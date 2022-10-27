ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Seafood restaurant Garbo's serves fresh Maine lobster rolls, twist on Texas tacos

Owner Heidi Garbo (left) gives credit to her sisters Hannah (right) and Samantha for helping her run Garbo’s seafood restaurant. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) When Heidi Garbo moved to Austin for her husband’s work in 2013, she had experience running her own seafood truck in Key West and a lifelong association with the lobster industry in Connecticut through her dad’s lobster business.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New Flower Child restaurant opening in West Lake Hills Nov. 1

Flower Child will open its third Austin location in West Lake Hills Nov. 1. (Courtesy Flower Child) Flower Child, a healthy fast-casual restaurant, will open its doors Nov. 1 at 3300 Bee Caves Road, Ste.150, West Lake Hills. This eatery will be Flower Child’s third location in Austin. Flower Child has different dietary options, including vegetarian, vegan, keto and paleo. The eatery is known for various salads, bowls and wraps.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New '70s-themed sports bar opens in East Austin

Skinny's Off Track Bar opened in East Austin on Oct. 14. (Courtesy Skinny's OTB) A new '70s-themed sports bar made its way to East 12th Street on Oct. 14. Skinny’s Off Track Bar aims to bring its guests back 50 years with wood-paneled walls, antique furniture and retro cocktails such as the Orange Cooler made with orange soda. It offers an extensive beer and whiskey list and has TVs throughout the bar showing national sporting events. The space also has a house food trailer, Skinny’s Off Track Bites, serving up Italian beef sandwiches, potato cones and mini corn dogs. The bar—owned by the same team behind Higher Ground—will also host game day parties, World Series festivities and an annual Derby Day Social. Skinny’s Off Track Bar is located at 1806 E. 12th St., Austin. 512-363-5558. www.skinnysotb.com.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

New cafe open in Spider House Cafe location

A new cafe is opening in the former Spider House Cafe spot. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new bar and cafe opened Oct. 26 in the former Spider House Cafe location. The new concept, Tweedy's, aims to maintain the character of the Spider House Cafe, said Michel Issa, who owns the 2908 Fruth St., Austin, property with Jimmy Nassour.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Sugar Daddy's closes in Round Rock, will reopen as Legends in November

Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Sugar Daddy's, a bar locally owned by Martin Salyer, closed Oct. 11 for a rebrand. The bar and lounge is set to reopen with a target date of Nov. 21, under the name Legends, and it will be oriented around the history of the murder of Deputy A.W. Grimes by Sam Bass and his gang, which happened inside the building. 512-520-4895 www.sugardaddysbar.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock's Liberty Barbecue, Brotherton's Black Iron Barbecue in Pflugerville no longer affiliated

Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brotherton’s Black Iron BBQ in Pflugerville and Liberty BBQ in Round Rock are no longer affiliated, John Brotherton said in October. Brotherton was previously a co-owner of the Round Rock restaurant but removed himself from ownership to focus on Brotherton’s in Pflugerville at 15608 Spring Hill Lane, Ste. 105. 512-547-4766 www.pftxbbq.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

New management firm opens in West Lake Hills

Victor Russo is the co-owner and co-founder of Gated Community Management, a property management firm that opened in West Lake Hills in mid-October. (Courtesy Victor Russo) Gated Community Management opened for business in mid-October at 2716 Barton Creek Blvd., Ste. 611, Austin. The company, owned by Victor Russo and Whitney McKain, is a management firm that provides property management services for property owner associations, homeowners associations and condominium owner associations.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village marks groundbreaking on 1,400-home expansion for formerly homeless residents

Mobile Loaves & Fishes and community leaders marked the groundbreaking of Community First! Village's expansion with a ceremonial tree planting. (Ben Thompson/Community Impact) Nonprofit Mobile Loaves & Fishes celebrated the groundbreaking of the 127-acre addition to its Community First! Village on Oct. 26, an expansion that will add an estimated 1,400 homes for the formerly homeless across the Austin area.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

QuikTrip to open new Pflugerville convenience store on Old Austin-Hutto Road

QuikTrip is a convenience store and gas station chain based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. (Courtesy QuikTrip) A third QuikTrip convenience store is on its way to Pflugerville, this time located at 1105 Old Austin-Hutto Road. QuikTrip representative Robert Costello said construction on the store should start next summer and take six to seven months to complete. The Tulsa-based convenience store chain sells food, beverages, gas and other items. www.quiktrip.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

ROUNDUP: 3 Austin film festivals to check out this fall

The Austin Jewish Film Festival will take place this fall. (Courtesy Austin Jewish Film Festival) Austin is known for being a hub of diversity and culture, and the next few weeks will show just that when three film festivals—the Austin Film Festival, the Austin Polish Film Festival and the Austin Jewish Film Festival—begin their annual showcases. Prices and dates vary between each festival. Check out what is in store for Austinites below.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hobby Lobby to open Pflugerville store

A new location of Hobby Lobby is set to open in Pflugerville in 2024. (Courtesy Hobby Lobby) Construction will begin in early 2023 on a Hobby Lobby located just south of The Home Depot in Stone Hill Town Center in Pflugerville. A representative said the new store will open sometime in 2024. Hobby Lobby offers a selection of goods, such as craft supplies, furniture and home decor. www.hobbylobby.com.
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy