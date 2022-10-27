Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Kongsberg Digital Solution Picked For Soechi Lines Fleet
Kongsberg Digital has been contracted to deliver Vessel Insight to six vessels in Soechi Lines fleet. — Soechi Lines, one of Indonesia’s largest tanker operators and shipyard companies have opted to implement Kongsberg Digital’s Vessel Insight on its six crude oil tankers and LPG carriers. Once the initial rollout is complete, the remaining vessels in the fleet will be connected, Kongsberg said in its statement.
rigzone.com
Unwanted Russian Oil Piles Up on Ships Anchored Near Singapore
A fleet of tankers filled with Russian fuel oil have anchored near Singapore and Malaysia as more flows are directed toward Asia ahead of European Union sanctions that take effect early next year. About 1.1 million tons of high-sulfur fuel oil were being stored on vessels in the week through...
Tesla Explored Procuring Stake In This Swiss Mining Company To Secure EV Battery Supply
Tesla Inc TSLA discussed with Glencore Plc GLCNF GLNCY about acquiring a stake in the Swiss commodities group. The discussion reflected how global carmakers sought to build ties with the mining industry to secure materials needed for the rollout of electric vehicles, the Financial Times reported. Preliminary discussions about Elon...
TuSimple Fires Its CEO And Chair Following Internal Investigation, Draws Regulatory Scrutiny
TuSimple Holdings Inc TSP faced federal investigations over alleged improper financing and transferring technology to a Chinese startup. The concurrent probes by the FBI, SEC, and Cfius probed TuSimple's relationship with Hydron Inc, the Wall Street Journal reports. One of TuSimple's co-founders led Hydron to develop autonomous hydrogen-powered trucks. Investigators...
rigzone.com
Singaporean Trio Ink Deal For Floating Hybrid Renewable Energy
Keppel Infrastructure has partnered with the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University to study floating RES development. — Keppel Infrastructure has launched a joint study with the National University of Singapore and Nanyang Technological University on the technological and economic feasibility of floating hybrid renewable energy system development.
rigzone.com
Top Headlines: The USA Diesel Crisis Is Here and Spreading
Here are some of Rigzone’s top stories during the last week, just in case you missed them…. Bloomberg reported that the diesel shortage that had the White House on edge last week is spreading from the Northeast to the Southeast. Read full article here. Oil and Gas Majors Hiring...
After 10 Years Of Collaboration, AbbVie Discontinues Inventiva-Partnered Psoriasis Candidate
Inventiva IVA said that AbbVie Inc ABBV would stop developing cedirogant (ABBV-157), an oral RORg inverse agonist jointly discovered by Inventiva and AbbVie for autoimmune diseases, following the analysis of a recently concluded nonclinical toxicology study. Inventiva's cash runway, including the expected $12 million upfront payment from Sino Biopharm and...
rigzone.com
Biden Urges Oil Companies To Cut Prices As Shell Profit Doubles
President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell announced its second-highest earnings ever. President Joe Biden criticized record energy company profits after Shell Plc announced its second-highest earnings ever while raising its dividend and expanding buybacks. “That’s more than twice what they made in the third quarter of...
rigzone.com
SLB Acquires Gyrodata Incorporated
SLB has entered into an agreement to acquire Gyrodata Incorporated, a global company specializing in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology. — Global technology company SLB has entered into an agreement to acquire Gyrodata Incorporated, a global company specializing in gyroscopic wellbore positioning and survey technology. The transaction will...
rigzone.com
Equinor To Supply Orsted With Gas Through Baltic Pipe
Orsted and Equinor have just signed an agreement under which Equinor will supply Norwegian gas to Denmark via Baltic Pipe. — Danish power company Ørsted and Norwegian oil and gas major Equinor have just signed an agreement under which Equinor will supply Norwegian gas to Denmark via Baltic Pipe.
rigzone.com
Sembcorp Scraps Keppel O&M Merger, Opts For $3.2B Acquisition
Sembcorp Marine has decided to directly buy Keppel's offshore and marine unit for $3.19 billion instead of pursuing a merger any further. — Sembcorp Marine has decided to directly buy Keppel’s offshore and marine unit for $3.19 billion instead of pursuing a merger any further. Under the revised...
rigzone.com
Port Of Aberdeen Picks New Chief Commercial Officer
Port of Aberdeen has appointed Roddy James as its first Chief Commercial Officer as the organization targets significant growth. — Port of Aberdeen has appointed Roddy James as its first Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) as the organization targets significant growth. James joins the Port having held a wide range...
rigzone.com
Oil Settled Up for the Week
Oil rallied as US fuel stockpiles dropped and exports rose to a record, signaling robust demand despite recent bearish economic trends. West Texas Intermediate futures settled near $88 a barrel after posting a 3.4% weekly gain. The US exported a record amount of fuel last week while East Coast diesel inventories dropped to precariously low levels, according to government data. Tight fuel inventories heading into winter bolstered crude markets even as Wall Street digested uneven corporate earnings.
rigzone.com
Near Term Oil Price Dynamics Distorted on Multiple Levels
Near term Brent oil price dynamics continue to be distorted on multiple levels with the U.S. and Saudi Arabia vocally sparring after the recent OPEC+ cut. That’s what a new BofA Global Research report outlined, adding that the impact of the dollar is another consideration. “Over the past few...
rigzone.com
Russia Export Windfall Finds Sanctions Haven
A unit of Russia's stock exchange has become a vital link to the global financial system as tens of billions of dollars flood in from sales of oil and other commodities. — A little-known unit of Russia’s main stock exchange has become a vital link to the global financial system as tens of billions of dollars and euros flood in from sales of oil and other commodities.
