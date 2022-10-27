ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

A Ryan
4d ago

Anyone that comes up with unfavorable fir Kemp at this point in the Georgia economy is completely biased and only wants free issue government assistance to support their socialist agenda. Major company investments, a serious decrease in unemployment, a very robust economy, a huge surplus, a very valiant effort to fix voter suppression ( that really only exists on liberal stations) , and major investments on repairing GA infrastructures. And there are people unhappy about all this?

Joseph Trocino
4d ago

an easy and deserved win for Governor Kemp. No so easy but a win for Hershel Walker as well.

Mike Townsend
4d ago

Kemp has been best Governor for Georgia since Zell Miller

Related
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
GEORGIA STATE
wuga.org

115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend

Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
GEORGIA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control

ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
GEORGIA STATE
wabe.org

Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani

A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two assistant U.S. attorneys have been named to handle election-related complaints about the midterms on Nov. 8. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the election officers for the Southern District of Georgia. As such, they’ll oversee...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat. That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October. Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard. Howard, the...
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
GEORGIA STATE
WRDW-TV

Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
GEORGIA STATE

