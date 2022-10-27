Read full article on original website
A Ryan
4d ago
Anyone that comes up with unfavorable fir Kemp at this point in the Georgia economy is completely biased and only wants free issue government assistance to support their socialist agenda. Major company investments, a serious decrease in unemployment, a very robust economy, a huge surplus, a very valiant effort to fix voter suppression ( that really only exists on liberal stations) , and major investments on repairing GA infrastructures. And there are people unhappy about all this?
12
Joseph Trocino
4d ago
an easy and deserved win for Governor Kemp. No so easy but a win for Hershel Walker as well.
14
Mike Townsend
4d ago
Kemp has been best Governor for Georgia since Zell Miller
13
Related
AOL Corp
Georgia pastor slams GOP nominee Herschel Walker in fiery sermon: 'We don't need a walker'
An Atlanta-area pastor and social justice advocate delivered a fiery sermon Sunday, calling for action from Georgians while critiquing Donald Trump-backed Herschel Walker, the GOP nominee for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia. “Y’all ain’t ready for me today,” Jamal Bryant warned the congregation at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church,...
Kemp, Abrams face off for final time before election for Georgia Governor
ATLANTA — This one-hour live debate took place on October 30th. The invited candidates included current Georgia Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Georgia House Representative Stacey Abrams (D). In opening statements, both candidates made emphasis on the state of the economy. “We have the lowest unemployment rate in...
wabe.org
With the midterms looming, young Georgia voters weigh a tense political moment
Young voters ages 18 to 29 make up 17% of Georgia’s electorate. They’ve also participated in recent elections at higher rates than young voters nationwide, so they could play an important role in determining the outcome of this year’s midterms. Some of the nation’s biggest challenges, like...
Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes
ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
wuga.org
115,000 Georgia voters turn out for early voting over the weekend
Nearly 116,000 voters cast ballots in Georgia Saturday and Sunday, and those numbers pressed early voting in Georgia past the million and a half mark, according to data from the Georgia Secretary of State's office. Early voting has been setting records daily since it began two weeks ago, surging well...
All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control
ALBANY, Ga. — Shayla Jackson knocks three times before slipping a card with voting information under the blue-painted doors of apartments at Wild Pines, a complex tucked behind Albany State University. As a canvasser for the nonpartisan New Georgia Project, a group dedicated to registering Black, brown and young voters and getting them to the polls, […] The post All eyes again on the Peach State: Georgia voters asked to decide U.S. Senate control appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
On the Georgia Trail: Politicians mourn Vince Dooley
The late Vince Dooley was a legendary football coach and University of Georgia athletic director. His legacy was also in...
Officials say Ga. voter turnout could be the difference between winning and losing races
ATLANTA — One in five eligible Georgians have already hit the polls and cast their ballots. While the state of Georgia is seeing record-breaking early voter turnout, Republicans and Democrats alike are still trying to rally their supporters and get them to vote. Georgia is a major swing state,...
wabe.org
Judge won't dismiss Georgia election workers' suit against Giuliani
A federal judge on Monday declined to dismiss a defamation lawsuit filed against former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani by two women who served as election workers in Georgia in November 2020. In the lawsuit filed last December, Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss accused Giuliani of defaming them...
WRDW-TV
Federal prosecutors to handle Election Day complaints in region
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two assistant U.S. attorneys have been named to handle election-related complaints about the midterms on Nov. 8. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the election officers for the Southern District of Georgia. As such, they’ll oversee...
Georgia man sues over false ballot fraud claim in film
A Georgia man and his family “have faced threats of violence and live in fear” since the movie “2000 Mules” falsely accused him of ballot fraud during the 2020 election, according to a federal lawsuit.
WMAZ
Older Georgia voters outpacing younger voters by a large margin, early voting data shows
ATLANTA — Vote and vote early -- that is the message younger voters are trying to get out to their communities, but older Georgians are acting on it at a much greater pace, early data shows. Friday marks National Vote Early Day and several metro Atlanta colleges and universities...
WRDW-TV
Karlton Howard announces run for Ga. House District 129
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There’s a name in the hat for Georgia’s District 129 seat. That seat is currently vacant after representative Wayne Howard passed away in October. Karlton Howard made the official announcement at noon Monday at the W.C. Ervin Towners on Laney Walker Boulevard. Howard, the...
WRDW-TV
Georgia Department of Human Services introduces low-income heating program
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Medically homebound Georgia residents or those aged 65 and older might find it a little easier to stay warm this winter. The Georgia Department of Human Services is introducing the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), a federally funded program that will help alleviate eligible Georgians’ heating bills “through payments to home energy suppliers.”
allongeorgia.com
Dept of Justice: Election Officers named for Southern District of Georgia’s effort to ensure voting integrity
Two Assistant U.S. Attorneys have been named to lead the efforts in the Southern District of Georgia in connection with the U.S. Department of Justice’s nationwide 2022 Election Day Program. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Channell V. Singh and Jeremiah L. Johnson have been appointed to serve as the District Election...
WRDW-TV
Special election to be held for late lawmaker’s seat
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A special primary election will be held Dec. 20 to fill a vacancy left by the death of Rep. Henry “Wayne” Howard. A runoff, if needed, will be held Jan. 17 for the set representing Georgia House District 129. Qualifying is only open to...
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Anticipate October 2022 Payments
Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients in Georgia get their benefits paid on the same schedule every month, including in October 2022. Payments are distributed beginning on the...
Albany Herald
SHIRLEY MILLER SHERROD: More than condolences, my late husband needs you to vote
I lost my husband of 56 years two weeks ago. And while I am appreciative of the countless condolences received, the best way to pay tribute is to make it to the polls this election. Sherrod — as I called him — came to southwest Georgia for that very reason...
