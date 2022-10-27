Read full article on original website
Related
Sylvester Stallone learned ‘hard lesson’ amid ‘tumultuous’ Jennifer Flavin split
Sylvester Stallone learned a “hard lesson” during his and Jennifer Flavin’s brief breakup. “Let’s just say that it was a very tumultuous time,” the actor told the Sunday Times over the weekend of his short-lived split, according to People. “There was a reawakening of what was more valuable than anything, which is my love for my family,” the “Rocky” star, 76, continued. “It takes precedence over my work, and that was a hard lesson to learn.” Stallone and Flavin, 54, called it quits in August, with the former model filing for divorce in Florida. Four days later, the Golden Globe winner made headlines for covering...
murphysmultiverse.com
BREAKING: Henry Cavill Departs ‘The Witcher’
In the wake of his return to the DC Universe as Superman, Henry Cavill has exited the Netflix streaming series The Witcher. According to an official release from Netflix, Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt of Rivia in Season 4. Cavill shared the news on Instagram. It’ll...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wicked’ in Final Talks with Jeff Goldblum to Play The Wizard
In the IP renaissance, we’re seeing many iconic franchises making a grand return. As such, almost every iconic film or TV series is seemingly returning with a new design and style. Even musicals aren’t safe, as it seems that Jon M. Chu‘s upcoming two-part Wicked adaptation is still busy casting. While Fiyero has already been cast with Jonathan Bailey set to star alongside Ariana Grande as Glinda, and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, they may have also found their Wizard.
murphysmultiverse.com
CONFIRMED: ‘Vision Quest’ in Development, May Feature Wanda Maximoff
It looks like it didn’t take too long to confirm the recent rumor of a Vision Quest titled spinoff of WandaVision. This marks the second continuation of that storyline besides Agatha: House of Harkness, which would later be renamed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos. Paul Bettany will, of course, lead the project and it’ll be another series on Disney+ with the writers’ room confirmed to open next week. Jac Schaeffer, the showrunner for WandaVision, is overseeing the project but it’s unclear if she’ll once again take on the role.
murphysmultiverse.com
Andy Serkis Won’t Return to Direct ‘Venom 3’ Writer Kelly Marcel to Take Over
Here’s a rather shocking surprise, it looks like Andy Serkis won’t be returning for the third installment of Sony’s Venom franchise. Instead, writer and producer of the first two entries, Kelly Marcel, is taking a jump into the director’s chair on Tom Hardy‘s third entry. She’ll also be producing the third entry while also having written the screenplay once again with some help from the series main star. Plot details remain under wraps and it’s unknown if anyone from the previous entries will also return.
murphysmultiverse.com
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photo Offers a New Look at Anthony Ramos’ Hood
Surprisingly, we’ve gotten quite a few set photos of the production of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series Ironheart. Continuing the story of Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was expected to be a straightforward coming-of-age story focused on the world of technology. Yet, the more we hear about the project, it seems more and more like it’ll explore the conflicts between tech and magic. One of the reasons was the reveal that Anthony Ramos will take on the role of The Hood in the film.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘WandaVision’ Scribe Joins Writer’s Room of ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’
According to her Writer’s Guild profile, WandaVision staff writer Megan McDonnell is among the team of writers working on the upcoming Disney Plus streaming series Agatha: Coven of Chaos. McDonnell joins fellow WandaVision writers Peter Cameron, Laura Donney and Cameron Squires in the writer’s room with creator and executive Jac Schaeffer, who also worked on WandaVision, overseeing the project.
murphysmultiverse.com
Latest ‘Ironheart’ Set Photos Offer First Look at Lyric Ross’ Natalie Washington
We have gotten quite a few set photos from Ironheart throughout its production. that teases a different kind of series than what some might expect from a tech-based hero. While there are still quite a few details we don’t know about, the story direction seems to be mixing magic into Riri William’s everyday struggle as a heroine.
murphysmultiverse.com
Daniel Bruhl Teases the Return of Zemo
When Marvel Studios introduced the roster of characters set to appear in their 2024 Thunderbolts film, fans were immediately stunned by the absence of Baron Zemo from the team. In the Marvel Comics, the first iteration of characters to take on the mantle of Thunderbolts (like every Marvel Comics team, the roster has changed many times over the years) were led by Zemo under the guise of a hero known as Citizen V. With Zemo nowhere to be found among the members of this MCU-based team, fans began to wonder if Marvel Studios was simply withholding him from the public reveal to serve as a surprise later. After all, following the events of The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, there’s no readily recognizable reason that fans shouldn’t expect Zemo to return to the MCU.
murphysmultiverse.com
The Sunday Paper — October 30, 2022
Welcome to the first edition of the Murphy’s Multiverse Sunday Paper, where the biggest news of the past week is brought to you all in one place. Sit back, relax, and catch up before you have to deal with whatever the upcoming week has to offer. This past week had some pretty big news across the board, so let’s break it down by subject.
murphysmultiverse.com
RUMOR: ‘Agatha: Coven of Chaos’ Will Adapt a Major Scarlet Witch Comic Event
Amid word that Paul Bettany is set to return as White Vision, who was last seen in WandaVision, in a Disney Plus streaming series currently being called Vision Quest comes an interesting rumor about another WandaVision spinoff. According to a sensationalist YouTube pundit, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, which is reportedly headed into production this November, may adapt the nine-issue Marvel Comics’ event series Young Avengers: The Children’s Crusade.
murphysmultiverse.com
THEORY: ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ is James Gunn’s Drax/Mantis Spin-Off
In 2020, before the onslaught of Marvel Studios’ fourth Phase truly began, the idea of minor side characters getting their own spin-offs was still a little absurd. Major supporting players had already been confirmed for semi-solo projects on Disney+ – mostly paired with related names – in the form of series like WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but there had yet to be any announcements for shows like Agatha: Coven of Chaos that would indicate just how loose Marvel was willing to play it. This is why, at the time, it seemed like such a longshot when Dave Bautista revealed James Gunn had pitched a Guardians of the Galaxy spin-off film starring Drax and Pom Klementieff‘s Mantis to Kevin Feige and the folks at Marvel.
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Wakanda Forever’ Executive Producer Teases the New Meaning of Namor’s Name
One of Marvel’s first characters, Namor, is going through quite a bit of a change in his introduction to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Tenoch Huerta will take on the iconic role that is now strongly inspired by Mayan culture. The first teasers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever teased his new design and went on to reveal that his own people of Talocan describe him as a God. Yet, we never heard him referred to as Namor.
Comments / 0