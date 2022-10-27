Read full article on original website
Metro makes arrests in two separate homicides
Las Vegas Metro Police have made arrests in two separate murder cases from last week. One killing happened at a southwest valley home, the other behind an east-side convenience store.
White Settlement police make arrest in shooting of 14-year-old
A 17-year-old is locked up, charged in a White Settlement shooting in which a 14-year-old was wounded. The younger boy told police who the shooter was – and police started looking
