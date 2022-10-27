Public Notices Week of October 27, 2022

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated August 7, 2019, executed by STEVEN C. WAKEFIELD, A SINGLE PERSON, to MARINOSCI LAW GROUP, PC, as Trustee for MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION SYSTEMS, INC. (“MERS” )AS BENEFICIARY, AS NOMINEE FOR BANK OF AMERICA, N.A. ITS SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS, recorded on August 30, 2019 in Record Book 5018, Page 42 , and Instrument Number 1281002, in the Register of Deeds Office for Sumner, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made; and

WHEREAS, U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS OWNER TRUSTEE FOR RCF 2 ACQUISITION TRUST C/O U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, the party entitled to enforce said security interest, having appointed Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee, or its agent, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee, will, on November 10, 2022, at 10:00 AM local time, at the Sumner County Courthouse, in Gallatin, Tennessee, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder for cash or certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the Substitute Trustee.

The property to be sold is described as follows:

COUNTY OF SUMNER; STATE OF TENNESSEE:

BEING LOTS NOS. 14 FINAL PLAT ON MICHAEL BRADLEY

PROPERTY SUBDIVISION, OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 19, PAGE 271, CORRECTED IN RECORD BOOK 1360, PAGE 53, REGISTER’S OFFICE FOR SAID COUNTY, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HEREBY MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE DESCRIPTION OF SAID LOT.

PARCEL ID IS LISTED- 035 08700 000

DERIVATIONCLAUSE

THE INSTRUMENT CONSTITUTING THE SOURCE OF THE BORROWER’S INTEREST IN THE FOREGOING DESCRIBED PROPERTY WAS RECORDED ON 11/4/2002 IN BOOK 1582, PAGE 852, IN THE REGISTER’S OFFICE OF SUMNER COUNTY, TENNESSEE.

Commonly known as: 392 JERNIGAN RD PORTLAND, TN 37148

Parcel number(s): 035 087.00 000

In the event of a discrepancy between the legal description, the street address, and/or the parcel number(s), the legal description shall control.

The sale is subject to the following: tenant(s)/occupant(s) rights in possession, if any; all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive

covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any state or federal governmental agency; any prior liens or encumbrances; any priority created by a fixture filing; and any matter that an accurate survey of the property might disclose. Additionally, the following parties might claim an interest in the property: STEVEN C WAKEFIELD; BRANDON WAKEFIELD, INDIVIDUALLY AND AS PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF STEVEN C

WAKEFIELD; STEVEN CLAY WAKEFIELD, JR; MELISSA MCCOMB; ESTATE OF STEVEN C. WAKEFIELD; HEIR(S) OF STEVEN C. WAKEFIELD, IF ANY; AND AMANDA K. WAKEFIELD.

If the United States, the State of Tennessee, or any agency thereof have any liens on the property and are named herein as interested parties, timely notice has been given to them in accordance with applicable law, and the sale will be subject to any applicable rights of redemption held by such entities, as required by 26 U.S.C. § 7425 and/or T.C.A. § 67-1-1433.

The property will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH ALL FAULTS, and without warranty of any kind, express or implied, as to the condition of the property or any improvements thereon, including but not limited to merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. The Substitute Trustee makes no covenant of seisin or warranty of title, express or implied, and will only convey the property by Substitute Trustee’s Deed. Except as noted above, all right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and exemption are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust.

The sale held pursuant to this notice may be rescinded at any time by the Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Notice of such adjournment will also be mailed to interested parties when required by applicable law.

If you have any questions or concerns, please contact:

Robertson, Anschutz, Schneid, Crane & Partners, PLLC

Attn: TN Foreclosure

1232 Premier Drive, Suite 320

Chattanooga, TN 37421

(423) 498-7400

Please reference file number 22-062345 when contacting our office.

THIS OFFICE MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT

PURPOSE.

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 17, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the East Entrance, inside the Lobby of the Main Floor, Sumner County Courthouse, 101 Public Square, Gallatin, TN 37066 , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JEROME TRICE, to Robert M. Wilson, Jr., Trustee, on July 31, 2006, at Record Book 2566, Page 591-605 as Instrument No. 805388 in the real property records of Sumner County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: THE BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FKA THE BANK OF NEW YORK, AS TRUSTEE FOR THE CERTIFICATEHOLDERS OF THE CWABS, INC., ASSET-BACKED CERTIFICATES, SERIES 2006-18

The following real estate located in Sumner County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Being Lot No. 50 on the plan of Final Plat of Stone Creek Subdivision, Phase I, of record in Plat Book 21, pages 265, 266, and 267, Register`s Office for Sumner County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate description.

