resource. The...
Possible new minimum sentence for former cop
Former Big Island police officer Albert Pacheco, who's serving time for murdering his wife 20 years ago could get an early release. The murdered woman's daughter is speaking out saying any reduction of Pacheco's sentence would be an injustice.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3,000 pounds of medications, including opioids, collected at Take Back initiative
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Drug Enforcement Agency said its 23rd annual Take Back Initiative across the islands is focused on educating residents about fentanyl. DEA investigator Gary Whisenand said the initiative serves two purposes: public safety and public health. He said drugs collected during the initiative are incinerated. On Saturday,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Body found in waters off Sand Island believed to be missing swimmer
Hawaii News Now at 5:00 p.m. Weather Report - Saturday, October 29, 2022. Top stories from across Hawaii and around the world, as seen on the 5 p.m. news broadcast from Hawaii News Now. Windward community at odds over popular beach park overnight stays. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Unlike...
Fort Hood sergeant arrested for litany of charges including attempted murder
A Fort Hood sergeant was charged Tuesday in connection with a string of crimes related to attempted murder, rape, kidnapping and robbery happening on post. Army officials say he is 29 years old.
Bone marrow patient hoping for match in Hawaii
Oregon resident Kara Lee is hoping to find her bone marrow match in the islands.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Attorney for alleged Russian spy in Hawaii withdraws following ‘breakdown’ in relationship
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A federal judge ruled that a new attorney will be granted to the Kapolei man accused of being a Russian spy. It comes after Public Defender Max Mizono withdrew as Walter Primrose’s attorney earlier this month, citing a “breakdown” in their relationship. Primrose and...
Hawaii man accused of stealing dead baby’s ID loses lawyer
HONOLULU (AP) — A former U.S. defense contractor in Hawaii accused with his wife of living for decades under stolen identities of dead babies will get a new attorney, a federal judge ruled Thursday. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of...
mauinow.com
Community invited to Hawaiian Database Workshop, Nov. 9
A Hawaiian Database Workshop is being offered free of charge to those interested in genealogy, land research, and old Hawaiian newspapers. Guests will learn how to search Hawaiʻi resources for information about their moʻokūʻauhau, or genealogical story. Participants will also be taught to look in non-traditional...
St. Lucie County deputy captures 10-foot boa constrictor
A brave St. Lucie County deputy captured a slithery suspect on Friday. Photos on Facebook showed an agriculture deputy holding a massive 10-foot, 65-pound boa constrictor.
bigislandnow.com
Firefighters extinguish Ocean View structure fire
Big Island firefighters were called to a West Hawai‘i structure fire late Friday afternoon. According to a press release from the Hawai‘i Fire Department, firefighters arrived just before 5 p.m. to a two-story single family house at 92-8691 Pineapple Parkway in Ocean View. The unpermitted post-and-pier wooden house was fully engulfed in flames.
mauinow.com
List: Maui lane closures through Nov. 4, 2022
The state Department of Transportation will be conducting road work this week that will result in lane closures at various locations. Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. — High Street/Honoapiʻilani Highway (Route 30) — Wailuku: Right shoulder closure on...
Washington Examiner
Kari Lake holding 'emergency press conference' after burglary at rival's headquarters
Kari Lake, the Republican nominee for Arizona governor, is holding an "emergency press conference" Thursday afternoon. The topic was not clear in the press release announcing the event, but it does follow police arresting a suspect after a burglary this week at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, the Democratic nominee for governor. The suspect has been identified as 36-year-old Daniel Mota Dos Reis, who was booked on one count of Third-Degree Burglary, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing nearly $40,000 from student activities fund
A Mississippi high school secretary accused of stealing thousands from a school activity fund was served with a demand letter and indictment by officials with the State Auditor’s Office after a recent Marshal County grand jury proceeding. Dana Walker, a former high school secretary is accused of embezzling from...
mauinow.com
Maui Obituaries: Week Ending Oct. 30, 2022
Maui Obituaries for the week ending Oct. 30, 2022. May they rest in peace. Charlene “Sharon” Jan See, 69, of Pāhala, passed away at Hilo Medical Center on Oct. 14, 2022. Born Jan. 4, 1953, in Pāhala, she was a retired nurse for the State of Hawaiʻi.
Arizonans alerted to fraudulent bank transactions made in Alabama
PHOENIX — Some Arizona residents were surprised this week to find someone attempting to use their banking information to make fraudulent charges at a computer repair shop in Alabama. Allstar Computer Repair, located near the Alabama-Georgia borderline, claims its credit card processing company was recently hacked, resulting in thousands...
bigislandnow.com
Big Island police encourage public to participate in National Drug Take-Back Initiative
Big Island police are encouraging the public to turn in unused, unneeded or expired prescription medications and vape and e-cigarette devices as part of the National Drug Take-Back Initiative. The goal of the event is to help reduce the risk of prescription drug abuse. Between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Capturing history: Underwater explorer documents war time wreckage off Maui, Lanai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An underwater explorer from Kailua just spent two weeks documenting submerged military wreckage off Maui and Lanai. The photos he took will help scientists with their preservation planning. Maritime archaeologist Dominic Bush studies submerged World War II aircraft and shipwrecks. The Kailua native and East Carolina University...
DNA evidence under 11-year-old’s fingernails leads to Alabama man’s arrest
ESSEX COUNTY, Mass. (WHNT) — It was DNA evidence that linked an Alabama man to the murder of an 11-year-old Massachusetts girl in 1988, according to the Essex County Assistant District Attorney. Marvin C. “Skip” McClendon, Jr., 74, was arrested on April 26, 2022, at his Bremen, Ala. home...
Roads opened after downed electrical lines in Haiku area
Maui officials have closed off all traffic at the intersections Kaupakalua Road and Maluaina Place.
Comments / 3