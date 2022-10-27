ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2d ago

Disagree!!!! Nothing can be further from the truth!!! It’s worse than Chicago!!!!! Even before George Floyd. It’s becoming little Mogadishu!!! Ilhan Omar now has our government’s money going to Mogadishu, and all they are doing with the money over there is buying up all the weapons. She needs to be removed from office, she is just like the 50 Somalis that stole 250 million dollars from our government and sent it home to their country. Minneapolis is little Mogadishu and the crime from them is outrageous. Don’t move to Minneapolis Minnesota, it’s the worst place to live in th United States!!!

Fun 104.3

Best Places in Minnesota to Buy Chocolate

Today is National Chocolate Day and as someone who literally lives for chocolate, I wanted to share about the best places to buy chocolate in Minnesota! This includes stores in Minnesota that make their own chocolate, and best places for the most delicious chocolate treats, which are in no particular order.
MINNESOTA STATE
KARE 11

KARE in the Air: Minnesota Renaissance Festival grounds

SHAKOPEE, Minn. — When the Minnesota Renaissance Festival wraps up in early October, it turns into a ghost town...and it's not because the festivities have wound down. Each year, organizers give the festival grounds a spooky makeover as part of their annual Phantom's Feast. Our next installment of KARE in the Air gives us a look at the grounds in Shakopee, Minnesota.
SHAKOPEE, MN
theevreport.com

Polestar Cars Arrives in the Twin Cities with a Minneapolis Retail Space

Polestar, the Swedish electric performance car brand, has opened a new retail location in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Serving the greater Twin Cities metropolitan area, this new Polestar Space will give local customers the opportunity to experience Polestar’s unique retail environment and explore the brand’s lineup. Polestar Minneapolis is located at 1615 West End Blvd., St Louis Park, MN 55416.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Here's when daylight saving time ends in Minnesota

(FOX 9) - With a bill to make daylight savings time permanent stalled in Congress, the practice of changing our clocks every year, twice a year, to "spring forward" or "fall back" is unlikely to end anytime soon. Daylight savings time (DST) will end at 2 a.m. on Sunday, Nov....
MINNESOTA STATE
Sasquatch 107.7

Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Bring Me The News

Costco to open its 10th Twin Cities store

Warehouse retail giant Costco is set to open its 10th Twin Cities store – and its 13th statewide – next fall. It was confirmed Friday that Costco is pushing ahead with plans to open a store off of Hwy. 41 and Oakridge Drive in Chaska, close to Hazeltine Golf Club.
CHASKA, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at HyVee Stores in Minnesota

A New Way of Shopping Is Now Available at Hy-Vee Stores in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin. I was at Hy-Vee the other day and noticed some brand new signs up that said "Scan & Go". I had no idea what it meant or how it worked so I asked one of the cashiers in Rochester, Minnesota about it as I was checking out the old-fashioned way but she said, "I don't know what that is.".
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Poverty in Minnesota: A call to action

The pandemic has caused significant hardships for families and individuals across the country. Over the past few years, thousands of Minnesotans were forced by pandemic-induced job loss or the death of a principal wage earner to seek assistance to feed their families, care for older family members or pay for child care. The pandemic forced many individuals to access federal assistance for the first time ever simply to make ends meet. For others, it drastically deepened their reliance on critical federal support. Community Action agencies and other social service providers across the state struggled to meet the high demand while dealing with sudden staff shortages, vaccine mandates, and the impact of the pandemic on their own families. While things have seemed to return to an uneasy normal, the resilience of the social safety net to respond to the next crisis has been stress-tested to the near breaking point.
MINNESOTA STATE
businessnorth.com

Broadband rolls farther into the Iron Range

A decade ago, when it came to high-speed connectivity in rural regions, Minnesota did not have the access it so desperately needed. “In 2010, internet connectivity in rural places was spotty and underutilized,” said Mary Magnuson, the Blandin Foundation’s grants program officer for rural placemaking. “Minnesota was ranked No. 23 in the U.S. for speed, and broadband was defined as 768 kilobits-per-second download and 200 Kbps upload – just enough to support slow video streaming.”
MINNESOTA STATE
Kickin Country 100.5

Best ‘Dish to Pass’ In South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa

When it comes to casseroles everybody has a favorite. Whether it is your go-to weekday hot dish that you make for your family or a favorite that a friend makes for you. Hot dishes, in my mind, are the perfect comfort food. Multiple ingredients joined into one tasty mish-mash of flavors that really work together. A big plateful of something hot & yummy on a fall or winter day. . .that truly is the ultimate comfort.
IOWA STATE
Kat Kountry 105

4 Shootings in Minneapolis Leave 1Dead and 6 Wounded

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Four shootings over a span of less than 12 hours in Minneapolis left one person dead and a half dozen other people wounded. The fatal shooting, which was the 72nd homicide in Minneapolis this year, was reported around 1130 Friday night at a residence in South Minneapolis. A news release from the Minneapolis Police Department indicates an altercation between two men "escalated into gunfire" and resulted in the death of one of the men.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
