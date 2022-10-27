Best shoe rack
Stilettos, combat boots, wingtips, sneakers, loafers—shoes come in many styles, and all can fall into disarray without the proper storage system. Shoe racks are that system. These tiered shelving units make footwear organized and presentable, with several shelves to arrange pairs. The right unit provides enough space to neatly arrange and even categorize work-appropriate formal shoes, down to the most laid-back slippers. This makes crafting the perfect ensemble easy. Get your pairs in line with our favorite shoe rack options.Staff pick
Simple Houseware 4-tier shoe rack storage organizer
Bronze-colored metal shoe shelf
This streamlined shoe rack looks great, and its metal construction is made to withstand all the footwear you can throw at it.
Pros:
- Sturdy metal construction
- Multiple finishes available
- Holds up to 20 pairs
- Four shelves, each supporting 30 pounds
Cons:
- Look might be a little industrial for some
- Structure is metal, but the shelves are fabric
This four-tiered shoe rack is a great addition to any home. Neatly accommodating 12 to 20 pairs of shoes, it is both convenient and practical. If four tiers are too tall for your space, you can modify the organizer into a two or three-tiered configuration. This bronze-colored metal shoe rack is made from durable steel and weighs 30 pounds.Closet organization
Whitmor over-the-door shoe rack
Hidden away behind the door
If you're short on space but have many shoes, this shoe rack transforms any door into storage space.
Pros:
- Converts unused space into storage space
- Sturdy metal construction
- Holds a lot of shoes
- Multiple colors and styles available
Cons:
- Not the prettiest, but it gets the job done
This shoe rack can be neatly stored on the back of a door. It is great for small homes as it does not require any floor space. Storing up to 36 pairs, this shoe rack is great for your entire family. Its coated metal construction even has an anti-slip grip to ensure shoes stay exactly where they're supposed to.Heavy-duty
Simple Houseware 3-tier stackable shoe rack storage shelf
Each shelf can hold up to 30 pounds
On its own, this rack is great for an entryway, but when it's paired with other racks, it gets even better. If you buy multiples, the racks can be stacked to accommodate any closet space. It doesn't get better than that!
Pros:
- Sturdy metal construction
- Each shelf holds up to 30 pounds
- Stackable with other racks
- Multiple finishes available
Cons:
- Assembly required, but it doesn't take long
This metal shoe rack has a bronze finish. The three shelves allow you to store up to three pairs of shoes comfortably. And the free space at the bottom is great for slippers. Each shelf supports up to 30-pounds, so you can safely store your steel-toed work boots. Position this rack in any closet or entryway.High rise
ERONE 8-tier shoe rack organizer
Designed with thick and sturdy metal tubes
If you have a lot of vertical space, this multi-tiered shoe rack will put it to good use.
Pros:
- Holds up to 20 pairs
- Durable metal frame with plastic connectors
- Eight roomy tiers, ten-tier also available
- Multiple finishes available
Cons:
- Connectors can make the rack look a bit unfinished
- Requires assembly, but it's pretty simple
This shoe rack features eight tiers, but it can also be divided to meet the needs of your room. It can store up to 20 pairs of shoes. This organizer is strategically designed with metal tubes that measure 0.63 inches in diameter, making the structure sturdy. It is excellent for small areas since it doesn't consume a large amount of floor space.Natural storage
Honey-Can-Do SHO-01599 bamboo 3-tier shoe shelf
This one is made from bamboo
Shoe racks don't have to look utilitarian, and this one doesn't. Its sturdy and beautiful bamboo construction gives us boho vibes.
Pros:
- Durable bamboo construction
- Three-tiered design
- Holds up to 12 pairs of shoes
- Great for an entryway
Cons:
- If you have a lot of shoes, this might not cut it
Made from sustainable bamboo, this shoe rack is aesthetically pleasing. With three tiers and a 12-pair capacity, it is both decorative and practical. The wood construction is moisture-resistant and easy to clean. Simply wipe away any dust, dirt, or debris with a damp cloth. This storage solution measures 13-by-30-by-20 inches.
The bottom line
Shoes can get unruly if there's no storage. That's why shoe racks come in handy and the Simple Houseware's model just might be the handiest. It'll easily hold up to 20 pairs and it looks good doing it. The rack is made from sturdy metal that's available in several fashionable finishes, including bronze. Each of the four shelves, though fabric, will hoist up your footwear without a problem—30 pounds to be exact. It's a hard one to pass up.
If all you're looking for is function, Whitmor's shoe rack is the model you need. It transforms any door into working storage space, keeping 36 pairs organized and ready to go. To acommodate that many shoes, the rack has to be sturdy, and this one is made out of the toughest metal to get the job done.
Why trust us?
At Real Homes, we recommend the best possible products to enhance your life. Expert curators of all things home, tech, and media, we handpick the best products based on quality and usefulness, seeking to positively impact your day-to-day from cart to doorstep. We take our responsibility seriously, testing products, reading reviews, and sourcing the opinions of other outlets to make recommendations that are worthy of your time and funds. We aim to deliver details on the products consumers are looking for, balancing objective information with subjective opinions to help consumers make the best choice for their homes and lifestyle.
