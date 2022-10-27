Read full article on original website
Related
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights
Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
MMA Fighting
Video: Nate Diaz slaps member of Jake Paul’s team backstage at Paul vs. Silva
Nate Diaz got physical with a member of Jake Paul’s team prior to Paul’s matchup with Anderson Silva on Saturday. Backstage at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., following Diaz’s teammate Chris Avila’s dominant decision win over YouTube star Dr. Mike Varshavski, a skirmish broke out backstage.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre on Jake Paul ahead of Anderson Silva fight: ‘It started off as a joke and look at him now’
Georges St-Pierre admits he wasn’t taking Jake Paul’s boxing career seriously at first, but Paul is changing the former UFC champion’s mind ahead of his toughest fight to date. Paul will face Anderson Silva at the Paul vs. Silva boxing event this Saturday at Desert Diamond Arena...
Jake Paul says Dana White is the reason he is facing Anderson Silva after UFC boss ‘guaranteed’ he would’t accept fight
JAKE PAUL revealed Dana White is the reason he is fighting UFC legend Anderson Silva. The YouTuber-turned boxer returns over the weekend in Arizona for his first bout in ten months. It will be his third opponent formerly of the UFC, following knockout wins over Ben Askren, 38, and Tyron...
MMAmania.com
Jon Jones blasts Stipe Miocic for holding up UFC 282 super fight — ‘Sign the contract’
Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones wants to (finally) make his heavyweight debut opposite former 265-pound kingpin Stipe Miocic in the upcoming UFC 282 pay-per-view (PPV) main event on Sat., Dec. 10, 2022 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. So what’s the hold up?. “I’m preparing to...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul scores late knockdown on Anderson Silva, secures unanimous decision victory to remain undefeated
Jake Paul faced the toughest test of his young career and he delivered a stunning knockdown against Anderson Silva in the final round to secure his victory to remain undefeated. While the scorecards looked like it was a much more lopsided fight, Paul did not have an easy night at...
Wichita Eagle
Aljamain Sterling dismisses UFC 284 return, won’t fight until mid-2023: ‘Henry Cejudo can go kick rocks’
Aljamain Sterling shut down rumors of him returning at UFC 284. Bantamweight champion Sterling (22-3 MMA, 14-3 UFC), who retained his title against T.J. Dillashaw this past Saturday at UFC 280, has been linked to a bout with the returning Henry Cejudo for the Perth event on Feb. 12. But...
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard
Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
MMA Fighting
Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event
MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
Georges St-Pierre reveals free agent status: 'I can do whatever I want'
GLENDALE, Ariz. – Georges St-Pierre is no longer under UFC contract. The former two-division UFC champion revealed on Friday that his contract with the Las-Vegas based promotion has hit its expiration, thus coming to the end. St-Pierre spoke to MMA Junkie at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva ceremonial weigh-ins about the latest development in his career.
MMAWeekly.com
Dustin Jacoby plans to finish Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 63
Over the past two years, light-heavyweight Dustin Jacoby has had just about a good of a run as he could have asked for. Following a 2021 campaign that saw him win three of four fights, with one draw, Jacoby has maintained his momentum this year picking up back-to-back victories, making for a streak that has not seen him defeated in his last nine bouts.
MMA Fighting
Georges St-Pierre ‘extremely impressed by Jake Paul’s performance’ in win over Anderson Silva
Count Georges St-Pierre among the many wowed by Jake Paul’s latest performance inside the ring. Paul defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision on Saturday, improving to 6-0 and scoring the biggest win of his pro boxing career. “GSP” — a former UFC champion at both welterweight and middleweight — was working the analyst desk for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and he had nothing but positive things to say about Paul’s victory.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems
Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory. Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight performance bonuses: 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ winners
Finishers cashed $50,000 bonuses, but no one earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus at UFC Vegas 63. After 11 bouts, including four decisions, there were four fighters – Tresean Gore, Roman Dolidze, Steve Garcia and Christian Rodriguez – taking home an extra five figures, the UFC announced on Saturday after the ESPN+ event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 preview show: What’s at stake for Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen in main event?
Calvin Kattar and Arnold Allen will compete in the main event of UFC Vegas 63 in a compelling matchup in the UFC featherweight division, but with the potential of champ Alexander Volkanovski moving up to lightweight to challenge Islam Makhachev, are there still big stakes for Kattar and Allen?. Ahead...
MMA Fighting
Fabian Edwards ‘probably’ will fight out Bellator contract, vows to join brother Leon with title
Fabian Edwards said he’s been given the plan for capturing the Bellator middleweight title. But he may test the market before that’s realized. Bellator, he said, has told him he’ll get a title shot with two more wins – one of them SBG vet Charlie Ward on Saturday at Bellator 287. The rub is that he only has two fights remaining on his current deal, which potentially puts him in a good position to renegotiate after a thunderous knockout of ex-UFC champ Lyoto Machida in his previous performance.
MMA Fighting
Le’Veon Bell says preparing for a fight is ‘hands down’ tougher than training camp in the NFL: ‘It’s not even close’
Le’Veon Bell spent 11 seasons in the NFL where he was a three-time Pro Bowler, a first team All-NFL player for two seasons and he was the first player ever to rush for over 150 yards in each of his first two playoff appearances. A lot of the production...
MMAmania.com
Georges St-Pierre no longer locked away under UFC contract: ‘I can do whatever I want’
As if Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva wasn’t enough of a circus already, the event was made even more captivating by the addition of Georges St-Pierre. The welterweight GOAT was on hand Friday for the Paul vs. Silva weigh-ins, and got to be the dude in charge of keeping the two headliners from getting too close during the face offs. When they crouched for a “Spider” stare down, GSP crouched too. It was all pretty fun.
MMA Fighting
Sparring partner Eliezer Silva talks alleged knockout of Anderson Silva in training for Jake Paul bout
Was Anderson Silva knocked out in sparring ahead of his highly-anticipated boxing match with YouTube sensation-turned professional boxer Jake Paul this Saturday in Arizona? He was not… after saying he was. “The Spider” made that revelation in an interview that had the Arizona commission require further testing earlier this...
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 video: Roman Dolidze pops Phil Hawes’ knee before brutally knocking him out
Roman Dolidze injured an incredibly game Phil Hawes with a leg lock — and while Hawes toughed it out, he paid for it dearly. Hawes took Dolidze down and found himself in a leg lock. As Dolidze cranked, you could see Hawes’ knee pop, which left the Kill Cliff FC fighter injured as Dolidze let him up to his fight. It was then that Dolidze landed some big shots that sent Hawes down and out at the 4:09 mark of the opening round.
Comments / 0