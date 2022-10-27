ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Marcos, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Austin City Hall notebook: Council moves to 'offset' development rules and affordability; police protest settlements continue

Austin City Council met Oct. 27. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin officials focused on several pieces of city rental code during their Oct. 27 meeting, which also featured discussion of several changes to local development requirements. The session will be followed by another regular meeting Nov. 3. After next week, council...
AUSTIN, TX
universitystar.com

Commissioners Court responds to voter issues, discusses traffic concerns on FM 1826

During its Oct. 25 meeting, the Hays County Commissioners Court responded to voter issues and discussed traffic complaints on FM 1826. At the commissioner’s court hearing on Oct. 11, issues were brought up about the accuracy of the votes in the 2020 election. During public comments, David Boyd discussed what many are concerned about across the county.
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
diningoutwithrobbalon.com

Hoover Alexander Does It Again!

Hoover Alexander, Austin’s master of Southern-style cuisine and founder of the inestimable bistro Hoover’s Cooking on Manor Road has won yet another award. His Chicken Fried Chicken was named to a Ten- Best in the World list by a consortium of online food aficionados. Wow, huh?. Now I...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1

Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Election Q&A: Austin ISD District 1 candidates

Meet the Austin ISD District 1 candidates. (Courtesy Candace Hunter, Roxanne Evans/Community Impact) Five of Austin ISD's ten school board seats are up for election this November. Four of the five races—district 1, 4, 6 and at-large place 9—feature two candidates. The incumbents for place 1 and 9...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Austin mayor, half of city council up for election

More than 30 candidates are competing for a council seat at City Hall, located on Second Street downtown. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin City Council is poised for its most significant turnover in nearly a decade as the city continues to confront questions surrounding affordability, public safety, mobility and growth. Several...
AUSTIN, TX
Ash Jurberg

This San Antonio attraction was voted the worst value tourist attraction in Texas

Whenever I have friends or family visit San Antonio, they often ask for advice on what things they should see and do. Usually, the first on their list is The Alamo. Then if they have children, they want to visit a theme park. There are several in the San Antonio area, but one of them has been ranked as the worst-value tourist attraction by the website SavingSpot by CashNetUSA.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy