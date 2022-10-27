Skinny's Off Track Bar opened in East Austin on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Skinny's OTB) A new '70s-themed sports bar made its way to East 12th Street on Oct. 14. Skinny’s Off Track Bar aims to bring its guests back 50 years with wood-paneled walls, antique furniture and retro cocktails such as the Orange Cooler made with orange soda. It offers an extensive beer and whiskey list and has TVs throughout the bar showing national sporting events. The space also has a house food trailer, Skinny’s Off Track Bites, serving up Italian beef sandwiches, potato cones and mini corn dogs. The bar—owned by the same team behind Higher Ground—will also host game day parties, World Series festivities and an annual Derby Day Social. Skinny’s Off Track Bar is located at 1806 E. 12th St., Austin. 512-363-5558. www.skinnysotb.com.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO