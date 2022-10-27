Read full article on original website
Lima News
Secretary of State Frank LaRose: Ohio should require ‘supermajority’ of voters to amend Ohio constitution
COLUMBUS – Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Thursday he thinks the state legislature should consider raising the bar for future state constitutional amendments ahead of potential future ballot measures ensuring legal protections for abortion and other high-profile issue campaigns. The topic came up as LaRose and his...
Northeast Ohioan who crashed the Capitol Jan. 6 finally understands: ‘I was one of those morons:’ Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Christine Priola, an occupational therapist for Cleveland schools, wrote a 10-page letter explaining her motivation for participating in the Jan. 6 uprising -- and her remorse after. “I do not want people out there acting like morons. I was one of those morons,” she wrote to the...
WANE-TV
Petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday. The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.
Watch Mike DeWin and Nan Whaley debate the corrupt HB6 that DeWine signed, wiping out green energy requirements
Any discussion about green energy in Ohio has to include talk of HB6, the corrupt bill at the center of Ohio’s biggest bribery scandal in history, and it was a topic of contention when Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley appeared before the Editorial Board of cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer Oc. 27.
Ohio’s minimum wage increase could depend on voters
How much Ohio's minimum wage could increase might depend on voters.
Early Vote Figures in Ohio Paint a Muddled Picture
In-person voting is way up compared to 2018, but the decline in absentee ballot requests means only a modest increase overall
wksu.org
Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle
The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
Watch Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley sharply disagree in their only face-to-face appearance of the 2022 election
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Gov. Mike DeWine and former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley on Thursday met with the editorial board of Cleveland.com/The Plain Dealer for what likely will serve as the de facto debate for Ohio’s 2022 gubernatorial election. DeWine, the incumbent Republican, has declined invitations to publicly debate...
Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio
GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Ruth and Boyd Boone are longtime Ohio Republican voters, eager to reelect their GOP governor. But when it comes to the Senate, they’re not so sure. Both are skeptical of JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate who won the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump’s backing.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Northeast Ohio doctor who claimed COVID vaccine makes you magnetic under Ohio Medical Board investigation
CLEVELAND — The Middleburg Heights doctor who gained national attention by telling Ohio lawmakers that COVID-19 vaccines magnetize their recipients and “interface” with 5G towers is facing the possibility of losing her license to practice medicine. In a letter written last month, the State Medical Board of...
wksu.org
Officials are leaving jobs at Ohio boards of elections, often to escape frustration and threats
Ohio’s 88 county boards of elections offices have lost a large number of professional elections workers in the last few years, even as they’re gearing up for a major election this year and a bigger one two years from now. The reason is likely the same as the...
linknky.com
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial
In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
Ohio and Pennsylvania fishermen plead not guilty to charges in Ohio tournament scandal
Two men accused of stuffing five walleye with lead weights and fish filets during a lucrative fishing tournament on Lake Erie pleaded not guilty to cheating and other charges on Wednesday. Jacob Runyan, 42, of Broadview Heights, Ohio, and Chase Cominsky, 35, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, made no comments during their brief court appearances in Cleveland. […]
Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?
CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