Being the same property conveyed to Jerome Trice, a single man, from Regency Residential. Inc., by deed on July 31, 2006, of record in Record Book 2566 , page 589 , Register`s Office for Sumner County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 124o A 050.00 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: JEROME TRICE

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 1028 Grider Drive, Gallatin, TN 37066, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: STONE CREEK HOMEOWNER`S ASSOCIATION, INC. AND CORPORATION SERVICE COMPANY

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000166-370-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated January 6, 2015, executed by JULIO C HERNANDEZ and JAZMIN HERNANDEZ conveying certain real property therein described to JONATHON R. VINSON, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Sumner County, Tennessee recorded January 16, 2015, in Deed Book 4056, Page 33; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to FREEDOM MORTGAGE CORPORATION who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Sumner County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 17, 2022 at 10:00 AM At the Sumner County Courthouse, 100 Public Square, Gallatin, TN 37066, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Sumner County, Tennessee, to wit:

LAND IN THE 3RD CIVIL DISTRICT OF SUMMER COUNTY, TENNESSEE, BEING LOT NO. 7 IN BLOCK FOUR OF LONGVIEW ESTATES SUBDIVISION, IN THE CITY OF GALLATIN, TENNESSEE, A PLAT OF WHICH IS OF RECORDED IN PLAT BOOK 1, PAGE 124, REGISTER`S OFFICE OF SUMMER COUNTY, TENNESSEE. ACCORDING TO SAID PLAT, SAID LOT FRONTS 75 FEET ON THE WEST SIDE OF SPENCER STREET AND EXTENDS BLACK WESTWARDLY 186 FEET ON THE NORTHERLY LINE AND 187.5 FEET ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE AND MEASURES 75 FEET ACROSS THE REAR.

Parcel ID: 126K-K-009.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 806 SPENCER AVE, GALLATIN, TN 37066. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): JULIO C HERNANDEZ, JAZMIN HERNANDEZ

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CREDIT ONE BANK, N.A. , MIDLAND FUNDING LLC AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST TO CITIBANK, N.A./BEST BUY

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated September 15, 2016, executed by ROBERT W LEWIS conveying certain real property therein described to MEGAN K. TROTT, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Sumner County, Tennessee recorded September 19, 2016, in Deed Book 4386, Page 575; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Lakeview Loan Servicing, LLC. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Sumner County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on November 3, 2022 at 2:00 PM at the East Entrance, inside the Lobby of the Main Floor of the Sumner County Courthouse, 101 Public Square, Gallatin, TN 37066, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Sumner County, Tennessee, to wit:

THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED TRACTS OF LAND TO WIT: BEGINNING AT THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THE WITHIN DESCRIBED TRACT, THE SAME BEING IN CENTER OF MITCHELLVILLE ROAD AND JERRY GROVES` NORTHEAST CORNER, AND RUNNUNG IN A SOUTHERLY DIRECTION WITH THE SAID JERRY GROVES` LINE NORTH 3-1/2 DEGREES WEST 499 FEET TO A ROCK; THENCE IN AN EASTERLY DIRECTION WITH CUMMINGS` LINE NORTH 85-1/2 DEGREES WEST 87-1/2 FEET TO A ROCK; THENCE IN A NORTHERLY DIRECTION SOUTH 3-1/2 DEGREES EAST 501 FEET TO THE CENTER OF MITCHELLVILLE ROAD AND HAYES` LINE; THENCE IN A WESTERLY DIRECTION WITH THE CENTER OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 87 DEGREES EAST 87-1/2 FEET TO THE BEGINNING, AND CONTAINING ONE ACRE, MORE OR LESS.

Parcel ID: 016-007.00

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 200 HIGHWAY 259, PORTLAND, TN 37148. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ROBERT W LEWIS

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-565

Roy Bryant Eden II, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 11th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Roy Bryant Eden II, who died 06/30/2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Patricia Sawyer

Executor

Philip C Kelly

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 20, 2022, October 27, 2022

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-552

Elease S. Taylor, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 11th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Elease S. Taylor, who died 06/15/2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Regina Johnson

Executor

John R Phillips Jr

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 20, 2022, October 27, 2022

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-572

Jerry Lavan Keen, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 11th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Jerry Lavan Keen, who died 11/09/2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Susan Hunter Keen

