Washington State

William Thomas
4d ago

driving aggressively to many calls all day in a worst case scenario when will they have time to charge the battery? plus those trucks have to run high power water pumps and multiple hydraulic powered tools. one 911 call the battery is dead

11
Ann Plamondon
4d ago

So we’re going to push for the so-called green energy bill by making our emergency vehicle’s electric. That is really ridiculous.

9
larry
4d ago

The fire trucks will catch on fire because of the batteries,just like cars are doing,or they will run out of power on there way to a fire

7
Yakima Herald Republic

WA Building Code Council may allow gas or electricity to power required heat pumps

After much debate, a proposal to require heating systems and water heaters in new homes be powered exclusively by electricity rather than natural gas may be dropped from new Washington state construction rules. The natural gas vs. electricity issue dominated the roughly one hour of discussion on new residential buildings'...
YAKIMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

A Spaceship, A Hobbit House, and Three Other Themed PNW Vacation Rentals

Wild, unique, and fun vacation experiences are popping up all over the United States and around the world, and Washington and Oregon have their share of them. Here are 5 out of this world Airbnb stays you can book right now. From a spaceship, a home fit for a gnome, a landlocked yacht, a night out in a hobbit house, or a stay inside a dome - add these themed vacation rental experiences to your list.
BRUSH PRAIRIE, WA
KOMO News

Gas prices drop in Seattle, across Washington state for third straight week

SEATTLE — Gas prices have dropped another 14.1 cents per gallon in Seattle over the last week, according to GasBuddy's survey of 775 stations in the emerald city. Seattle's average was $5.05 a gallon as of Sunday, which is 29.6 cents cheaper than a month ago and $1.05 per gallon more expensive than a year ago, according to GasBuddy.
SEATTLE, WA
NEWStalk 870

WA Department of Commerce Announces Grants

The Washington State Department of Commerce announced $17.9 million in grants to fund eight projects across the state to increase services and community-based treatment options for those facing behavioral health challenges. The investments support Gov. Inslee’s five year plan to modernize and transform Washington’s mental health system, with the goal...
WASHINGTON STATE
J.R. Heimbigner

New program will send out payments up to $1,200

money in handPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Here's some great news for individuals and families in Washington state. Starting in 2023, a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements.
WASHINGTON STATE
lynnwoodtimes.com

Thirteen arrests in Washington and California for Cartel-connected drug trafficking

SEATTLE, Wash., October 30, 2022—Federal investigators – FBI and DEA – along with Seattle police seized two RVs packed with methamphetamine and fake pills after that were driven from California to Washington up the I-5 corridor. A total of 19 persons associated with three drug trafficking groups have been arrested and are facing federal charges of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with intent to distribute.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Not even Sound Transit respects Inslee’s EV plans

Gov. Jay Inslee signaled a change in August, announcing that Washington will follow California in banning the sale of all new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. But if he’s committed to the electric vehicle cause, why is Sound Transit building a massive new parking lot without a single charging station?
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Goes Full Soviet Before Election Day

Idaho Secretary of State Lawerence Denney wants you to rat out your neighbors. You could call the man a Republican in name only or RINO, but what he proposes smacks of the old Soviet Union. He wants you to report election disinformation, which in turn he’ll turn over to the Department of Homeland Security. In other words, you snitch on the fellow next door, and then Denney will snitch all the way to Alejandro Mayorkas. You know, the DHS guy that threw border patrol agents under the bus for “whipping” illegal immigrants crossing into the United States.
IDAHO STATE
nwpb.org

Washington’s 2035 gas vehicle ban: Explained

Governor Jay Inslee has set ambitious climate goals for Washington state, including a ban on the sale of new, gas-powered passenger vehicles that will go into effect in 2035. Studies from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency show gas-powered passenger cars are the largest source of carbon emissions. The state legislature...
WASHINGTON STATE
focushillsboro.com

Introduction To Oregon’s Toll Policy

On any of its main thoroughfares or bridges, Oregon does not charge tolls. However, in order to earn billions of dollars in money, the Oregon Department of Transportation has committed to employing tolls in light of stagnant gas tax revenues and a desire for massive motorway development projects. Let’s be...
OREGON STATE
