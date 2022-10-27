ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WANE-TV

Petition to amend Ohio’s minimum wage accepted

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio Attorney General’s Office accepted a petition to amend the minimum-wage rate in Ohio Friday. The Attorney General’s Office received a written petition to amend Article II, Section 34a of the state constitution, which sets the wage rate, on Oct. 20. The petition proposed to increase the rate and “modify existing requirements for various groups of employees” per a release.
wksu.org

Ohio minimum wage effort passes key hurdle

The Ohio Attorney General's Office on Friday accepted a petition seeking to increase the state's minimum wage, a key step before the question can be put before voters. The petition, put forward by the group "Raise the Wage Ohio" calls for the state's minimum wage to be raised to $10.50 an hour beginning January 2025.
The Associated Press

Republican wave tested by competitive Senate race in Ohio

GROVEPORT, Ohio (AP) — Ruth and Boyd Boone are longtime Ohio Republican voters, eager to reelect their GOP governor. But when it comes to the Senate, they’re not so sure. Both are skeptical of JD Vance, the venture capitalist and author-turned-first time candidate who won the Republican nomination with former President Donald Trump’s backing.
linknky.com

Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election

Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
Travel Maven

Ohio Has its Own Area 51 and it is Fascinating

Ohio has its fair share of weird and unusual places. From abandoned ghost towns to haunted buildings. These places are usually shrouded in folklore and urban legends passed down through generations. Some places however are known for their unsettling alien encounters and UFO sightings, keep reading to learn more about Ohio’s very own version of Area 51.
Cleveland.com

No on Statewide Issue 2, denying noncitizens a local political voice: endorsement editorial

In 2019, the southwest Ohio village of Yellow Springs held a local referendum on whether the village’s 30 or so noncitizens could vote on local matters. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote. Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose stepped in at that point, directing the Greene County Board of Election not to register Yellow Springs noncitizens to vote.
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Here's what you need to know about Ohio Issue 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio — On Nov. 8, Ohioans will vote on a constitutional amendment that targets bail reform. Issue 1 would remove the Ohio Supreme Court’s authority on determining bail amounts and conditions. Additionally, it would require courts to consider public safety and other factors when setting them. Those...
WKYC

Who's funding Ohio's US Senate race between Tim Ryan, JD Vance?

CLEVELAND — Earlier this month, federal candidates turned in campaign finance reports covering their fundraising and spending from June to September. In the U.S. Senate race, Democrat Tim Ryan continues to outstrip his Republican opponent J.D. Vance. But Vance has been able to blunt that advantage significantly thanks to outside spending by Republican groups.
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 in Ohio: New cases continue to rise

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – New coronavirus cases have reached a three-week high in Ohio. The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 11,633 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, putting the case count above 10,000 on consecutive weeks and above 8,500 for three straight weeks. ODH began reporting COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, deaths and vaccinations weekly instead […]
