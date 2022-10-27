Read full article on original website
fanthatracks.com
Collecting Tracks Wave 3: Star Wars in Hot Toys
Join your hosts Richard Hutchinson and Chris Leddy for the latest episode of Fantha Tracks Radio’s Collecting Tracks. On this episode, Rich leans heavily on Chris’ expertise as they take us on a journey through Hot Toys sixth scale figure range. Chris picks out key figures from his collection and gives advice including the do’s and don’ts of collecting. Ever wondered why you can’t find complete runs of certain movie releases – you’re not the only one! Learn more on Wave 3 of Collecting Tracks.
fanthatracks.com
More Star Wars guests heading to Telford for Wales Comic Con
With the show returning to Wales – Wrexham to be precise – in 2023, here’s one last chance to not only have a chuckle at Wales Comic Con taking place in England, but to enjoy the excellent Telford International Centre and catch a great gaggle of Star Wars related guests while doing it. Danny Trejo from The Book of Boba Fett, Grey Delisle (Asajj Ventress in the Tartakovsky Clone Wars, numerous video games appearances, The Clone Wars, Freemaker Adventures, so many roles) George Takei (The Clone Wars), Indira Varma from Obi-Wan Kenobi, Topps artist Jay Manchand and Chewbacca himself Joonas Suotamo.
fanthatracks.com
Star Wars: The Black Series: Wish List 2022
Hasbro Pulse Con revealed new toys, including new Star Wars Black Series releases. I’ve made action figure wish lists in the past – and some of them have actually come true – so here’s my latest list of unlikely choices:. Darth Vader. Force Vision Ghost. Darth...
fanthatracks.com
Characters of the High Republic: The Nameless
The Nameless are mysterious creatures that hail from an even more mysterious world…. English (Publication Language) 04/04/2023 (Publication Date) - Random House Audio (Publisher) English (Publication Language) 400 Pages - 05/02/2023 (Publication Date) - Disney Lucasfilm Press (Publisher) The Characters of The High Republic continues with The Mother. Phase 2...
fanthatracks.com
MCM London Comic Con 2022: Hasbro Booth first look
MCM Comic Con London is underway and our coverage begins with a look at the Hasbro Booth on stand S800, showing a plethora of forthcoming products itching to be sat on shelves and in toy boxes around the world. Friend of the site Richard Nash also took this video, which...
fanthatracks.com
Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection reveals at 10/27 Pulse
From yesterdays 10/27 Pulse stream for premium members, three new entries in The Black Series and a Vintage Collection release, available to pre-order from Hasbro Pulse right now. STAR WARS: THE BLACK SERIES DIN DJARIN (MORAK) (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2023) To go...
fanthatracks.com
MCM London Comic Con 2022: Citizen watches booth
MCM London Comic Con took over the halls of the ExCeL Center in London as it will for the next two days and here’s a look at one of the most impressive stands – Citizen, who showed off a superb range of Star Wars themed watches. Fantha Tracks...
