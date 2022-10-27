IDW to publish Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves graphic novel prequel to the film

Before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is released in theaters next year, IDW Publishing will release a prequel graphic novel. The publisher has announced Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - The Feast of the Moon, which seemingly takes its name from an in-game festival that Dungeon Masters and players can choose to incorporate into their campaigns.

The Feast of the Moon will be a 96-page graphic novel written by Jeremy Lambert and Ellen Boener and drawn by Eduardo Ferigato and Guillermo Sanna. The story will follow Edgin the bard (played by Chris Pine in the movie) and his band of thieves as they attempt to save a town from the Bandit King, who's been violently exploiting the town's resources for years.

"I can't begin to describe how fun it was to open up my notebook filled with scribbles for old D&D campaigns and start a new chapter for a different kind of story," Lambert says in the announcement. "What I love about these characters is that they aren't the brave, gallant, all-powerful warriors that will forever win the day—they're regular people, just like you or me. They're emotionally messy, and they are completely in over their heads."

Ferigato adds, "I've always been a huge fantasy fan. Dragons, dwarves, elves, and barbarians are all among my favorite things to draw. I think of my style as very cinematic, so I'm really excited for the film and eager to see how it's going to turn out. I hope the fans will have as much fun reading the finished comic as I've had drawing these pages!"

(Image credit: IDW Publishing)

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will follow Edgin and his friends on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic. The Feast of the Moon will introduce at least some of these characters - Edgin and Forge Fitzwilliam (played by Hugh Grant) included - and give readers a taste of what they can expect from the movie.

"Creating a comic set in the world of this exciting new film means we get to enjoy the fun of bringing together all the elements that make D&D so versatile and well-suited to different mediums," says IDW editor Jonathan Manning. "Not only did we get to build and expand on the personal histories of these exciting new characters, but we also got to explore so many of the elements we love the most about the game of D&D - its class systems, its creatures, and its mechanics. Feast of the Moon is the perfect introduction for anyone looking to get into the world of D&D for the first time, as well as for longtime fans. Play the game, watch the movie, read the comic!"

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - The Feast of the Moon will be available in February 2023, shortly before Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves hits theaters on March 3, 2023.

