The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 10 - October 20 & 21, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

The Southside Panthers took the 56-36 win in a regional showdown with Dallas County Hornets on Thursday night at Dallas County. Southside started the game off with a turnover causing the Hornets to recover on fumble from the Panthers. The Hornets failed to capitalized and the Panthers were about to able to put points on the board when quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. found Erick Smith in the end zone twice. Towns completed back to back plays to put the Panthers up 16-0 in the first quarter.

PLANTERSVILLE, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO