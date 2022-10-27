ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, AL

The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 10 - October 20 & 21, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

By Seth Holloway
thecutoffnews.com
 3 days ago
thecutoffnews.com

Montevallo Volleyball Falls in Huntsville

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
MONTEVALLO, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Alabama running backs assist with youth football camp during BYE week

Alabama football’s running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams spent their Saturday working with young athletes at a youth football camp at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s BYE week allowed the running backs to give back and provide instructions during the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Soccer Knocked Out Of Conference Tournament

BIRMINGHAM, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game

A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
MOBILE, AL
selmasun.com

Southside Panthers win crosstown rivalry with Dallas County Hornets Thursday

The Southside Panthers took the 56-36 win in a regional showdown with Dallas County Hornets on Thursday night at Dallas County. Southside started the game off with a turnover causing the Hornets to recover on fumble from the Panthers. The Hornets failed to capitalized and the Panthers were about to able to put points on the board when quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. found Erick Smith in the end zone twice. Towns completed back to back plays to put the Panthers up 16-0 in the first quarter.
PLANTERSVILLE, AL
tdalabamamag.com

5 Alabama players primed to have bigger impacts after BYE week

Multiple Alabama football players have the potential to have a bigger impact during the second half of the college football season. Here are five Crimson Tide players who could make a difference in Alabama’s push for a SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Eli Ricks. Ricks started in his...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series

MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
BESSEMER, AL
CBS 42

Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL

