MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights

Watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva full fight video highlights from the main event, courtesy of the Showtime, FITE TV, and other outlets. Paul vs. Silva took place Oct. 29 at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Jake Paul (6-0) collided with the former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (3-2) in the main event. The fight aired live on Showtime pay-per-view.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva official scorecard

Jake Paul out-boxed Anderson Silva, according to the official scores. “The Problem Child” won an eight-round unanimous decision over a UFC legend on Saturday, earning a 77-74 score to go along with a pair of 78-73 scores. See how the judges’ came to the decision here, courtesy of talkSPORT:...
GLENDALE, CA
MMA Fighting

Paul vs. Silva Results: Live updates of the undercard and main event

MMA Fighting has Paul vs. Silva results live for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva fight card at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., on Saturday night. When the main event begins, around 11:30 p.m. ET, check out our Paul vs. Silva live round-by-round updates for our live blog of the main event.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMAWeekly.com

Dustin Jacoby plans to finish Khalil Rountree at UFC Vegas 63

Over the past two years, light-heavyweight Dustin Jacoby has had just about a good of a run as he could have asked for. Following a 2021 campaign that saw him win three of four fights, with one draw, Jacoby has maintained his momentum this year picking up back-to-back victories, making for a streak that has not seen him defeated in his last nine bouts.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Georges St-Pierre ‘extremely impressed by Jake Paul’s performance’ in win over Anderson Silva

Count Georges St-Pierre among the many wowed by Jake Paul’s latest performance inside the ring. Paul defeated former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva by unanimous decision on Saturday, improving to 6-0 and scoring the biggest win of his pro boxing career. “GSP” — a former UFC champion at both welterweight and middleweight — was working the analyst desk for the Showtime boxing pay-per-view at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and he had nothing but positive things to say about Paul’s victory.
GLENDALE, AZ
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 63 video: Christian Rodriguez uses sneaky anaconda choke to tap Joshua Weems

Christian Rodriguez had himself a pretty good Saturday at the office as he picked up his first octagon victory. Rodriguez faced promotional newcomer Joshua Weems in the opening matchup of UFC Vegas 63, and “CeeRod” needed less than a round to force Weems to tap to a nasty anaconda choke. The official time of stoppage was 4:07 of the first frame.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 63 post-fight performance bonuses: 4 ‘Performance of the Night’ winners

Finishers cashed $50,000 bonuses, but no one earned a “Fight of the Night” bonus at UFC Vegas 63. After 11 bouts, including four decisions, there were four fighters – Tresean Gore, Roman Dolidze, Steve Garcia and Christian Rodriguez – taking home an extra five figures, the UFC announced on Saturday after the ESPN+ event at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMA Fighting

Fabian Edwards ‘probably’ will fight out Bellator contract, vows to join brother Leon with title

Fabian Edwards said he’s been given the plan for capturing the Bellator middleweight title. But he may test the market before that’s realized. Bellator, he said, has told him he’ll get a title shot with two more wins – one of them SBG vet Charlie Ward on Saturday at Bellator 287. The rub is that he only has two fights remaining on his current deal, which potentially puts him in a good position to renegotiate after a thunderous knockout of ex-UFC champ Lyoto Machida in his previous performance.
MMAmania.com

Georges St-Pierre no longer locked away under UFC contract: ‘I can do whatever I want’

As if Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva wasn’t enough of a circus already, the event was made even more captivating by the addition of Georges St-Pierre. The welterweight GOAT was on hand Friday for the Paul vs. Silva weigh-ins, and got to be the dude in charge of keeping the two headliners from getting too close during the face offs. When they crouched for a “Spider” stare down, GSP crouched too. It was all pretty fun.
MMA Fighting

UFC Vegas 63 video: Roman Dolidze pops Phil Hawes’ knee before brutally knocking him out

Roman Dolidze injured an incredibly game Phil Hawes with a leg lock — and while Hawes toughed it out, he paid for it dearly. Hawes took Dolidze down and found himself in a leg lock. As Dolidze cranked, you could see Hawes’ knee pop, which left the Kill Cliff FC fighter injured as Dolidze let him up to his fight. It was then that Dolidze landed some big shots that sent Hawes down and out at the 4:09 mark of the opening round.

