'Lucky' Mari undergoes back surgery, out 2 months after supermarket stabbing

MILAN (AP) — Pablo Marí, the Spanish soccer player who was wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, underwent surgery on Friday to treat wounds to his back. Monza, the Serie A club that Marí plays for on loan from Arsenal, said that the operation consisted of repairing two torn muscles.
On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot

Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose

Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
10 thoughts from dramatic weekend of Premier League action

TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from another thrilling weekend in England's top flight. There were some peculiar aspects to Mikel Arteta's speeches in Amazon Prime's "All or Nothing" documentary series on Arsenal, like when he paired his words with a drawing of a heart and brain holding hands and smiling ahead of the north London derby in September 2021. In that particular scenario, the players appeared confused rather than motivated, but the illustration may have unwittingly punctured the dressing-room tension as Arsenal went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.
Ancelotti happy with Madrid squad despite Benzema injury issues

Madrid, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he is happy with the current squad and won't look for back-up for Karim Benzema in January. The Ballon d'Or-winning striker, who turns 35 in December, has suffered from thigh injuries this season and missed most of the club's matches in September.
M﻿an Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live

Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace

Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico-PR for third Copa Liberatdores title

Flamengo marched unbeaten to a third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico-PR 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. - Vickery: Worthy champions Flamengo dominant in final. - Stream on...
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager shares tactics board picture

Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton gave fans an insight into his managerial methods by posting his tactics board to Twitter. Until the arrival of the Amazon All or Nothing series, football fans didn't normally get this much access to the dressing room. For instance, viewers of the latest series may...
Graeme Souness: “Liverpool Are A Shadow”

After Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United last night, the latest in a series of disappointing results for this season’s Reds, we were treated to another round of pundits dissecting what is wrong with Jürgen Klopp’s side. The answer is neither simple nor short, and it can be hard to distill their numerous problems into a brief assessment during a post-game panel.
Watch: De Bruyne's superb free-kick lifts Manchester City to win over Foxes

No Erling Haaland, no problem. With the high-scoring Norwegian missing Saturday's contest due to an ankle issue, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the star striker's absence to lift Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. After struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Foxes, the Belgian star opened...

