Amarillo High stops playoff-bound Abilene High
AMARILLO − J.Q. Ervin ran for a pair of third-quarter touchdown as Amarillo High rallied to beat Abilene High 17-10 in a District 2-5A Division I game Friday at Dick Bivins Stadium. It was a must-win game for Amarillo High (4-5 overall, 2-3 district), keeping the Sandies' playoff hopes alive. Abilene High (4-6, 3-3)...
WacoTrib.com
PHOTOS — High school football Week 10 around Waco, Central Texas
PHOTOS: Take a look at high school football scenes from around the Waco and Centex area on Oct. 28, 2022. #txhsfb #TribFridayNight.
KBTX.com
Madsionville loses big at home to Waco Connolly 61-14
MADISONVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Madisonville is looking for its third win in district play as they host Waco Connally. The Cadets would dominate the Mustangs for most of the game but some key plays from Phillip Green Jr. and Tristan Whaley. Connolly Kiefer Sibley would do damage on the ground...
Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh: Follow along with his weekly news conference
The chase for another College Football Playoff berth becomes a bit more real this week as the committee will release its first preliminary rankings on Tuesday night. But before then, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh will host his weekly news conference, fresh off a 29-7 dismantling of rival Michigan State ... and a tunnel brawl that followed, leading to the suspension of four Spartans. ...