Executor

Elizabeth R Sykes

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 20, 2022, October 27, 2022

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-555

Beatrice T. Grizzle, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 11th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Beatrice T. Grizzle, who died 08/08/2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Willieatrice Grizzle Hunter

Executor

John R. Phillips Jr

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 20, 2022, October 27, 2022

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-577

Louise Anne Schwed, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 11th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Louise Anne Schwed, who died 09/04/2021 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Annie Cronin

Executor

Patrick Parker

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 20, 2022, October 27, 2022

|

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE

WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated May 25, 2000, executed by ALVIN B. HAWK and TONI MITCHELL conveying certain real property therein described to BRET BAILLIE, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Sumner County, Tennessee recorded June 1, 2000, in Deed Book 1116, Page 729, at Instrument Number AKA Book 77 Page 246; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to West Coast Servicing, Inc. who is now the owner of said debt; and

WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register's Office of Sumner County, Tennessee.

NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on December 1, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the courthouse door of the Sumner County Courthouse, Gallatin, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Sumner County, Tennessee, to wit:

A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND IN SUMNER COUNTY, STATE OF TENNESSEE, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO WIT:

BEING LOT NO. 24 ON THE PLAN BROOKLAWN TERRACE, SECTION TWO, OF RECORD IN BOOK 6, PAGES 21, 22, 23, AND 24, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SUMNER COUNTY, TENNESSEE, TO WHICH PLAN REFERENCE IS HERE MADE FOR A MORE COMPLETE AND ACCURATE DESCRIPTION.

Parcel ID: 160E-F-41

PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 135 LAUREL LANE, HENDERSONVILLE, TN 37075. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control.

CURRENT OWNER(S): ALVIN B. HAWK, TONI MITCHELL

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose.

THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee

119 S. Main Street, Suite 500

Memphis, TN 38103

rlselaw.com/property-listing

Tel: (877) 813-0992

Fax: (470) 508-9401

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 1, 2022 on or about 2:00PM local time, at the East Entrance, inside the Lobby of the Main Floor, Sumner County Courthouse, 101 Public Square, Gallatin, TN 37066 , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by IUILAN MANIU AND ANGELA V. MANIU, to Brant Phillips , Trustee, on October 10, 2008, at Record Book 3029, Page 664-681 as Instrument No. 897400 in the real property records of Sumner County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Specialized Loan Servicing LLC

The following real estate located in Sumner County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Land in the 5th Civil District of Sumner County, Tennessee, being Lot number 86 on the Plan of Town and Country Estates, Section Two of record in Plat Book 7, Page 35, Register`s Office for said County, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete description.

Being the same property conveyed Iulian Maniu and Angela V. Maniu, husband and wife by deed from Jason B. Cummins and Pamela L. McManus-Cummins, husband and wife, dated May 21, 2001 and recorded on May 23, 2001 in Record Book 1262, page 845, Register`s Office, Sumner County, Tennessee.

Angela V. Maniu herein joins to convey any all right interest she may have; especially her martial rights.

Tax ID: 160D C 01000 000327

Current Owner(s) of Property: IUILAN MANIU AND ANGELA V. MANIU

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 127 Township Drive , Hendersonville, TN 37075, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: None

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

This sale is also subject to the right of redemption by the INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE/DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY, pursuant to 26 U.S.C. 7425 by reason of the following tax lien(s) of record in the original amount of $42,424.47 at Record Book 4450, Page 232 as Instrument No. 1179951$11,999.62 at Record Book 4629, Page 123 as Instrument No. 1212167$21,931.57 at Record Book 4690, Page 621 as Instrument No. 1223207$14,727.56 at Record Book 4712, Page 749 as Instrument No. 1227297 in the real property records of Sumner County Register's Office, Tennessee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000135-370-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on December 28, 2022 on or about 12:00PM local time, at the Sumner County Courthouse, Gallatin, Tennessee, conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by MARION FISHBURN AND GENE FISHBURN, to FNC Title Services, LLC, Trustee, on April 25, 2014, at Record Book 3938, Page 96-110 as Instrument No. 1083827 in the real property records of Sumner County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC

The following real estate located in Sumner County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

A lot or parcel of land in the 16th Civil District of Sumner County and State of Tennessee, and being Lot #74 of the Voss Subdivision, and is described as follows, to-wit:

Beginning at a stake on the West side of Moore Street, the Northeast corner to Lot No. 73 (Woodard formerly Riggsby) Thence West, with Lot No. 73, Woodard`s Line (formerly Riggsby) 150 feet to an alley, the Southwest, corner of Lot No. 73; thence South with said alley 76 feet to a stake, Northwest, corner of lot #75 (formerly Cook); thence East with the North line of Lot No. 75, 150 feet to a stake on the West side of Moore Street, Northeast, corner to Lot No. 75; thence North with Moore Street 76 feet to the beginning corner, estimated to be 6400 square feet, more or less.

