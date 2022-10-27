Read full article on original website
Twitter to charge for user verification
Musk to charge $8 per month for blue checkmark Elon Musk teased a plan Tuesday to charge $8 per month for Twitter’s subscription service and let users become verified with the platform’s blue checkmark as part of the deal. Musk called Twitter’s “current lords & Peasants system” governing who has a blue checkmark or not “bullshit” in his post about…
