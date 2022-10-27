Fabian Edwards said he’s been given the plan for capturing the Bellator middleweight title. But he may test the market before that’s realized. Bellator, he said, has told him he’ll get a title shot with two more wins – one of them SBG vet Charlie Ward on Saturday at Bellator 287. The rub is that he only has two fights remaining on his current deal, which potentially puts him in a good position to renegotiate after a thunderous knockout of ex-UFC champ Lyoto Machida in his previous performance.

