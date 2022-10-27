Read full article on original website
theScore
'Lucky' Mari undergoes back surgery, out 2 months after supermarket stabbing
MILAN (AP) — Pablo Marí, the Spanish soccer player who was wounded in a knife attack at an Italian shopping center, underwent surgery on Friday to treat wounds to his back. Monza, the Serie A club that Marí plays for on loan from Arsenal, said that the operation consisted of repairing two torn muscles.
Man attacks UK migrant processing centre, kills himself - Reuters photographer
DOVER, England, Oct 30 (Reuters) - A man threw petrol bombs attached to fireworks at a centre for processing migrants in the southern English port of Dover on Sunday and then killed himself, a Reuters photographer said.
SB Nation
On This Day (29 October 1932): Sunderland beat the weather to run riot
Much has been made of Sunderland’s lack of strikers recently, although the goals have kept coming without the presence of the preferred centre forwards. It was the same story 90 years ago, when even without first choice number 9 Benny Yorston in the side the Lads put seven past Bolton Wanderers.
theScore
Lewandowski snatches win for Barca while luckless Atletico, Sevilla lose
Valencia, Spain, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Barcelona, bruised after Champions League elimination in midweek, snatched a late 1-0 victory at Valencia on Saturday in La Liga, with Robert Lewandowski stretching to convert a 93rd minute winner. The Polish forward managed to divert Raphinha's cross home at the death to...
theScore
10 thoughts from dramatic weekend of Premier League action
TheScore examines the most important developments and discusses the biggest talking points from another thrilling weekend in England's top flight. There were some peculiar aspects to Mikel Arteta's speeches in Amazon Prime's "All or Nothing" documentary series on Arsenal, like when he paired his words with a drawing of a heart and brain holding hands and smiling ahead of the north London derby in September 2021. In that particular scenario, the players appeared confused rather than motivated, but the illustration may have unwittingly punctured the dressing-room tension as Arsenal went on to beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-1.
theScore
Ancelotti happy with Madrid squad despite Benzema injury issues
Madrid, Oct 29, 2022 (AFP) - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti says he is happy with the current squad and won't look for back-up for Karim Benzema in January. The Ballon d'Or-winning striker, who turns 35 in December, has suffered from thigh injuries this season and missed most of the club's matches in September.
BBC
Man Utd 1-0 West Ham: What Ten Hag said
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, speaking to MOTD: "In this team it is a big attitude and winning spirit. You see that, the start of the season not that good but improving a lot. We have to keep that process going. "The fans also like it. You see developing...
BBC
David de Gea: Erik ten Hag praises 'great' Man Utd goalkeeper after win over West Ham
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag believes David de Gea is a "great" goalkeeper and rejects the notion the Spain international cannot play with his feet. Widespread reports in Spain last week claimed De Gea failed to make Luis Enrique's 55-man World Cup shortlist and cannot therefore be selected for next month's showpiece event in Qatar.
BBC
Manchester City: Kyle Walker & Kalvin Phillips remain sidelined for club, but 'optimistic' about World Cup
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says England duo Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips are unlikely to play for their club until after the World Cup. Defender Walker has been out with a groin injury, while midfielder Phillips has had shoulder surgery. Guardiola says the pair are recovering well, but will...
BBC
La Liga: Real Madrid v Girona - follow live
Of all the 60 sides to have faced Real Madrid in La Liga, Girona are the ONLY one without a negative head-to-head record (W2 D0 L2). Real Madrid v Girona (15:15 GMT) Rodrygo is fit to start for Real Madrid despite missing training with a slight problem yesterday. Karim Benzema...
Set-Piece Specialists Spurs Win From 2-0 Down After Cornering Bournemouth
Tottenham won 19 corners at the Vitality Stadium and scored from two of them.
Union Berlin back on top of Bundesliga with last-second win
BERLIN (AP) — Surprise leader Union Berlin keeps working miracles in the Bundesliga. Danilho Doekhi headed in the winning goal with the last act of the game in the seventh minute of added time for a 2-1 win over Borussia Mönchengladbach on Sunday which returns Union to top spot.
FOX Sports
Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 22: Romelu Lukaku
FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Romelu Lukaku hasn't seen the pitch much this season. After being ousted by former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel and sent back to Inter Milan on loan, Lukaku suffered a thigh injury that kept him sidelined from August to late October.
'I Must Win' - Roberto De Zerbi On Chelsea Fixture
Brighton manager Roberto De Zerbi discussed the upcoming fixture against Chelsea and former Brighton boss Graham Potter.
BBC
Leigh Griffiths: Former Celtic and Scotland striker opens up on fall from grace
Former Celtic and Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths admits his career as a professional footballer could be over, although he retains hope a manager will "pick up the phone". The 32-year-old has been without a club for five months and is currently training with Livingston. Griffiths has also opened up to...
ESPN
Flamengo beat 10-man Athletico-PR for third Copa Liberatdores title
Flamengo marched unbeaten to a third Copa Libertadores title after topping Athletico-PR 1-0 in the all-Brazilian final on Saturday. Gabriel Barbosa starred in the final yet again by producing the only goal in a half-full Metropolitano Stadium in Ecuador. - Vickery: Worthy champions Flamengo dominant in final. - Stream on...
BBC
Joey Barton: Bristol Rovers manager shares tactics board picture
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton gave fans an insight into his managerial methods by posting his tactics board to Twitter. Until the arrival of the Amazon All or Nothing series, football fans didn't normally get this much access to the dressing room. For instance, viewers of the latest series may...
SB Nation
Graeme Souness: “Liverpool Are A Shadow”
After Liverpool’s 2-1 loss to Leeds United last night, the latest in a series of disappointing results for this season’s Reds, we were treated to another round of pundits dissecting what is wrong with Jürgen Klopp’s side. The answer is neither simple nor short, and it can be hard to distill their numerous problems into a brief assessment during a post-game panel.
Graham Potter's Words On His Brighton Return
Graham Potter held his pre-match press conference this afternoon, speaking about his return to his former side.
theScore
Watch: De Bruyne's superb free-kick lifts Manchester City to win over Foxes
No Erling Haaland, no problem. With the high-scoring Norwegian missing Saturday's contest due to an ankle issue, Kevin De Bruyne stepped up in the star striker's absence to lift Manchester City to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City. After struggling to break down the relegation-threatened Foxes, the Belgian star opened...
