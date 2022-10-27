Read full article on original website
William Thomas
4d ago
driving aggressively to many calls all day in a worst case scenario when will they have time to charge the battery? plus those trucks have to run high power water pumps and multiple hydraulic powered tools. one 911 call the battery is dead
Reply(4)
11
Ann Plamondon
4d ago
So we’re going to push for the so-called green energy bill by making our emergency vehicle’s electric. That is really ridiculous.
Reply
9
larry
4d ago
The fire trucks will catch on fire because of the batteries,just like cars are doing,or they will run out of power on there way to a fire
Reply
7
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps
After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings'...
A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals
Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.
Rent This Super Cool Container Home Getaway Near Mount Rainier
Check Out This Mount Rainier Getaway For The Holidays. I can't tell a lie, I'm totally fascinated by container homes. If you are like me, you might want to rent a container home before you build one. Check Out This Cool Container Home That You Can Rent Near Mount Rainier.
Aye, Matey! There Be True Life Pirates Off the Coast of Washington State
Did Pirates Ever Roam The Pacific Ocean Near Washington State?. It's hard to believe, but there have actually been pirates off the coast of Washington State. In fact, there have been a few different incidents throughout history that you might not be aware of. One Famous Pirate Lost His Loot...
KOMO News
Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week
SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants
The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
New program will send out payments up to $1,200
money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
KUOW
Emergency Covid orders are ending. Where does that leave renters and landlords?
Covid emergency measures end Monday, Oct. 31, in both Seattle and Washington state. Those emergency orders include protections for tenants who fall behind on their rent. KUOW looked into what their expiration means for renters and their landlords. During the Covid emergency, many layers of tenant protections were put in...
Winter weather increases need for traction tires in WA
To quote Game of Thrones, winter is coming, and you’ll need traction to stay on the road. Starting Nov. 1, the use of studded tires can resume, which can be used up until March 31, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). Do you need a raincoat...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking
SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
MyNorthwest.com
Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans
Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
Fuel company issues diesel shortage alert in North Carolina, South Carolina
"At times, carriers are having to visit multiple terminals to find supply, which delays deliveries and strains local trucking capacity," the supply alert said.
Chronicle
Mountain Caribou Remain Washington State Protected Species Despite Local Extinction
Caribou will remain a state protected species despite being extinct in Washington. The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to keep the protection during a Friday meeting in Colville. Biologists with the Kalispel Tribe of Indians addressed the commission prior to the vote. While they supported the...
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day
Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
nwpb.org
Washington’s 2035 gas vehicle ban: Explained
Governor Jay Inslee has set ambitious climate goals for Washington state, including a ban on the sale of new, gas-powered passenger vehicles that will go into effect in 2035. Studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show gas-powered passenger cars are the largest source of carbon emissions. The state legislature...
Animal activists to sue U.S. Fish and Wildlife over protection of local bird
The Center for Biological Diversity and Audubon Society of Portland are reportedly teaming up to sue the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in response to the level of protection given to the streaked horned lark, a small, ground-dwelling songbird with distinctive feathers or “horns,” on its head that’s found in Oregon and Washington.
KOMO News
Fishing on most of Washington's coastal rivers and tributaries reopens this weekend
OLYMPIA, Wash. — All local fishers can rejoice as fishing will be reopened on most rivers and tributaries for both salmon and all game fishing beginning Saturday, Oct. 29, on the southern coast. Fishing for the northern coast will begin on Monday, Oct. 31, according to the Washington Department...
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
focushillsboro.com
Introduction To Oregon’s Toll Policy
On any of its main thoroughfares or bridges, Oregon does not charge tolls. However, in order to earn billions of dollars in money, the Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to employing tolls in light of stagnant gas tax revenues and a desire for massive motorway development projects. Let’s be...
