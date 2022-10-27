Read full article on original website
Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue
Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
Commissioners Court responds to voter issues, discusses traffic concerns on FM 1826
During its Oct. 25 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court responded to voter issues and discussed traffic complaints on FM 1826. At the commissioner’s court hearing on Oct. 11, issues were brought up about the accuracy of the votes in the 2020 election. During public comments, David Boyd discussed what many are concerned about across the county.
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
More than 156,000 people voted in first 5 days of early voting in Bexar County. See list of busiest, slowest polling locations
Early voting for the midterm election has started in Texas, and 31,228 voters made their way to Bexar County’s 51 early voting polling locations on Friday. In the first five days of early voting, 156,785 people have cast a ballot in this county. Voters can choose any of the...
Close to 20,000 Comal Residents Showed Up at the Polls During First Four Days of Early Voting
Some 4,232 people voted Thursday. Mail-in ballots received totaled 269. Friday’s numbers are not available. Early voting continues this weekend. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday. Early voting continues every day through Nov. 4. County Elections Office, 396 N....
San Antonio spent $700,000 transporting migrants to other cities over past 3 months
San Antonio Mayor Ron Nirenberg says the city expects to be reimbursed by FEMA.
Cedar Park City Council greenlights contractor for Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project
Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Cedar Park City Council approved a contractor for the construction of the Anderson Mill Road Phase 2 project at its Oct. 27 meeting. The...
Leander ISD prepares for recapture payment ahead of Nov. 8 election
Leander ISD board members approved an agreement to make recapture payments Oct. 27. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees unanimously voted Oct. 27 to purchase attendance credits from the state as the district prepares to make its recapture payments, should Proposition A pass on Election Day, Nov. 8.
Q&A: Round Rock ISD board of trustees election candidates talk priorities in public forum
Community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the Nov. 8 Round Rock ISD board of trustees election in a public forum. (Haley Grace/Community Impact) Hundreds of community members gathered at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Oct. 25 to hear from candidates in the...
Mayoral candidates lay out their visions for Austin in city forum
Five of six Austin mayoral contenders participated in a city-sponsored candidate forum Oct. 20. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Just ahead of early voting kicking off, five candidates in the running to be Austin's next mayor shared their thoughts on top city issues and pitched voters on why they believe they should be elected to lead City Council.
Dried Up: Hydrologists dig into Jacob’s Well, prepare for explosive Hill Country growth
Texas researchers are taking a closer look at the future of the Trinity Aquifer.
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Hoover Alexander Does It Again!
Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
Georgetown City Council to consider age-restricted community at Oct. 25 meeting
Local developers, the Novak Brothers, have requested a special-use permit to develop a new senior living community. (Courtesy City of Georgetown) Georgetown City Council will consider a special-use permit regarding age-restricted housing at a meeting Oct. 25. The property totaling 9.29 acres is located at 4775 Williams Drive and would...
New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1
Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
Orenda Education submits plans to rezone and expand Gateway Prep campus in Georgetown
The Georgetown City Council approved the first reading regarding the rezoning of the Gateway College Preparatory School site to allow expansion. (Courtesy city of Georgetown) regarding the annexation and rezoning of 52.48 acres at its Oct. 25 meeting. The property, located at 3360 Westinghouse Road, Georgetown, has housed the Gateway...
Election Q&A: Austin ISD District 1 candidates
Meet the Austin ISD District 1 candidates. (Courtesy Candace Hunter, Roxanne Evans/Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's ten school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—district 1, 4, 6 and at-large place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for place 1 and 9...
Austin mayor, half of city council up for election
More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas
Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
New Braunfels City Council approves 2 developments totaling over 561 acres
The two municipal utility districts were approved on the consent agenda by the New Braunfels City Council. (Community Impact staff) The New Braunfels City Council met Oct. 24 and approved two resolutions to create large municipal utility districts and development agreements within the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction in Comal and Guadalupe counties.
