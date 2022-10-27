Read full article on original website
Shoals Theatre hosting first movie night in almost 40 years
On October 28, the Historic Shoals Theatre will host its first movie night since 1984.
WAAY-TV
Red Bay School Cafeteria Crew cooks up spooky fun
Check out these photos of the FANTASTIC job our friends in the Red Bay Cafeteria Crew did with their special Halloween decorations this week!. They are avid decorators, but Myra Massey Coats said this was their first year doing a spook tunnel. Students in fourth through 12th grades can enter....
Limits Outfitters opening in Cullman Nov. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Limits Outfitters, a new outdoor and sporting goods store located at 2020 Second Ave. NW in Cullman, will hold its grand opening Friday, Nov. 4. Matt Bailey said he and co-owner Zack Drake were inspired to open the store “to provide our community a great place where hunters and outdoorsmen can shop for great products.” Bailey and Drake are both avid hunters. Bailey has been the area chairman and Drake the co-chairman of Cullman County Ducks Unlimited for the past five years. Said Bailey, “We believe there was a lack of outdoor/hunting apparel and waterfowl brands in the area. We are super excited to bring Limits Outfitters to the community.” The shop will carry popular brands such as Duck Camp, Fieldstone, East Coast Waterfowl, All Gas Waterfowl, Orca, Muddy Outdoors, Avian X, Gator Waders, Frogg Toggs, Hawk, Wild Game Innovations and more. Products include outdoor wear for men and women, Damascus steel knives, hunting bags, sunglasses and tumblers, with more soon to be added. Hours of operation will be Monday-Thursday, 1-8 p.m.; Fridays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturdays, 1-8 p.m.; and Sundays 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
University of North Alabama community mourns the loss of former president
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Florence native Dr. Robert Potts died at the age of 78 on Friday. He was the head of the university for 14 years. Today I talked to UNA Vice President Kevin Haslam about his legacy. “He valued every person,” he said. “He valued relationships with people...
Pet of the Week: Let him be your Teddy Bear!
CULLMAN, Ala. – Volunteer Donna Ruttkay of the Cullman County Animal Shelter shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Teddy Bear. Teddy Bear is an Akita Shepherd mix who is approximately 2 years old. He is a playful and happy boy with medium energy. Teddy Bear loves going for walks and hikes on his leash. Teddy Bear enjoys running through a large yard and likes to be by your side. He’s a bit of a jealous guy and prefers to be the only male dog in the house. Teddy Bear is a very good boy and is ready to spend the holidays with a family of his own. Teddy Bear’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet and microchip. All animals are spayed or neutered prior to adoption. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com or visit the shelter at 935 Convent Road NE. Former Pet of the Week, Effie, has a new family and is living large with all the love she receives. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Arx Mortis haunted attraction delivered jump scares and screams
At Arx Mortis Haunted Attraction, you never know when or where a spooky character will give you the jump scare of a lifetime.
The Infant Ghost of Colbert County, Alabama
The following is a true southern ghost story, as related to me by my grandmother. Two things that my sweet grandma could serve up best were a good meal and a great story. My grandma was known far and wide for her delicious home cooking and southern hospitality. She definitely loved to cook as much as she loved to talk - and when she shared a story, it was as delicious as her food. People from all walks of life would stop by my grandparents home in rural Colbert County, Alabama, to enjoy a good meal and good company...traveling salesmen, pastors, relatives, old friends, and even the occasional hobo passing through on the nearby railroad. Everyone was welcome there and no one ever left hungry. After the meal, guests enjoyed a slice of my grandma's "secret recipe" coconut cake....and as the feast slowed down, the conversation geared up. Back then, everyone lingered at the dinner table to talk long after the meal was over. That was the best part - when the stories of the "old days" of growing up in the country or the hard times of surviving the Great Depression were spun like golden yarns. As a child, I loved to listen to the grown-ups tell their tales. During the occasional pause in the conversation, I never missed the opportunity to jump right in and make a request for my favorite tale: a spooky ghost story. After a few laughs, someone would usually humor me - and out of all the ghost stories they shared, this one told by my grandma herself was my favorite. Stick with me till the end - there's a big surprise you'll never expect!
Florence preacher airlifted to hospital after falling off roof
The preacher's son told News 19 that he was trying to help a woman in the community.
WAFF
Former UNA President passes away at 78
FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - Former president of the University of North Alabama, Dr. Robert Leslie Potts passed away on Friday at the age of 78. “Robert’s life was a celebration of the causes he held dear - from his leadership at the University of North Alabama to his role as a long-time advocate for diversity in our state and our region,” UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts said. “Dena and I join the campus and community in mourning the loss of our colleague and friend. He leaves a strong legacy at UNA as a dedicated and tireless supporter of students and their success. Robert will be greatly missed.”
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Mississippi junior high basketball coach without job, arrested after reportedly bringing marijuana onto campus
A Mississippi junior high basketball coach is without a job and behind bars after reportedly being found with marijuana on campus. WCBI in Columbus reports that Horatio Jackson, 25, is charged with felony possession of marijuana. Jackson was the Caledonia Junior High basketball coach and also taught social studies to...
Motion for hearing in Brian Martin case denied
A Colbert County Judge has rejected a request for a hearing from a man indicted for capital murder.
Florence Police investigating body found on Trade Street
The Florence Police Department is conducting a death investigation after a body was found on Thursday.
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
myjrpaper.com
Jail looms, county budget blooms
HAMILTON —Things are looking up at the perfect time financially for the Marion County Commission. With the new Marion County Jail looming over the county's head, things have seemingly been looking negative due to the high cost of the jail’s construction. According to the county's approved budget for...
Substitute teacher arrested, banned from Decatur City Schools
Decatur City Schools (DCS) says a substitute teacher was arrested in the parking lot of Austin Middle School Thursday afternoon.
1 man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday night.
WAFF
Car crash on Hwy. 157 claims the life of two Crane Hill residents, two injured
CULLMAN CO., Ala. (WAFF) - A two-car crash on Wednesday afternoon claimed the lives of two Crane Hill people. Charles Johnson, 71 and Connie Johnson, 74 were fatally injured when their Chevrolet Cruze was struck by a Hyundai Sonata, driven by Monica Williford, 24. The Johnson’s were pronounced dead on...
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Morgan County crash
MORGAN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - One person was killed and one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Morgan County Friday afternoon. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Benson Sergiles, 42, a passenger in a 2020 Chevrolet Trax, was taken to Huntsville Hospital after the crash but later pronounced dead.
Man arrested after woman’s body found on side of road in Alabama
The Phenix City Police Department has arrested an Alabama man following the murder of a Columbus woman over the weekend.
