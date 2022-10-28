Mountain lion captured after sighting in Brentwood prompted lockdown of elementary school

A mountain lion was captured Thursday afternoon after it was spotted roaming a Brentwood neighborhood, prompting the lockdown of a nearby elementary school and an hours-long search.

Police responded to the area of Gretna Green Way and San Vicente Boulevard shortly after 10 a.m.

Students and staff at Brentwood Science Magnet Elementary School were sheltering in place as a precaution.

A wildlife official said the big cat was seen so close to the school, officials had to safely remove it from the area instead of letting it find its way home.

The animal was initially said to be hiding amid some trees in an alleyway near the Brentwood Country Club.

A mountain lion was seen running across the golf course at the Brentwood Country Club on Oct. 27, 2022.

KABC

State Department of Fish and Wildlife officials were called to the scene in hopes of tranquilizing the lion. The mountain lion apparently bolted when wildlife officials tried to approach it several hours later, and the cat was hiding in a wooded area near the country club golf course.

Just after 4 p.m., the mountain lion was found in the backyard of a home and was captured by wildlife officials.

The animal was tranquilized and it is set to be released back into the wild in the Angeles National Forest.