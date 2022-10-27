Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
pct.edu
College co-hosting Red Cross blood drive Nov. 9-10
Members of the Penn College community are encouraged to contribute life-saving blood during this month’s collection for the American Red Cross. Online appointments are available for the visit, scheduled from noon-6 p.m. Nov. 9-10 in Penn’s Inn (Bush Campus Center, second floor). Successful donors will receive a T-shirt and a $10 e-gift card from among a variety of merchants. “The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community,” the Red Cross notes. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds, and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.
wkok.com
Cookin’ Men (and Women) Raises Record Breaking Funds
MIFFLINBURG – It was the best Cookin’ Men event yet. Evangelical Community Hospital announced Monday the annual event raised a record $63,000 for the Thyra M. Humphreys Center for Breast Health. They say those funds will go toward providing financial assistance to women in our area who are un-or-under-insured and need breast health screenings.
pct.edu
Faculty keynoter to honor ‘Women of Excellence’ at YWCA event
Jennifer R. Wahl, a social sciences instructor at Pennsylvania College of Technology, will be the keynote speaker at Thursday’s 14th annual “Women of Excellence Celebration” sponsored by YWCA Northcentral PA. In a change of format over previous years, the event – scheduled from 6-9 p.m. at Farrington...
WNEP-TV 16
Tenants, business owners assess damage from Tamaqua fire
A fire in Schuylkill County ruined several businesses and forced more than a dozen people from their homes. Newswatch16's Claire Alfree shows us the aftermath.
therecord-online.com
Chestnut Grove Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex site in temporary delay mode
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Chestnut Grove Recreation Authority plans to use Clinton County’s new planner/engineer to further along its Robbie Gould Youth Sports Complex, a massive undertaking between the Lock Haven By-pass and Bald Eagle Creek in Castanea Township. Authority chairman Marci Orndorf discussed the agency’s plans...
Homes, businesses damaged, families displaced by Pa. fire
A fire in Schuylkill County over the weekend has left a total of six buildings damaged and over a dozen people without their homes. WNEP reports that the fire started on Saturday and spread to several building on West Broad Street in Tamaqua. Fire crews from Schuylkill and Carbon counties responded to the fire, which took hours to contain.
pct.edu
Penn College men third in UE cross-country race
The Pennsylvania College of Technology men’s cross-country team opened the United East Conference championship season with a third-place finish over the weekend, while the fall seasons ended for the men’s soccer and women’s volleyball squads. FLASHBACK. Cross-country. Freshman Mitchell Campbell, of Riegelsville, placed third individually in 28:37...
WNEP-TV 16
The Unsolved: Cindy Song vanishes from State College
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — October 31, 2022, marks 21 years since a Penn State student vanished, a case that remains unsolved in Centre County. Thousands of students from all over the world find their home for four years on the campus of Penn State University Park in State College.
Major construction projects continue into fall
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week: Lycoming County updates Lane restrictions begin Wednesday, Nov. 2 on Route 654 (Euclid Avenue) in Duboistown for a gas main replacement. Hinkels and McCoy, a contractor for UGI, will begin a gas main replacement project on Euclid Avenue between...
therecord-online.com
Concern raised over conditions at Renovo Dollar General Store
RENOVO, PA – There has been no comment so far from Dollar General corporate headquarters relative to concerns raised on Thursday about conditions in its Renovo store located at 13635 Renovo Road in the west end of the borough. Borough council member Pattie Rauch posted her concerns as a...
Fire crews respond to smoke detection in Wellsboro High School
Reprinted with permission from First News NowWellsboro, Pa. — Wellsboro fire crews and Wellsboro Police responded to the Wellsboro High School Monday morning after smoke triggered an automatic fire alarm.The cause of the smoke was said to have been operating equipment used in the janitor's closet.Responders arrived around 10:55 a.m. to the location at 225 Nichols. Upon arrival, students were being evacuated from the building. An engine and ladder truck was requested to the scene as light smoke was visible near a loading dock at...
Columbia County store sells $150,000 lottery ticket
Orangeville, Pa. — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, Oct. 29 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball 23 to win $150,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was three. Quick Shop, 3 Fowlersville Road, Orangeville, earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket. Winners are not known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes. More than 223,800 other PA Lottery Powerball tickets won prizes of various amounts in the drawing, including more than 43,600 tickets purchased with Power Play and more than 16,500 tickets purchased with Double Play. Players should check every ticket, every time. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1 billion, or $497.3 million cash, for tonight's drawing.
therecord-online.com
Renovo Energy Center project gets 18-month state expiration date extension
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – A state Department of Environmental Protection permit approval for the proposed Renovo Energy Center project had been due to expire on Friday of this week, but the state agency on Thursday approved an 18-month permit extension until April 27, 2024. The DEP permit for the billion-dollar...
Explosives found, defused in Centre County neighborhood
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — First responders were quick to action when it was reported that possible dynamite was found in a borehole by a contractor in Centre County. On Tuesday, Oct. 25, volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were alerted for what they said was an “unusual” call. A contractor was reportedly in the […]
Explosive found in forgotten hole in Pa. neighborhood
First responders were called to a township in Centre County when contractors stumbled across dynamite that may have been left for over 40 years. WTAJ reported that volunteers with the Alpha Fire Company were called on Oct. 25 to a site on Majestic View Drive in Benner Township where a contractor was replacing an electric conduit.
2 dead in central Pa. fire; survivor extricated from home via roof: officials
SUNBURY – Two people were killed in a three-alarm blaze Saturday in the city. Sunbury Police Chief Brad Hare confirmed two individuals were suspected to have died as a result of the fire. Northumberland County Coroner Jim Kelley and a state police fire marshal were on the scene. The fire marshal is investigating the fire. Police said they will not release any further information at this time.
Penn State student Cindy Song vanished 21 years ago in an enduring Halloween mystery
STATE COLLEGE — Cindy Song just keeps fading away. In the 21 years since the Penn State junior vanished without a trace following a Halloween costume party in downtown State College, nearly everyone touched by the case has moved on.
Powerball Ticket worth $150K sold in Columbia County
ORANGEVILLE, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Columbia County sold a Powerball® with Power Play® ticket worth $150,000 for the Saturday, drawing. According to Pennsylvania Lottery, Quick Shop, on Fowlersville Road, Orangeville sold a ticket that matched four of the five white balls drawn, 19-31-40-46-57, and the red Powerball® 23 to win […]
SPCA Pets of the week: Berry and Cherry
NorthcentralPa.com and the Lycoming County SPCA have partnered to bring you the Pet of the Week, featuring shelter animals in need of a forever home. Think adoption, think SPCA. Cats' Name: Berry and Cherry In honor of our dessert fundraiser, Sweet Temptations, we are featuring Berry and Cherry. Berry and Cherry are a sweet combination. The cats are bonded, three-year-old sisters. ...
Man pretending to be firefighter notified family of fatalities in Pa. house fire: report
A Pa. man pretending to be a firefighter informed a family of two fatalities as fire overtook their Northumberland County home over the weekend, according to reports. 39-year-old Michael Stahl, of Sunbury, is charged with felony risking catastrophe and theft, and misdemeanor impersonating a public servant, according to online court dockets.
Comments / 1