The Cutoff News High School Football Wrap-up - Week 10 - October 20 & 21, 2022 (Highlights, Pictures, Videos And More)

USPS Suspends Service In This AreaBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
Birmingham Detectives are 'Working Around the Clock' to Try to Stop Targeted Robberies of Hispanic & Latino CommunityZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Steakhouses in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Birmingham’s Real Time Crime Center is Adding Additional New Technology to Stay ‘One Step Ahead’ of CriminalsZack LoveBirmingham, AL
3 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
thecutoffnews.com
Montevallo Volleyball Falls in Huntsville
The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama running backs assist with youth football camp during BYE week
Alabama football’s running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jase McClellan, Trey Sanders and Roydell Williams spent their Saturday working with young athletes at a youth football camp at Hueytown High School in Hueytown, Alabama. The Crimson Tide’s BYE week allowed the running backs to give back and provide instructions during the...
Alabama high school football scores: Did your team win or lose?
Here are all the Alabama high school football scores from around the state from Friday, October 28, 2022. Jacksonville Christian 46, Tabernacle Christian School 32. Madison Academy 49, Westminster Christian Academy 14. Mars Hill Bible 35, Linden 6. Meek 48, Oakman 22. Northridge 41, Alma Bryant 14. Northside 27, Sipsey...
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Panthers Women's Soccer Knocked Out Of Conference Tournament
saturdaydownsouth.com
Fight breaks out in handshake line of Alabama high school football game
A fight broke out in the handshake line following an Alabama high school football game between Blount and Murphy. Donnell Stanley, who coaches linebackers at Williamson High School, shared a video of the postgame incident in the Blount-Murphy game on Twitter. Stanley’s post caught the attention of WKRG sports anchor Simone Eli.
81st annual Magic City Classic: What to expect when Alabama State, Alabama A&M hit the field
The 81st annual Magic City Classic featuring Alabama A&M versus Alabama State today at Birmingham’s Legion Field is not just another game on the schedule. It’s for HBCU football bragging rights in the state of Alabama. The kickoff for this legendary classic between these two Historically Black Colleges...
selmasun.com
Southside Panthers win crosstown rivalry with Dallas County Hornets Thursday
The Southside Panthers took the 56-36 win in a regional showdown with Dallas County Hornets on Thursday night at Dallas County. Southside started the game off with a turnover causing the Hornets to recover on fumble from the Panthers. The Hornets failed to capitalized and the Panthers were about to able to put points on the board when quarterback Roosevelt Towns Jr. found Erick Smith in the end zone twice. Towns completed back to back plays to put the Panthers up 16-0 in the first quarter.
Coach Maynor Roasts Coach Robinson Jr. at 81st Magic City Classic Luncheon
Connell Maynor reminded Eddie Robinson Jr. about how he injured his hip during the 1991 Heritage Bowl.
tdalabamamag.com
5 Alabama players primed to have bigger impacts after BYE week
Multiple Alabama football players have the potential to have a bigger impact during the second half of the college football season. Here are five Crimson Tide players who could make a difference in Alabama’s push for a SEC Championship and a playoff berth. Eli Ricks. Ricks started in his...
aamusports.com
Showdown With Rival Alabama State Up Next As Alabama A&M Heads To 81st Magic City Classic
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A span of 364 days has separated the ultimate rivals that are Alabama A&M (3-4, 3-1 SWAC) and Alabama State (4-3, 2-2 SWAC) but both will return to Birmingham, Alabama and "The Old Gray Lady" to renew that rivalry with the 81st Magic City Classic on Saturday, October 29. Game time is set for 2:30 p.m. at Legion Field.
Shelby Reporter
Once a Warrior, always a Warrior: Alabaster comes together in memory of Chayse Jones
ALABASTER – Walking onto the football field for his first official football practice as a member of the Thompson third-grade football field, Chayse Jones didn’t know what to expect. Then, the drills began. Jones, not having been a part of the game before, was trying to figure out...
wvtm13.com
Alumni returns for Magic City Classic Weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alumni coming from all across the country to experience the magic city classic this weekend. It feels like homecoming for most of the alumni that show up here for the magic city classic. Many of them have been coming here for over a decade. Alabama State...
Appeal filed challenging Samford University’s seizure of fraternity house
A Samford University graduate has filed an appeal to the Alabama Supreme Court on a case in which he alleges Samford University wrongfully seized a fraternity house and never paid the house corporation run by alumni. Samford University in 2012 seized the Theta Alpha Zeta House/Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity chapter...
4 Great Steakhouses in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, then keep on reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Alabama that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high quality ingredients only.
Magic City Classic post-game concert to go on rain or shine
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 81st Magic City Classic is just hours away. The week-long celebration will come to a head Saturday night. What would the largest HBCU classic in the country be without a big concert to wrap up the night? Fans will get to stick around after the game for the post-game concert […]
thecutoffnews.com
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Sat., Oct. 29, Sun., Oct. 30, Mon. Oct.31 & November 2022
Halloween / Fall Festival / Trunk Or Treat List For The Cutoff For Saturday, October 30, Sunday, October 31 & Monday, October 31 & November. Here's a few that we have found, If you have one you want us to ad to this list please email us at thecutoffnews@gmail.com. Times,...
wvtm13.com
Central Alabama residents anticipate $825 million Powerball jackpot
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Numbers for the $825 million Powerball jackpot were drawn on Saturday night. The winning numbers are 19, 31, 40, 46, 57. The Powerball is 23. "I could use $800 million," Birmingham resident Tiffany Escott said. "I could. That would be so awesome." Escott says she's made...
Shelby Reporter
Olympic Gold Medalist Vonetta Flowers speaks at Dr. Wilson Fallin Jr. lecture series
MONTEVALLO – On Feb. 19, 2002, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a 26-year-old Black woman from Bessemer, Alabama, made history. Vonetta Flowers, along with her teammate Jill Bakken, became the first U.S. women’s bobsled team to compete in the Olympics, the first to win a gold medal and Flowers became the first person of African descent—male or female—to ever win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics.
Local vendors cash in during Magic City Classic weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Local vendors are cashing in after today’s Magic City Classic takeover. Thousands are in town to enjoy all Magic City Classic weekend has to offer, and vendors around legion field tell CBS42 that for them the classic means fun, excitement, and big bucks. Jefferson county district attorney, Danny Carr, says the […]
Exposed: How four men died alone in the Alabama cold
Over the last decade, at least four men facing homelessness have died in Jefferson County from exposure to the cold.
