Dolphins injury report: Terron Armstead, Xavien Howard return to practice

On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins held another practice in anticipation of their Sunday afternoon meeting with the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

Only punter Thomas Morstead (illness) didn’t participate in practice on Thursday. It seems like Miami has had at least one person dealing with an illness each week.

Limited participants for the second session included offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), linebacker Jerome Baker (hip), tight end Tanner Conner (knee), cornerback Keion Crossen (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (groin), cornerback Xavien Howard (groin), right guard Robert Hunt (hip), cornerback Kader Kohou (oblique), offensive tackle Greg Little (Achilles), running back Raheem Mostert (knee), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (back), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand/ankle), tight end Durham Smythe (hamstring), quarterback Skylar Thompson (right thumb), wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (shoulder) and defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (hand).

Armstead, Howard, Fejedelem and Smythe were all upgraded from non-participants on Wednesday, but Hunt was an addition for the first time this week.

Left guard Liam Eichenberg (knee) was the lone full participant listed on Thursday with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (left hand) removed completely.