This being the same property conveyed unto Gene Fishburn and wife, Marion Fishburn by deed recorded August 12, 1967 in Book 252, page 308.

Tax ID: 033B A 003.00 000

Current Owner(s) of Property: MARION FISHBURN AND GENE FISHBURN

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 106 North Street, Portland, TN 37148, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: SECRETARY OF HOUSING & URBAN DEVELOPMENT

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000509-210-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE'S SALE

Sale at public auction will be on November 29, 2022 on or about 10:00AM local time, at the East Entrance, inside the Lobby of the Main Floor, Sumner County Courthouse, 101 Public Square, Gallatin, TN 37066 , conducted by the Substitute Trustee as identified and set forth herein below, pursuant to Deed of Trust executed by JAMES E. BOTTLE AND ROBERT E. BREON, to Donald Eden II, Trustee, on March 25, 2021, at Record Book 5545, Page 860-874 as Instrument No. 1357121 in the real property records of Sumner County Register's Office, Tennessee.

Owner of Debt: PLANET HOME LENDING, LLC

The following real estate located in Sumner County, Tennessee, will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record:

Certain real property situate in the 16th Civil District of Sumner County, Tennessee, and described as follows:

Beginning on an iron pin in the west edge of Portland Boulevard, the same being L.D. Thomerson`s NE Corner, and running in a westerly direction with the said Thomerson`s line 165 feet to hedge; thence in a northerly direction with hedge 60 feet to south edge of street (unnamed); thence in an easterly direction with the south edge of said street 165 feet to an iron pin in the west edge of Portland Boulevard; thence in a southerly direction with the west edge of Portland Boulevard 60 feet to the place of beginning.

Being the same property conveyed to James E. Bottle, unmarried and Robert E. Breon, unmarried by Warranty Deed from Castelforte, LLC, dated March 25, 2021, filed of record in Record Book 5545, Page 858, Register`s Office for Sumner County, Tennessee.

Tax ID: 033B B 02100 000584

Current Owner(s) of Property: JAMES E. BOTTLE AND ROBERT E. BREON

The street address of the above described property is believed to be 346 Portland Blvd, Portland, TN 37148, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description referenced herein shall control.

SALE IS SUBJECT TO OCCUPANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION.

THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TERMS OF SALE ARE CASH. ANY TAXES OR FEES WILL BE THE RESPONSIBILITY OF THE PURCHASER. IF THE SALE IS SET ASIDE FOR ANY REASON, THE PURCHASER AT THE SALE SHALL BE ENTITLED ONLY TO A RETURN OF THE PURCHASE PRICE. THE PURCHASER SHALL HAVE NO FURTHER RECOURSE AGAINST THE GRANTOR, THE GRANTEE, OR THE TRUSTEE.

OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: ROOF DOCTORS, LLC

THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

If applicable, the notice requirements of T.C.A. 35-5-101 have been met.

All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee.

If the U.S. Department of Treasury/IRS, the State of Tennessee Department of Revenue, or the State of Tennessee Department of Labor or Workforce Development are listed as Interested Parties in the advertisement, then the Notice of this foreclosure is being given to them and the Sale will be subject to the applicable governmental entities’ right to redeem the property as required by 26 U.S.C. 7425 and T.C.A. §67-1-1433.

This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the purchase price. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney.

MWZM File No. 22-000012-444-1

Mackie Wolf Zientz & Mann, P.C., Substitute Trustee(s)

Cool Springs Commons, Suite 273

7100 Commerce Way

Brentwood, TN 37027

TN INVESTORS PAGE: HTTP://MWZMLAW.COM/TN_INVESTORS.PHP

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-523

Thomas William Kirkendoll, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 18th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Thomas William Kirkendoll, who died 06/03/2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Leigh M. Kirkendoll Roach

Executor

William L. Moore, Jr.

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 27, 2022, November 3, 2022

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-598

Ida Pauline Ferrell, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 18th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Ida Pauline Ferrell, who died 08/02/2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Fate Evans

Executor

C. Jay Ingrum

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 27, 2022, November 3, 2022

|

Notice to Creditors

Sumner County Chancery Court, 100 Public Square, Room 401, Gallatin, TN 37066

Case Number 83CH1-2022-PR-595

Wanda Kaye Smith, Deceased

Notice is Hereby Given that on October 18th of 2022, letters testamentary (or of administration as the case may be) in respect to the estate of Wanda Kaye Smith, who died 08/09/2022 were issued to the undersigned by the Sumner County Chancery Court of Sumner County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against the estate are required to file the same with the Clerk of the above-named Court, on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors, if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (A); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent' s date of death.

Becky Riley

Administrator

Philip C. Kelly

Attorney

Mark T. Smith

Clerk & Master

October 27, 2022, November 3, 2022

|

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF SEQUOYAH COUNTY

STATE OF OKLAHOMA

STATE OF OKLAHOMA, ex rel,

Jack Thorp, DISTRICT ATTORNEY

Plaintiff,

vs. Case No. CV-2021-90

$225,555.00 CASH,

Defendant,

JOHN MARSHALL,

CLARISSA WILLIAMS,

Potential Claimants.

NOTICE OF SEIZURE AND FORFEITURE

STATE OF OKLAHOMA TO:

JOHN MARSHALL

607 E. MAIN ST.

HARTSVILLE, TN 37074-1902

CLARISSA WILLIAMS

PO BOX 22864

OAKLAND, CA 94609-5864

And all others claiming an interest in the above described property, namely:

$225,555.00 CASH

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to Title 63 O.S.A. Sec. 2-503, et. seq., of the seizure on April 20, 2021 of the above referenced $225,555.00 CASH by the State of Oklahoma and the intended forfeiture of the above-described property by the State of Oklahoma pursuant to 63 O.S. § 2-503(A)(7), as said currency was found in close proximity to an amount of forfeitable substances, to forfeitable drug manufacturing or distribution paraphernalia or to forfeitable records of the importation, manufacture or distribution of substances, which are rebuttably presumed to be forfeitable under the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Act.

Further, notice is hereby given that within forty-five (45) days after mailing or publication of this Notice, the owner of the above property and any other party in interest or claimant thereto, may file a verified answer with the Clerk of the District Court of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma claiming the said property and by serving a copy of such claim upon the District Attorney of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma.

Further, notice is hereby given that if at the end of forty-five (45) days after this Notice has been mailed or published, and there be no verified answer on file, the District Court of Sequoyah County, Oklahoma shall hear evidence upon the facts of the unlawful use of the above described property and shall order said property forfeited to the State of Oklahoma if such facts be proven.

Dated this 27th day of April, 2021.

Jack Thorp, District Attorney

BY: (signed by Jack Thorp)

Assistant District Attorney, District 27

120 E. Chickasaw, Suite 204

Sallisaw, OK 74955

|

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

The Gallatin Municipal Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a Public Hearing and

consider the following items on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at 5:30 p.m.:

Owner and applicant request approval of a Variance of 4 feet to permit a side

yard building setback of 6 feet for a single-family dwelling, on a 0.09 +/- acre

parcel (Tax Map 126B/F/004.00) zoned R-10 Medium Density Residential

located at 180 S. Maple Street. Zoning Ordinance Section 06.06.040.B

requires a minimum side yard setback of ten (10) feet. (VAR-2022-0022)

The Public Hearing will be held in the Dr. J. Deotha Malone Council Chambers,

2nd floor of Gallatin City Hall, located at 132 West Main Street. Please contact the

Planning Department to schedule special accommodations prior to the meeting.

Anyone having an interest is invited to attend and make their views known at that

time. Additional information, including a detailed agenda, may be obtained from the

Gallatin Planning Department, Room 201, Gallatin City Hall, 451-5796, or on the

City of Gallatin website, www.gallatintn.gov.

|

PUBLIC NOTICE

OF A RESCHEDULED MEETING

FOR THE

SUMNER COUNTY COMMISSION

DECEMBER 2022 MEETING

The meeting of the Sumner County Commission scheduled

for Monday, December 12, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. has

been rescheduled to the third Monday of the month,

December 19, 2022, at 7:00 p.m. (local time) at the

Sumner County Administration Building, 355 North

Belvedere Drive, Gallatin, Tennessee in the Commission

Chambers.

|

This is official notification of intent to apply for a title to a trailer in my possession. The said trailer is a 25 ft Longhorn, Serial # 001170

Any and all parties holding an interest in this trailer should contact

Ballou Const. Co.

P.O. Box 385

White House, TN 37188 within 10 days via certified mail, return receipt requested

|