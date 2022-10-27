Best shoe rack

Stilettos, combat boots, wingtips, sneakers, loafers—shoes come in many styles, and all can fall into disarray without the proper storage system. Shoe racks are that system. These tiered shelving units make footwear organized and presentable, with several shelves to arrange pairs. The right unit provides enough space to neatly arrange and even categorize work-appropriate formal shoes, down to the most laid-back slippers. This makes crafting the perfect ensemble easy. Get your pairs in line with our favorite shoe rack options.

This streamlined shoe rack looks great, and its metal construction is made to withstand all the footwear you can throw at it.

Pros:

Sturdy metal construction

Multiple finishes available

Holds up to 20 pairs

Four shelves, each supporting 30 pounds

Cons:

Look might be a little industrial for some

Structure is metal, but the shelves are fabric

This four-tiered shoe rack is a great addition to any home. Neatly accommodating 12 to 20 pairs of shoes, it is both convenient and practical. If four tiers are too tall for your space, you can modify the organizer into a two or three-tiered configuration. This bronze-colored metal shoe rack is made from durable steel and weighs 30 pounds.

If you're short on space but have many shoes, this shoe rack transforms any door into storage space.

Pros:

Converts unused space into storage space

Sturdy metal construction

Holds a lot of shoes

Multiple colors and styles available

Cons:

Not the prettiest, but it gets the job done

This shoe rack can be neatly stored on the back of a door. It is great for small homes as it does not require any floor space. Storing up to 36 pairs, this shoe rack is great for your entire family. Its coated metal construction even has an anti-slip grip to ensure shoes stay exactly where they're supposed to.

On its own, this rack is great for an entryway, but when it's paired with other racks, it gets even better. If you buy multiples, the racks can be stacked to accommodate any closet space. It doesn't get better than that!

Pros:

Sturdy metal construction

Each shelf holds up to 30 pounds

Stackable with other racks

Multiple finishes available

Cons:

Assembly required, but it doesn't take long

This metal shoe rack has a bronze finish. The three shelves allow you to store up to three pairs of shoes comfortably. And the free space at the bottom is great for slippers. Each shelf supports up to 30-pounds, so you can safely store your steel-toed work boots. Position this rack in any closet or entryway.

If you have a lot of vertical space, this multi-tiered shoe rack will put it to good use.

Pros:

Holds up to 20 pairs

Durable metal frame with plastic connectors

Eight roomy tiers, ten-tier also available

Multiple finishes available

Cons:

Connectors can make the rack look a bit unfinished

Requires assembly, but it's pretty simple

This shoe rack features eight tiers, but it can also be divided to meet the needs of your room. It can store up to 20 pairs of shoes. This organizer is strategically designed with metal tubes that measure 0.63 inches in diameter, making the structure sturdy. It is excellent for small areas since it doesn't consume a large amount of floor space.

Shoe racks don't have to look utilitarian, and this one doesn't. Its sturdy and beautiful bamboo construction gives us boho vibes.

Pros:

Durable bamboo construction

Three-tiered design

Holds up to 12 pairs of shoes

Great for an entryway

Cons:

If you have a lot of shoes, this might not cut it

Made from sustainable bamboo, this shoe rack is aesthetically pleasing. With three tiers and a 12-pair capacity, it is both decorative and practical. The wood construction is moisture-resistant and easy to clean. Simply wipe away any dust, dirt, or debris with a damp cloth. This storage solution measures 13-by-30-by-20 inches.

The bottom line

Shoes can get unruly if there's no storage. That's why shoe racks come in handy and the Simple Houseware's model just might be the handiest. It'll easily hold up to 20 pairs and it looks good doing it. The rack is made from sturdy metal that's available in several fashionable finishes, including bronze. Each of the four shelves, though fabric, will hoist up your footwear without a problem—30 pounds to be exact. It's a hard one to pass up.

If all you're looking for is function, Whitmor's shoe rack is the model you need. It transforms any door into working storage space, keeping 36 pairs organized and ready to go. To acommodate that many shoes, the rack has to be sturdy, and this one is made out of the toughest metal to get the job done.

