Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos
Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1
Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
New '70s-themed sports bar opens in East Austin
Skinny's Off Track Bar opened in East Austin on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Skinny's OTB) A new '70s-themed sports bar made its way to East 12th Street on Oct. 14. Skinny’s Off Track Bar aims to bring its guests back 50 years with wood-paneled walls, antique furniture and retro cocktails such as the Orange Cooler made with orange soda. It offers an extensive beer and whiskey list and has TVs throughout the bar showing national sporting events. The space also has a house food trailer, Skinny’s Off Track Bites, serving up Italian beef sandwiches, potato cones and mini corn dogs. The bar—owned by the same team behind Higher Ground—will also host game day parties, World Series festivities and an annual Derby Day Social. Skinny’s Off Track Bar is located at 1806 E. 12th St., Austin. 512-363-5558. www.skinnysotb.com.
New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location
A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
Pinballz Lake Creek arcade to host Halloween, anniversary events in Northwest Austin
Pinballz, a local arcade with games, virtual reality, laser tag, go karts, bars and a restaurant, is located on Lake Creek Parkway in the same parking lot as the Lake Creek Festival shopping mall in Northwest Austin. (Courtesy Pinballz) Pinballz Lake Creek, a local arcade and entertainment business with opportunities...
Pops Sodas & Sweets to host grand opening Oct. 29 in Georgetown
Pops Soda & Sweets will host its grand opening Oct. 29. (Courtesy Pops Soda & Sweets) Pops Soda & Sweets will have its official grand opening outside the Target at Wolf Ranch Town Center, 1021 W. University Ave., Ste. B3, Georgetown, on Oct. 29. The food truck serves dirty sodas—sodas...
Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November
Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated
Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
American Technology Network opens second Texas retail location in Austin
American Technology Network Corporation opened its second Texas retail location at Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. (Courtesy ATN Corp.) American Technology Network Corporation opened their second Texas retail location at 2901 S. Capital of Texas Hwy., Austin, in the Barton Creek Square Mall on Oct. 10. ATN Corp....
Crumbl Cookies planning first Round Rock location
A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35 Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not yet been set, a company representative confirmed. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) A Crumbl Cookies location is coming to 3021 S. I-35, Ste. 140, Round Rock, although an opening date has not...
Google Fiber to expand to Round Rock following council approval
Google Fiber gained clearance to begin working to expand its network north of Austin following approval of a nonexclusive license agreement with the city of Round Rock on Oct. 27. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) Google Fiber gained clearance to begin working to expand its network north of Austin following approval...
Los Verdes to host Austin FC Semi-finals watch party at Hopsquad Brewing Co.
Los Verdes plans to host an Austin FC watch party at Hopesquad Brewing Co. on Kramer Lane on Oct. 30, Austin FC plays against Los Angeles FC in a semi-final match. (Courtesy Zach Lyons/Los Verdes) Los Verdes, an all-inclusive non-profit supporters group for Austin FC run by its members, plans...
Austin officials set new eviction, organizing protections for city renters
City Council reviewed several code updates related to city renters and landlords in October. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Austin leaders voted to establish new protections for renters aimed at staving off evictions and displacement, and allowing apartment complex residents to organize with their fellow tenants Oct. 27. The rewrites to portions...
New management firm opens in West Lake Hills
Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
Local restaurants in Northwest Austin facing challenges amid inflation
On any given day, The Boat General Manager Heather Smith will bus tables, do payroll and fill in as needed in addition to her usual duties due to staffing shortages. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Dream Bakery and Cranky Granny’s Sweet Rolls closed this summer, owners cited the COVID-19 pandemic, the...
Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents
Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
Work to begin on Phase 1 of Hutto High School modernization
The Hutto High School modernization project was approved as part of a $194.4 million bond in 2019. (Courtesy Hutto ISD) Construction will soon begin on the first of two phases in a project renovating and modernizing Hutto High School. At an Oct. 27 board meeting, HISD trustees approved a $2.72...
QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road
QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
ROUNDUP: 3 Austin film festivals to check out this fall
The Austin Jewish Film Festival will take place this fall. (Courtesy Austin Jewish Film Festival) Austin is known for being a hub of diversity and culture, and the next few weeks will show just that when three film festivals—the Austin Film Festival, the Austin Polish Film Festival and the Austin Jewish Film Festival—begin their annual showcases. Prices and dates vary between each festival. Check out what is in store for Austinites below.
Hobby Lobby to open Pflugerville store
A new location of Hobby Lobby is set to open in Pflugerville in 2024. (Courtesy Hobby Lobby) Construction will begin in early 2023 on a Hobby Lobby located just south of The Home Depot in Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville. A representative said the new store will open sometime in 2024. Hobby Lobby offers a selection of goods, such as craft supplies, furniture and home decor. www.hobbylobby.com.
