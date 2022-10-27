ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

Russian Losses Fueled by New Units Untrained in 'Basic' Weaponry: Ukraine

By Zoe Strozewski
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

Russian forces in Ukraine are seeing "significant" manpower losses because of their lack of training with "basic" types of weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday.

In an operational update on Facebook, the General Staff detailed what it said were some of the issues facing Russia's troops in the Ukraine war. These included a lack of material and technical support for Russian units taking part in "hostilities" on Ukrainian territory. In the southern Kherson region, for example, there have been increases in theft and looting by Russian soldiers who don't have access to warm clothes, the update said.

It added that mobilized Russian troops who "arrived in the area to perform combat missions did not undergo appropriate training and lack practical skills in the use of basic types of weapons. This leads to significant losses of enemy manpower."

Newsweek was not able to independently verify Ukraine's report and reached out to Russia's Defense Ministry for confirmation and comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jHbvT_0ipCNA9100
A mural depicting three armed Russian servicemen standing in a field is shown on a wall in Moscow on October 12, 2022. Russian forces in Ukraine are seeing “significant” manpower losses because of their lack of training with “basic” types of weapons, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said Thursday. Natalia Kolesnikova/AFP via Getty Images

If true, the losses due to insufficient training could further degrade Russian President Vladimir Putin's manpower. The latest estimate from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said that more than 69,000 Russian troops have been killed since the war began on February 24. Similarly, a U.S. Defense Department release in late August said that U.S. officials believe Russia had lost between 60,000 and 80,000 soldiers.

Putin launched a partial mobilization last month that he said would bolster his troops in Ukraine with up to 300,000 additional soldiers, and Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov announced Thursday that Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russians in about one and a half or two weeks.

But the new operational update underscored reported issues that have plagued Putin's draft, such as insufficient training, a lack of supplies and an assessment from a U.S. think tank that the mobilization might not be able to generate quality soldiers.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged Wednesday that Russia lacks enough supplies for its drafted soldiers but said that a newly formed council created by Putin was working to resolve the issues.

"Vigorous measures taken to rectify the situation are already yielding the first positive results," he said.

The Ukraine staff wrote in the Facebook post that Russia pulled military equipment out of storage and sent it to Ukraine to replenish losses but its condition was "unsatisfactory."

"According to preliminary information, a significant part of the weapons and military equipment that the occupiers sent to the Donetsk and Novopavliv directions are of limited or completely unsuitable for combat use," the update said. "In particular, we are talking about T-62 tanks removed from long-term storage."

Anton Gerashchenko, adviser to Ukraine's minister of internal affairs, shared a clip on Twitter last month that appeared to show multiple 50-year-old T-62 tanks lined up on railway tracks in Russia.

Donetsk is the name of a city and region in eastern Ukraine. The General Staff's mention of Novopavliv appears to refer to the village of Novopavlivs'ke in the southern Mykolaiv region.

Comments / 10

ch
2d ago

Russians consider their own soldiers as worthless cannon fodder. If Russians had any self worth they would have disposed putin by now, but socialism allows for no self worth.

Reply(1)
6
Laran
2d ago

Cannon fodder being sent to trenches without a basic skill set. Many never fired any weapon let alone junk ww2 trash supplied. Cannon fodder for artillery. Putin has zero respect for Russian lives nor of civilians in Ukraine. Ukrainians will demolish these draftees and conscripts, rightfully so. Many body bags will be returning to Russia. They had no business invading a neighboring nation.

Reply
6
Joe
3d ago

Haha they'll be making helmets and body armor out of scrap metal and riding into battle in go karts before long.

Reply(1)
5
Related
Newsweek

Ukraine Close to Controlling Crimea as Russia's Southern Front Collapses

Breakthroughs by Kyiv's forces against Russian troops in the south of Ukraine, near a key point that supplies water for Crimea, have put at risk Moscow's control of the peninsula it annexed in 2014. The military blog, Military Land.net tweeted this week that Ukrainian forces were continuing to push south...
TheDailyBeast

‘Just a Shit Show’: Putin’s Troops Gearing Up for Ukraine Are Gunned Down on Russian Soil Instead

Russian defense officials have been forced to confirm yet another fiasco after several volunteer fighters were mowed down at a training facility in Belgorod on Saturday. The shooting, which reportedly took place at a military training ground in Soloti, left at least 11 troops who were preparing to join the war against Ukraine dead, according to Russia’s Defense Ministry. At least 15 others were wounded.
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Ukraine Warns Russia Getting Major Reinforcement on Front Lines

Ukraine expects to see the "main activity" of mobilized Russian soldiers in the ongoing war in about one and a half or two weeks, according to Ukrainian Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov. Hromov said during an online briefing Thursday that the Russian conscripts included in this "main activity" will probably work...
Newsweek

Ukraine Shoots Down Four Russian Helicopters in 18 Minutes—Air Force

Ukrainian Air Force officials claimed on social media that Ukraine managed to shoot down four Russian attack helicopters in quick succession on Wednesday. Ukraine's Air Force said on Telegram that its anti-aircraft missile units destroyed the aircraft, which were probably Ka-52s, within 18 minutes, between 8:40 a.m. and 8:58 a.m. local time and added the aircraft were likely "providing fire support to the ground occupation troops in the southern direction."
Newsweek

Ukraine Says Abandoned Russian Tanks Have More Than Doubled Their Firepower

Ukraine says tanks and equipment abandoned by Russian troops during counteroffensives conducted by Kyiv have more than doubled their firepower. The press service of the National Guard of Ukraine said on Friday that ammunition, tanks and equipment left behind by Russian forces are helping Ukrainian troops to effectively carry out a counteroffensive in the southern Kherson region.
Business Insider

Russia's attack on Ukraine shows that the US and Europe have to relearn how to fight an industrial war

As the USSR entered into its final spiral of terminal decline, Europeans were introduced to what seemed to be a radically new form of warfare broadcast live on CNN. In the spring of 1991, the US, fighting alongside its allies in the first Gulf War, revealed what many analysts declared was a revolution in modern warfare with its targeted strikes by precision-guided munitions that forced a devastated Iraqi military to retreat from Kuwait.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
TheDailyBeast

Powerful American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia

A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
CONNECTICUT STATE
nationalinterest.org

Israel Strikes Key Iranian Drone Factory in Syria

The facility had been part of a wider smuggling operation intended to move missile components from Iran into Lebanon. The Israeli Air Force conducted a missile strike against a Syrian airport on Friday night, destroying a facility used by the Hezbollah militant group to assemble drones, according to the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
116K+
Post
1016M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy