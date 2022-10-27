Greenville falls short of fourth straight League One Final. Greenville, SC (October 29, 2022) – The Greenville Triumph Soccer Club’s offense was unable to find the back of the net in a low-scoring contest on Saturday night, as the club fell 1-0 in the League One Semifinals against regional rival South Georgia Tormenta FC. The loss was Greenville’s first home postseason loss and ended the run of three straight League One Final appearances for the Upstate side.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO